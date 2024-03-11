Emma Stone accepts Best Actress Oscar with broken dress: ‘Don’t look’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Stone has revealed that her Oscars dress broke while accepting the award for Best Actress.

On Sunday 10 March, the actress arrived on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, in a pale green Louis Vuitton strapless gown with a peplum detail. She paired the custom gown with a 30-carat yellow diamond necklace.

However, while accepting the Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, Stone revealed that the zipper on her dress had broken, leaving the corset-style bodice gaping in the back.

As Stone walked up to the stage to accept the Oscar, she gestured to her back, before making her way to the microphone stand.

“Oh boy. Um, my dress is broken,” Stone said, as she addressed the audience, while turning around to show the style mishap. “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken’. I’m pretty sure.”

Stone was referencing Ryan Gosling’s performance of the song from the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie, which saw him sing in a pink suit to the Oscars audience. At one point during his performance, Gosling pointed the mic at Stone, who sang a few lines of the popular song.

(Getty Images)

After concluding her acceptance speech, Stone then urged the audience not to pay attention to her broken gown.

“Don’t look at the back of my dress, thank you,” she said as she made her way off the stage while holding her hand to the back of the gown.

Stone’s wardrobe malfunction comes after Olivia Munn revealed that she could not sit in her Oscars dress.

Munn, who wore a Fendi gown with a knotted asymmetrical halter-neckline, revealed that she could not sit in the dress in a video posted to Instagram ahead of the awards ceremony.

You can find all of the highlights from the Oscars as they happened here, and the best dressed stars on the red carpet here.