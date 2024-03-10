Oscars 2024: Full winners list – updating live
Leading the pack with 13 nods, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ looks set to clean up this evening
The biggest night in film is finally here, with the 2024 Oscars bringing an end to this year’s awards season.
On Sunday (10 March), Hollywood stars, including Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie, will make their way to the illustrious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for a star-studded ceremony honouring the best in cinema over the past year.
It is set to be a night of fierce competition with Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon leading the tally of nominations, earning 13, 11, and 10 nods respectively.
Follow along with all the live updates from the red carpet and ceremony here…
Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb epic looks likely to clean up this evening, with the British-American director, 53, potentially earning his first ever Academy Award.
Other coveted prizes up for grabs tonight include Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress.
The Independent will be updating this rolling winners list as and when the news is announced live.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December – Samy Burch
Past Lives – Celine Song
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
Napoleon
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai and Wai Po
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Music (Original Score)
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Music (Original Song)
“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” – Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Director
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Baarbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
