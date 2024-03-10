✕ Close Oppenheimer trailer

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Awards season is about to reach its peak with the Oscars 2024.

The latest round of movies, actors and directors in contention for trophies will duke it out for awards on Sunday (10 March), with Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Barbie leading the tally.

As ever, there were the usual snubs that led to outrage among film fans, but the ceremony will unite an exciting mix of nominees including Emma Stone (Poor Things), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and director Christopher Nolan, who is widely tipped to win his first ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer.

For all the latest Oscars 2024 odds click here.

The Oscars, which are airing in the UK on ITV, will once again be hosted by late-night titan Jimmy Kimmel. It will be his fourth year presenting the film awards.

Meanwhile, viewers can also expect appearances from Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya, all of whom will be handing out trophies throughout the evening.

Follow along with all the live updates in the run-up to the ceremony below.