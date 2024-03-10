Oscars 2024: Full winners list – updating live

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The biggest night in film is finally here, with the 2024 Oscars bringing an end to this year’s awards season.

On Sunday (10 March), Hollywood stars, including Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie, will make their way to the illustrious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for a star-studded ceremony honouring the best in cinema over the past year.

It is set to be a night of fierce competition with Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon leading the tally of nominations, earning 13, 11, and 10 nods respectively.

Follow along with all the live updates from the red carpet and ceremony here…

Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb epic looks likely to clean up this evening, with the British-American director, 53, potentially earning his first ever Academy Award.

Other coveted prizes up for grabs tonight include Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

The Independent will be updating this rolling winners list as and when the news is announced live.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Appetite for life: Emma Stone in ‘Poor Things’ (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron (AP)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December – Samy Burch

Past Lives – Celine Song

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Sandra Hüller in ‘The Zone of Interest’ (AP)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

‘Napoleon’ is up for Best Production Design (The Independent )

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Netflix has a look-in this year with ‘Society of the Snow’ (AP)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Napoleon

Robert Downey Jr in ‘Oppenheimer’ (AP)

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Likely winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph in ‘The Holdovers’ (Seacia Pavao)

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in ‘Maestro’ (Jason McDonald/Netflix)

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Tom Cruise in ‘Dead Reckoning' (Paramount)

Best Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Music (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” – Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Sandra Hüller and Swann Arlaud in ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (Lionsgate)

Best Director

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Critics say Greta Lee was snubbed for her leading role in the Best Picture-nominated film ‘Past Lives’ (© Twenty Years Rights LLC)

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Baarbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Follow along with all the latest Oscar news from the ceremony in our live blog here.

For all the latest Oscars 2024 odds click here.