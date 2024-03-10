Oscars 2024 – live: Nominations, red carpet time and how to watch Academy Awards tonight
Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Greta Gerwig, and Yorgos Lanthimos are among the directors battling for Best Picture, while ‘Oppenheimer’ star Cillian Murphy seems set for Best Actor
Awards season is about to reach its peak with the Oscars 2024.
The latest round of movies, actors and directors in contention for trophies will duke it out for awards on Sunday (10 March), with Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Barbie leading the tally.
As ever, there were the usual snubs that led to outrage among film fans, but the ceremony will unite an exciting mix of nominees including Emma Stone (Poor Things), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and director Christopher Nolan, who is widely tipped to win his first ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer.
For all the latest Oscars 2024 odds click here.
The Oscars, which are airing in the UK on ITV, will once again be hosted by late-night titan Jimmy Kimmel. It will be his fourth year presenting the film awards.
Meanwhile, viewers can also expect appearances from Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya, all of whom will be handing out trophies throughout the evening.
Follow along with all the live updates in the run-up to the ceremony below.
How to win an Oscar? Sex, spin and very dirty tricks
Harvey Weinstein may be gone, but the devious Oscar campaigning he masterminded remains alive and well. Geoffrey Macnab digs into the Academy Award manoeuvring that ensures the films with the biggest financial backing always come out on top on Oscar night.
WATCH: Helen Mirren gets own Barbie doll complete with mini Oscar
27 actors you’d assume have won Oscars – but haven’t
For every serial winner like Daniel Day-Lewis or Frances McDormand, there’s a Willem Dafoe or Glenn Close: great actors who haven’t yet been given their due by the Academy.
Here’s a breakdown of all the living actors who have been nominated multiple times – but have never taken home an award.
Does Oppenheimer’s nominations sweep herald a troubling return to Hollywood’s macho ‘dad movie’ days?
It may be Oppenheimer’s race to lose, writes Louis Chilton. After a compelling five-win sweep of the Golden Globes, Christopher Nolan’s propulsive three-hour drama has ossified as the frontrunner for this year’s awards season, pipping competitors such as Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro and colourful doll-based comedy Barbie.
“If 2024 is indeed to be Oppenheimer’s year, the film would be a deserving victor. It’s a meaty, intelligent and wonderfully crafted piece of work – a career high for Nolan and its lead Cillian Murphy, who plays atomic bomb creator J Robert Oppenheimer. And yet, there’s something about the idea of an Oppenheimer win that feels strangely backwards-facing.”
Read the full piece here:
Is Oppenheimer’s awards win a return to the bad old ‘dad movie’ days?
Christopher Nolan’s nuclear biopic is the definitive frontrunner of this year’s Academy Awards. The three-hour biopic is quintessentially ‘one for the guys’, writes Louis Chilton – and represents everything the Oscars have been trying for years to move away from
The Independent’s Culture team make their predictions – part one
With the Golden Globes and Baftas behind us, we’ve turned our attention to who will take home the top prizes at this year’s Oscars.
Jonathan Glazer’s disturbing holocaust drama The Zone of Interest is dominating the foreign-language categories, but will it take home the Best Picture gong? Does Yorgos Lanthimos’s macabre comedy-horror Poor Things have enough steam to surpass the Oppenheimer behemoth?
Jacob Stolworthy, Annabel Nugent and Adam White predict which films will walk away winners at the 2024 Oscars.
Watch here:
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
With the Golden Globes and Baftas behind us, we’re turning our attention to who will take home the top prizes at this year’s Oscars. Jonathan Glazer’s disturbing holocaust drama The Zone of Interest is dominating the foreign-language categories, but will it take home the Best Picture gong? Does Yorgos Lanthimos’s macabre comedy-horror Poor Things have enough steam to surpass the Oppenheimer behemoth? Jacob Stolworthy, Annabel Nugent and Adam White predict which films will walk away winners at the 2024 Oscars. Get the latest film and TV news with Binge Watch on Independent TV.
Actors who have never won Oscars
For every serial winner like Daniel Day-Lewis or Frances McDormand, there’s a Willem Dafoe or Glenn Close: great actors who haven’t yet been given their due by the Academy.
Here’s a breakdown of all the living actors who have been nominated multiple times – but have never taken home an award.
