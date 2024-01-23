Watch live: Oscar nominations 2024 announced as Hollywood prepares for awards

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the nominations for the Oscars 2024 are announced on Tuesday, 23 January.

During a live stream hosted by Atlanta actress Zazie Beets and The Boys actor Jack Quaid, the latest round of nominations for the prestigious awards will be revealed from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Hollywood.

The movies, actors, directors and writers in the running will be named from 1:30pm GMT, which is 8:30am EST.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which collected five Golden Globes, will be in contention alongside Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

The Oscars will take place on 10 March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will be streamed live in the UK on ITV.

Jimmy Kimmel makes his fourth appearance host, having hosted in 2017, 2018, and 2023.