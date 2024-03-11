Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have criticised Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel after the comedian cracked a joke about Robert Downey Jr’s past drug addiction in his opening monologue.

The 96th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday (10 March), with Hollywood stars, including Ryan Gosling, Lily Gladstone, and Cillian Murphy, descending on the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the star-studded ceremony.

Hosting duties fell once again to late-night veteran Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the event for the fourth time since 2017.

As is customary, Kimmel, 56, began the ceremony with a joke-filled opening monologue, which playfully took aim at a number of celebrities in the crowd including Christopher Nolan, Ryan Gosling, and Cillian Murphy.

One joke that has fallen flat with viewers, however, was made at the Iron Man star’s expense.

Kimmel made a joke referencing the actor’s past history of substance abuse, saying: “This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr’s career… well, one of the highest points.”

When the Oscar nominee tapped his nose in recognition, Kimmel asked: “Was that too on the nose or a drug motion you made?” after which the actor, who some viewers say looked “annoyed” by the joke, gestured for Kimmel to move on from the gag.

“Look at him, he’s so handsome, so talented, he’s won every award there is to win,” continued Kimmel. “Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular penis.”

In his early career, Downey Jr faced substance addiction and various drug charges.

In 1999, he served 12 months in prison after repeatedly missing court-ordered drug tests. He has been sober since July 2003.

A mainstay in Hollywood since the Eighties, Downey Jr previously said he lived through “30 years of dependency, depravity, and despair” before making his comeback as the star of Marvel’s Iron Man in 2008.

Viewers have taken issue with the joke, critising Kimmel for making light of the actor’s past struggles with addiction.

“Kimmel’s gross jokes about Robert Downey Jr reinforce the stigmatizing belief that no matter how long you’ve been sober, your drug use will always define you,” wrote one person on Twitter/X.

Elsewhere in his speech, Kimmel skewered the recent box office bomb Madame Webb, saying: “This night is full of enormous talent, and untold potential, but so was Madame Webb.”

He also cracked a joke about Barbie filmmaker Greta Gerwig not receiving a Best Director nod, quipping: “Now Barbie is a feminist icon, thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believed deserved to be nominated for best director tonight.

“Hold on a second. I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her, by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this.”

Follow along with updates from the Oscars at The Independent’s live blog here, and see the full list of winners here.