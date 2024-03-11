Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After months of rumours as to whether he would perform, Ryan Gosling proved to be one of the highlights of an otherwise lukewarm Oscars ceremony, with his rendition of “I’m Just Ken” from Greta Gerwig’s <em>Barbie </em>movie.

The Canadian actor, 43, made the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles feel the Kenergy, as he began his performance from the audience while wearing a dazzling hot pink suit bedecked with rhinestones, which he paired with pink socks, pink leather gloves, and dark sunglasses.

First, he joined the song’s co-writer and composer Mark Ronson, giving him a playful cuff on the chin, before he moved over to a pink staircase where he was joined by a troupe of fellow Kens, all dressed in suits with striped ties and cowboy hats.

If you thought the dance scene looked familiar, you’d be right. It seems that Gosling and his choreographers made a number of references to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic performance of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in the 1953 film, Gentleman Prefer Blondes.

Originally sung by Carol Channing in the 1949 Broadway show of the same name, Monroe brought her signature pizazz to the performance while dressed in a pink strapless gown with matching arm-length gloves, a black fan and, of course, plenty of diamonds.

In this routine, too, the male dancers wore black suits with red and white-striped ties, while flanking Monroe on a staircase.

It’s likely that the choreographers were also referencing Madonna’s Gentleman Prefer Blondes homage in her music video for “Material Girl”, in which she is lifted and seen being carried around the stage from an overhead camera.

Gosling received plenty of adulation for the “I’m Just Ken” moment at the Oscars, with his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and fellow Best Original Song nominee Billie Eilish unable to contain their laughter.

“If you’re ever feeling down, just watch Ryan Gosling singing ‘I’m Just Ken’ live. It heals,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Another fan added: “Ryan Gosling performing ‘I’m Just Ken’ was absolutely amazing!!!”

“The way he was fighting not to laugh lol,” said someone else. “The other Kens were there, Slash was there, Mark Ronson! AMAZING. Protect Ryan Gosling at all costs. The patriarchy never looked so good.”

Pointing out the Monroe comparison, Jessica Clemons tweeted: “I’m serious when I say I’ll never be over this.”

(REUTERS)

At the end of the performance, Gosling seemed to pay touching tribute to his wife, fellow actor Eva Mendes, by kissing the Barbie necklace he wears bearing her “E” initial and holding it towards the camera.

Eilish, who performed her Barbie soundtrack contribution “What Was I Made For” with her brother and songwriting partner Finneas, went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Her achievement matched a record set by Celine Dion, previously the only artist to win both the Grammy for Song of the Year and the Best Original Song Oscar in the same year; Dion won both trophies in 1998 for her Titanic theme, “My Heart Will Go On”.

You can follow the latest updates from the Oscars here, and see the full list of Academy Awards 2024 winners here.