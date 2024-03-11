✕ Close Best Oscar moments

The 2024 Oscars was a glittering night that saw Oppenheimer and Poor Things win big while Killers of the Flower Moon went home empty-handed.

You can find a list of all the winners here.

The Academy Awards, which aired in the UK on ITV, were once again hosted by late-night titan Jimmy Kimmel. In his opening monologue, the host took aim at Sony’s Madame Web, disgraced French actor Gerard Depardieu and Oppenheimer nominee Robert Downey Jr.

Among the performers was Ryan Gosling who stunned the audience with his typically vibrant rendition of “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie.

One of the most talked-about moments of the night came when John Cena took to the stage totally naked in a streaking skit gone awry with Kimmel.

Presenters on the night included Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya.

Follow live updates below