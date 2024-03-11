Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the 2024 Oscars ceremony concluded, viewers were adamant that they knew who should host the next Academy Awards.

The 96th annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (10 March) and was presented by comedian and late night host Jimmy Kimmel, marking his fourth consecutive stint as host.

The presenter had a number of awkward moments, including referring to Robert Downey Jr’s past addiction history in his opening monologue.

Meanwhile, actor John Mulaney left the audiences in stitches with his “hilarious” introduction for the Achievement in Sound category, leading many for call on him to take over from Kimmel next year.

“You know for years movies didn’t have sound, and then they figured it out. Some people say the silent era was the golden era of film. These people are difficult and insane,” he opened.

The actor went on to reference a number of iconic film moments including an often mocked line from Madame Web, as he continued: “Without sound, we wouldn’t have been able to hear such classic lines as ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat,’ ‘I’ll have what she’s having’ and. ‘He was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died.’”

(Getty Images)

The final quote referenced a notorious line of dialogue from Sony’s trailer for Madame Web, the 2024 superhero movie starring Dakota Johnson. The clunky remark became a much-memed moment for the critically panned film, with producers seemingly removing it from the final cut.

Dakota Johnson as Cassie in the terrible ‘Madame Web' (Sony)

In his speech, Mulaney also broke down the plot of the 1989 movie Field of Dreams, before he finally listed the nominees for the award.

One fan wrote on X/Twitter, “John Mulaney I am on my hands and knees begging you to host the Oscars”.

Another suggested, “This was John Mulaney’s audition, and he passed with flying colours. He should host next year and many years after that”.

“If John Mulaney isn’t hired to host the Oscars next year, then literally what are we even doing here?” one fan demanded.

Viewers enjoyed Mulaney’s tangent, “explaining the entire plot to Field of Dreams instead of presenting his category at the Oscars lol. King”.

Critic Tom Chatalbash wrote: “John Mulaney needs to host next year and every year after that or at the very least have a series where he explains the plot of various movies.”

The actor finally listed the nominees for Best Sound, which included The Creator, Maestro, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Oppenheimer and The Zone of Interest.

(Getty Images)

Mulaney presented the award to winners Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn for The Zone Of Interest, a harrowing drama about Auschwitz’s commandant during the Holocaust.

The movie also won an Oscar for Best International Film with director Jonathan Glazer giving an impassioned speech calling for a ceasefire during his acceptance. It became the first UK movie to win in that category.

Follow the latest updates on the Oscars here, and see the full list of Academy Awards 2024 winners here.