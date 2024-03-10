Jump to content

Liveupdated1710112904

Oscars 2024 – live: Jimmy Kimmel targets Robert Downey Jr’s addiction history in opening monologue

‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Barbie’, ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ are among the films battling for Best Picture, while ‘Oppenheimer’ star Cillian Murphy seems set for Best Actor and Christopher Nolan is eyeing up Best Director

Tom Murray
at the Dolby Theater
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:21
Comments
Close
Stars begin to arrive on 2024 Oscars red carpet

The 2024 Oscars are upon us, with fierce competition from blockbusters including Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie.

For all the latest Oscars 2024 odds click here.

As ever, there were the usual snubs in the nominations announcement that led to outrage among film fans, but the ceremony will unite an exciting mix of contenders including Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and director Christopher Nolan, who is widely tipped to win his first ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer.

Take a look at our winners predictions here.

The Oscars, which are airing in the UK on ITV, are once again hosted by late-night titan Jimmy Kimmel. It is his fourth year presenting the film awards.

Meanwhile, viewers can also expect appearances from Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya, all of whom will be handing out trophies throughout the evening.

Follow live updates below

1710104091

The Independent is live from the Dolby Theater!

Hello all and welcome to The Independent’s Oscars live blog! My name is Tom Murray, I’m the US Culture News Editor and I’m here reporting live from the winners’ room at the Dolby Theater where all the victors will come and speak to the media after their big moment. We’ll be bringing you all the updates from the red carpet and the ceremony so stay tuned as things get underway!

Liza Koshy falls on the Oscars red carpet

(AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Murray10 March 2024 20:54
1710112746

Jonathan Ross condemned for ‘utterly painful’ pre-Oscar ITV show

Ahead of the show’s proper debut, Ross introduced ITV’s coverage of the night alongside a number of in-studio guests including actors Richard Armitage and Fay Ripley. But his jokes went down like a lead balloon among viewers, with many taking to Twitter to complain about his material.

Ross began the show by joking that the Oscars will this year include a “Best Hat” award, and that the award is believed to be “hotly contested between Oppenheimer and Napoleon”.

Later, he praised Cillian Murphy’s performance in Oppenheimer, adding: “Or as I like to call the film, Nukey Blinders”.

On Twitter, viewers were quick to express their dismay at Ross’s comedy.

Read more:

Jonathan Ross mocked over ‘utterly painful’ pre-Oscar ITV show

Ross joked that he assumed Robert Downey Jr would be playing Tony Stark in ‘Oppenheimer’, among other misfiring gags

Tom Murray10 March 2024 23:19
1710111883

Oscars 2024: Full winners list – updating live

Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb epic looks likely to clean up this evening, with the British-American director, 53, potentially earning his first-ever Academy Award.

The Independent will be updating this rolling winners list as and when the news is announced live.

Oscars 2024: Full winners list – updating live

Leading the pack with 13 nods, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ looks set to clean up this evening

Tom Murray10 March 2024 23:04
1710110786

Anya Taylor-Joy promised her dad she’d take him to the Oscars if she ever got the chance

The British-American actor brought her dad as her date to the Oscars. Speaking to E! on the red carpet, Taylor-Joy’s father revealed she didn’t have any say on the matter.

“She promised it a long time ago,” he said. “Finally, it’s happened. Here I am.”

Tom Murray10 March 2024 22:46
1710110266

From Barbie pink to a pregnancy debut, stars have pulled out all the stops on the Oscars red carpet

Our Lifestyle team has been busy scouring the Oscars red carpet for all the best looks.

From a pregnancy debut to a lot of Barbie pink, check them all out below:

Oscars 2024: Best dressed stars and red carpet highlights

The best dressed stars at the 2024 Academy Awards

Tom Murray10 March 2024 22:37
1710109842

Why Oppenheimer should win the Oscar for Best Picture

Our writer Louis Chilton makes his case for why Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer should win the biggest prize of the night.

Oppen season: Why Oppenheimer should win the Oscar for Best Picture

Though 2023 was a banner year for cinema, one film truly stood apart from the rest. When it comes to the Academy Awards Best Picture race, Louis Chilton thinks it should be an Oppen and shut case

Ellie Harrison10 March 2024 22:30
1710109366

Ramy Youssef calls for an ‘immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza'

As hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators swarm the streets outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Poor Things star Ramy Youssef tells Variety’s Marc Malkin: “We’re calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine.”

Tom Murray10 March 2024 22:22
1710109153

Paul Giamatti says The Holdovers is a story about the importance of empathy

“I think it’s a good story about empathy and being open to whoever, you never know who is going to change your life a little bit,” Giamatti told E! on the red carpet.

“And so I think that’s an important thing, being empathetic and being willing to give of yourself to other people is a good thing. Being selfless as much as you can.”

He also spoke about working with The Holdovers’ director Alexander Payne.

“The great thing about him is he doesn’t say very much, he says things like ‘faster, slower, louder, funnier’ – that’s what he does and that’s what is great about him, super simple.”

Paul Giamatti attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards

(Getty Images)
Tom Murray10 March 2024 22:19
1710108042

Our favourite Oscar wins in history

Sometimes (but definitely not always) the Academy gets it very, very right. Below, our culture writers select their personal favourites...

From Olivia Colman to Cher, our favourite Oscar wins in history

While it’s fun to criticise the Oscars for (often) awarding the wrong movies and the wrong people, sometimes they get it very, very right. Here our culture desk select their personal favourites...

Ellie Harrison10 March 2024 22:00
1710107887

A thousand protestors rally outside the Oscars

As we made our way towards the Dolby Theater, the press shuttle drove past hundreds of protestors calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Demonstrators shouting “Free Palestine” spilled out onto Sunset Boulevard waving Palestinian flags as riot police patrolled the area.

According to the Los Angeles Times, protestors shouted, “Let’s shut it down!” as they swarmed around the venue.

We had to pass through three checkpoints to get in – security is definitely tight tonight.

A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby

(AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
Tom Murray10 March 2024 21:58

