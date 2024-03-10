Oscars 2024 – live: Jimmy Kimmel targets Robert Downey Jr’s addiction history in opening monologue
‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Barbie’, ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ are among the films battling for Best Picture, while ‘Oppenheimer’ star Cillian Murphy seems set for Best Actor and Christopher Nolan is eyeing up Best Director
The 2024 Oscars are upon us, with fierce competition from blockbusters including Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie.
As ever, there were the usual snubs in the nominations announcement that led to outrage among film fans, but the ceremony will unite an exciting mix of contenders including Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and director Christopher Nolan, who is widely tipped to win his first ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer.
The Oscars, which are airing in the UK on ITV, are once again hosted by late-night titan Jimmy Kimmel. It is his fourth year presenting the film awards.
Meanwhile, viewers can also expect appearances from Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya, all of whom will be handing out trophies throughout the evening.
The Independent is live from the Dolby Theater!
Hello all and welcome to The Independent’s Oscars live blog! My name is Tom Murray, I’m the US Culture News Editor and I’m here reporting live from the winners’ room at the Dolby Theater where all the victors will come and speak to the media after their big moment. We’ll be bringing you all the updates from the red carpet and the ceremony so stay tuned as things get underway!
Jonathan Ross condemned for ‘utterly painful’ pre-Oscar ITV show
Ahead of the show’s proper debut, Ross introduced ITV’s coverage of the night alongside a number of in-studio guests including actors Richard Armitage and Fay Ripley. But his jokes went down like a lead balloon among viewers, with many taking to Twitter to complain about his material.
Ross began the show by joking that the Oscars will this year include a “Best Hat” award, and that the award is believed to be “hotly contested between Oppenheimer and Napoleon”.
Later, he praised Cillian Murphy’s performance in Oppenheimer, adding: “Or as I like to call the film, Nukey Blinders”.
On Twitter, viewers were quick to express their dismay at Ross’s comedy.
Oscars 2024: Full winners list – updating live
Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb epic looks likely to clean up this evening, with the British-American director, 53, potentially earning his first-ever Academy Award.
The Independent will be updating this rolling winners list as and when the news is announced live.
Anya Taylor-Joy promised her dad she’d take him to the Oscars if she ever got the chance
The British-American actor brought her dad as her date to the Oscars. Speaking to E! on the red carpet, Taylor-Joy’s father revealed she didn’t have any say on the matter.
“She promised it a long time ago,” he said. “Finally, it’s happened. Here I am.”
From Barbie pink to a pregnancy debut, stars have pulled out all the stops on the Oscars red carpet
Our Lifestyle team has been busy scouring the Oscars red carpet for all the best looks.
From a pregnancy debut to a lot of Barbie pink, check them all out below:
Why Oppenheimer should win the Oscar for Best Picture
Our writer Louis Chilton makes his case for why Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer should win the biggest prize of the night.
Ramy Youssef calls for an ‘immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza'
As hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators swarm the streets outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Poor Things star Ramy Youssef tells Variety’s Marc Malkin: “We’re calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine.”
Paul Giamatti says The Holdovers is a story about the importance of empathy
“I think it’s a good story about empathy and being open to whoever, you never know who is going to change your life a little bit,” Giamatti told E! on the red carpet.
“And so I think that’s an important thing, being empathetic and being willing to give of yourself to other people is a good thing. Being selfless as much as you can.”
He also spoke about working with The Holdovers’ director Alexander Payne.
“The great thing about him is he doesn’t say very much, he says things like ‘faster, slower, louder, funnier’ – that’s what he does and that’s what is great about him, super simple.”
Our favourite Oscar wins in history
Sometimes (but definitely not always) the Academy gets it very, very right. Below, our culture writers select their personal favourites...
A thousand protestors rally outside the Oscars
As we made our way towards the Dolby Theater, the press shuttle drove past hundreds of protestors calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.
Demonstrators shouting “Free Palestine” spilled out onto Sunset Boulevard waving Palestinian flags as riot police patrolled the area.
According to the Los Angeles Times, protestors shouted, “Let’s shut it down!” as they swarmed around the venue.
We had to pass through three checkpoints to get in – security is definitely tight tonight.
