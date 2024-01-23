Paul Mescal reveals who his 2024 Oscar favourites are

Paul Mescal has shared who his favourite people are to win at this year's Oscars.

The Irish actor, 27, who was nominated for best actor last year, revealed who he thinks will take some of the top awards as he spoke to reporters on the red carpet at the All of Us Strangers London gala screening on Tuesday, 23 January.

It comes after this year's nominations were revealed during a livestream hosted by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer) in Los Angeles.

Oppenheimer received the most nominations, followed by Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon.