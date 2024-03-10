✕ Close Stars begin to arrive on 2024 Oscars red carpet

The 2024 Oscars are upon us, with fierce competition from blockbusters including Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie.

As ever, there were the usual snubs in the nominations announcement that led to outrage among film fans, but the ceremony will unite an exciting mix of contenders including Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and director Christopher Nolan, who is widely tipped to win his first ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer.

The Oscars, which are airing in the UK on ITV, are once again hosted by late-night titan Jimmy Kimmel. It is his fourth year presenting the film awards.

Meanwhile, viewers can also expect appearances from Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya, all of whom will be handing out trophies throughout the evening.

