Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller was one of multiple stars brought to tears by Jonathan Glazer's emotional Oscars acceptance speech.

Glazer's harrowing drama, The Zone of Interest, about Auschwitz's commandant, won Best International Film, becoming the first UK movie to win in that category. Accepting his prize on stage, Glazer spoke about Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

"All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present – not to say, look what they did then, rather look what we do now," he said.

"Our film shows where dehumanisation leads at its worst.”