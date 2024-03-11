Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Gosling had the Oscars crowd in hysterics with his long-awaited performance of “I’m Just Ken”.

The actor, 43, was one of several performers to entertain the star-studded audience in attendance at the 96th Academy Awards, which took place on Sunday (10 March) at the illustrious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

After much speculation as to whether Gosling would agree to perform the song at the ceremony, the Barbie star delighted viewers with a boisterous rendition of the hit song.

Gosling began his performance in the crowd, sitting in his seat wearing a hot pink suit embellished with rhinestones, matching gloves, a cowboy hat, and a pair of sunglasses.

Sitting in the seats surrounding Gosling, his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish (who won Best Song together with her brother Finneas for their song in Barbie) were spotted on camera cracking up.

Gosling performed choreography alongside an entourage of back-up dancers in matching cowboy hats.

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash – real name Saul Hudson – shocked viewers when he joined Gosling on stage, wearing his trademark top hat.

Producer Mark Ronson also made a brief appearance, playing the guitar alongside Gosling in a baby pink ensemble.

Viewers at home were similarly impressed with the performance.

“If you’re ever feeling down, just watch Ryan Gosling singing ‘I’m Just Ken’ live. It heals,” wrote one person on Twitter/X.

Another added: “Ryan Gosling performing ‘I’m Just Ken’ was absolutely amazing!!!”

“The way he was fighting not to laugh lol,” said someone else. “The other Kens were there, Slash was there, Mark Ronson! AMAZING. Protect Ryan Gosling at all costs. The patriarchy never looked so good.”

Follow along with all the updates from the Oscars ceremony at The Independent’s live blog here. You can also check out the full list of winners here.

In July last year, Gosling broke into the UK Top 40 with “I’m Just Ken”. Barbie and its accompanying soundtrack simultaneously landed three top five songs on the UK singles chart.

Earlier in the night, Gosling lost out in the Best Supporting Actor category to Robert Downey Jr who won for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenehimer.