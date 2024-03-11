Olivia Munn reveals she can’t sit down in Fendi dress at 2024 Oscars

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Munn has revealed that she couldn’t sit down in her Fendi gown for the 2024 Oscars.

In an Instagram video filmed in the backseat of a car on the way to the event, the 43-year-old actor showed her followers a bit of her and her boyfriend John Mulaney‘s Fendi looks. She joked that the chrome Fendi gown she was wearing was a “standing-up dress.”

The clip then panned to Mulaney, 41, sitting comfortably in his all-black bow tuxedo as the “sitting down guy”.

The gown’s column silhouette didn’t give Munn a lot of wiggle room, with its thick structure making it difficult for those wearing it to sit. The stunning dress featured a knotted asymmetrical halter-neckline and a floor-sweeping cape. Munn paired the gown with Jimmy Choo heels.

This isn’t Munn’s first time contending with a style snafu. Back in December, the X-Men actor rocked a sparkly sequin minidress in a video, but revealed that the dress didn’t quite fit when she walked away from the camera. At the time, she wrote in the caption, “Look at this dumb b****.”

On 9 January, Munn made her red carpet debut with Mulaney at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Governors Awards, and thankfully, there were no style mishaps. Munn donned another metallic dress, a strapless silver dress paired with matching silver jewellery. She wore her hair parted down the middle, with a subdued rosy cheeks and berry lip. Mulaney - who hosted the awards show - rocked a black and white tuxedo.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Back in 2021, the couple first sparked dating rumors after Mulaney ended his relationship with Anna Marie Tendler, his wife of six years. They couple was first spotted in June of that year, however, they went through pains to keep their romance out of the public eye. In September 2021, Mulaney confirmed that Munn was expecting their first child during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I packed a lot into this … is it September now?” Mulaney revealed to Meyers. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife … Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

He continued: “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

Two months later, Munn gave birth to their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, in November 2021.

Munn frequently shares glimpses of her family on Instagram, letting followers in on their family hangouts like spending the day out by the beach or enjoying a meal together.

You can follow along with all of the latest Oscars updates here, and find all the best dressed stars at this year’s awards ceremony here.