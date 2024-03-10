Oscars 2024: All the best dressed stars on this year’s red carpet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2024 Oscars are officially here, with stars already beginning to walk the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

After last year’s “champagne” carpet, the Academy Awards have again embraced an iconic red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

As the Oscars close out this year’s awards season, we can expect famous faces to come dressed in their best and boldest looks.

From Vanessa Hudgens to Laverne Cox, these are the best dressed stars on this year’s red carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens

(Getty Images)

Hudgens arrived on the red carpet in a black, long-sleeve gown for this year’s ceremony. She paired the look with a simple diamond necklace. As she walked the red carpet, Hudgens cradled a baby bump, taking the opportunity to reveal that she is pregnant with her first child.

Brittany Snow

(AFP via Getty Images)

Snow chose a stunning yellow gown for the Oscars red carpet, which she paired with a statement necklace and a sleek middle-parted hairstyle.

Julianne Hough

(Getty Images)

Hough opted for a white strapless gown with a statement top complete with gold and silver tassels for the Academy Awards. She completed the look with a beaded necklace.

Liza Koshy

(AFP via Getty Images)

Koshy walked the red carpet in a red, off the shoulder, mermaid-style gown. She paired the dress with an updo and a matching lip.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

(Getty Images)

Ramakrishnan chose an old Hollywood glamour-inspired look, with the actress arriving on the red carpet in a black gown with a white neckline. The structured gown included a high slit, while Ramakrishnan completed the look with an updo and black strappy heels.

Leah Lewis

(Getty Images)

Lewis opted for a whimsical pale pink gown for the red carpet, which the actress paired with a simple updo and diamond earrings.

Erika Alexander

(AFP via Getty Images)

Alexander wore a white strapless gown with a black and multi-coloured tulle skirt layered over it. The American Fiction star completed the look with a pale pink flower necklace.