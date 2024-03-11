Oscars 2024 live: Highlights and winners as Oppenheimer and Emma Stone scoop big awards and Ryan Gosling performs as Ken
Hollywood stars from Margot Robbie to Robert Downey Jr gathered to honour the best in cinema, at a ceremony led by late-night veteran and four-time Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel
Best Oscar moments
The 2024 Oscars was a glittering night that saw Oppenheimer and Poor Things win big while Killers of the Flower Moon went home empty-handed.
You can find a list of all the winners here.
The Academy Awards, which aired in the UK on ITV, were once again hosted by late-night titan Jimmy Kimmel. In his opening monologue, the host took aim at Sony’s Madame Web, disgraced French actor Gerard Depardieu and Oppenheimer nominee Robert Downey Jr.
Among the performers was Ryan Gosling who stunned the audience with his typically vibrant rendition of “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie.
One of the most talked-about moments of the night came when John Cena took to the stage totally naked in a streaking skit gone awry with Kimmel.
Presenters on the night included Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya.
Ryan Gosling leaves Oscars crowd in stitches as he performs I’m Just Ken
One of the biggest highlights of the night had to be Barbie star Ryan Gosling performance of “I’m Just Ken”.
He began his performance in the crowd, sitting in his seat wearing a hot pink suit embellished with rhinestones, matching gloves, a cowboy hat, and a pair of sunglasses.
The actor then went on to dance onstage alongside an entourage of back-up dancers in matching hats.
Get the full lowdown here:
Ryan Gosling leaves Margot Robbie and Oscars crowd in stitches with I’m Just Ken
Gosling was a vision in pink for the much-anticipated performance of his hit song
The meaning behind Emma Stone’s Taylor Swift reference
During her acceptance speech for the Best Actress prize, Stone addressed her daughter with a reference to a song by her old friend Swift, saying: “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”
Louis Chilton explains the meaning behind it all here:
The meaning behind Emma Stone’s Taylor Swift reference at the Oscars
Stone made the reference when addressing her three-year-old daughter
Comment: ‘Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscar monologue was tepid and unfunny’
The Independent’s film editor Adam White was not a fan of Kimmel’s fourth outing as Oscars host.
“Kimmel wasn’t – despite Donald Trump’s assertion, posted to his social media site Truth Social mid-show – the worst Oscar host ever,” he writes.
“But his opening monologue wasn’t especially funny, inspiring light titters rather than belly laughs. But it fit a melancholy ceremony nearly derailed by a protest right outside the venue, and an industry uncertain about its own future.”
Read the full take here:
Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscar monologue was tepid and unfunny – it’s time for a new host
With lukewarm gags about ‘Madame Web’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘porn addiction’, the recurring Academy Awards host struggled to brighten a melancholy ceremony
Everything Donald Trump has said about the Oscars
During last night’s Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel read aloud a statement posted by Trump on his social media site Truth Social in which the former US president attacked the presenter’s hosting abilities.
Here, we have collated everything Trump has said about the Academy Awards in his various rants over the years:
Everything Donald Trump has said about the Oscars as Jimmy Kimmel reacts to criticism
The former US president claimed that Kimmel is ‘the worst host ever’ – echoing previous criticisms of the annual awards show
Comment: Emma Stone’s Best Actress Oscar win over Lily Gladstone didn’t feel right – and Stone herself seems to know it
The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey has written about Emma Stones triumph for her performance in Poor Things, and argues that Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone might have been a more fitting winner.
Read more here:
Why Emma Stone’s Oscar win over Lily Gladstone didn’t feel right
The ‘Poor Things’ star’s performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’s film is truly joyous. But, writes Clarisse Loughrey, her triumph poses questions about what art we choose to celebrate in a fractured world
Emma Stone makes poignant Taylor Swift reference in emotional Oscars speech
In her Best Actress acceptance speech, Stone thanked her family, including her parents, her brother, and her husband Dave McCary. “I love you so much,” she said. “And, most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolour. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”
The last line is in fact an interpolation of a lyric from Swift’s song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky”, as featured on the album Midnights (3am Edition).
Stone and Swift are known to be friends in real life, with the pair having met when they were both teenagers.
Fans have widely interpreted the song as being written about grief or the loss of a loved one, with many theorising that the song is about miscarriage.
Read more:
Emma Stone makes poignant Taylor Swift reference in emotional Oscars speech
Stone made the reference when addressing her two-year-old daughter
Cillian Murphy reacts to first Oscar win
Speaking to journalists backstage at the Oscars, Murphy said: “It’s a little bit of... I’m in a little bit of a daze, you know. I’m very overwhelmed. I’m very humbled. I’m very grateful. And you know, very proud to be Irish standing here today.”
Asked if he’d be content to be remembered for his role in Oppenheimer, Murphy responded: “Very content. I mean, you know, you’ve got to move forward, but this has been a huge, huge moment for me.
“The movie is so special to me and myself and Chris have such a special relationship that I just feel very privileged to be continuing to work with him and I’m very proud of, you know, that this is a film that is provocative and that asks questions and is challenging but yet, you know, so many people want to see it. So I’m really, really proud of that.”
When did Nicolas Cage win an Oscar?
Nicolas Cage was one of five previous Oscar winners to present the award for Best Actor at the 2024 Academy Award ceremony.
Cage is a previous winner of an Oscar for Best Actor, having been awarded the prize for his role in the 1996 alcoholism drama Leaving Las Vegas.
In the film, Cage plays a self-destructive screenwriter who falls in love with a sex worker played by Elisabeth Shue.
Read more:
When did Nicolas Cage win an Oscar?
Cage was one of five past Best Actor winners to introduce the award at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony
Christopher Nolan calls for increased pressure on politicians to reduce nuclear weaponry
“The film ends on what I consider a dramatically necessary moment of despair, but in reality I don’t think despair is the answer to the nuclear question,” Nolan said backstage after his wins.
“If you look at the work of Non-Proliferation that is being done by individuals and organisations since 1945, there has been a reduction in the number of nuclear weapons on the planet since 1967 of almost 90%.
“In the last few years it has gone the wrong way and it is very important that rather than despair, in reality people are promoting advocacy, they are supporting organisations who are working to pressure politicians and leaders to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on our planet.”
Ryan Gosling goes viral for reaction to Anatomy of The Fall dog clapping at Oscars
As Robert Downey Jr accepted his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, cameras caught the Barbie star’s reaction after showing Anatomy of The Fall scene stealer, Messi the dog, clapping with his paws in the audience.
The 41-year-old actor was overjoyed at the sight of the adorable pup. Messi is the only dog to win an award at the Cannes Festival, winning the Palm Dog award for his role in Anatomy of The Fall.
Ryan Gosling joyfully reacts to Anatomy of The Fall dog clapping at Oscars
Viewers loved clip of Messi clapping in audience at Academy Awards
