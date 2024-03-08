Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting

2024 Oscars betting tips, predictions, best odds & free bets

We've taken a look at the Oscars odds and come up with three tips for Sunday's Academy Awards show
Last Updated: 8th of March 2024
Dean Ryan
·
Betting Writer
2024 Oscars betting tips, predictions, best odds & free bets
2024 Oscars betting tips

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday night in Hollywood. This is the highlight of the awards season, with the Oscars being the jewel in the crown for everybody involved in the industry.

Many stars with an excellent chance of picking up a gong are making their way to LA, notably Cillian Murphy, who is long odds-on in the Best Actor betting for his role in Oppenheimer.

It could be a great night for Oppenheimer as it is as short as 1/20 to win the Best Picture, while Christopher Nolan is 1/80 to land the Best Director prize at the ceremony. It would be a huge surprise if either of those two men walked away empty-handed. 

There is a wide range of markets on betting apps should punters wish to get involved while they watch the ceremony unfold.

Oscars odds: Oppenheimer heavy favourite in Best Picture betting 

Oppenheimer is 1/50 with bet365 to win this year’s Best Picture Award. The biographical thriller documents American physicist, Robert Oppenheimer, who is played by Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy.

Christopher Nolan’s film has been a big success at the Box Office. It has already grossed over $960 million worldwide. It is behind only Joker in highest-grossing R-rated films, while it has overtaken Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing biographical film in history.

Oppenheimer has already cleaned up at many of the major award ceremonies leading into the Oscars. It won the Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, it was handed the Best Film at the BAFTAs and the Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards. Those are usually a good guide heading into the Oscars.

Poor Things is second best in the Best Picture betting at 16/1 with William Hill. It is based on an Alasdair Gray novel abd was the winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival.

The Zone of Interest and The Holdovers are both available at around 25/1 with gambling sites for those looking to take on Oppenheimer in this market. However, should Nolan’s film not win the prize, it would rank as one of the biggest upsets in Oscars history.

One market that should be of interest across the betting sites is Oppenheimer to land the Best Sound prize. It is 1/2 with bet365, which looks like a very fair price. Composer Ludwig Goransson’s music is one of the reasons this film has been such a big hit. He could be rewarded for his work on this 2023 film.

Oscars Tip 1: Oppenheimer to win Best Sound Award – 1/2 with bet365

Murphy set to enter Oscars history books

Irish actor Cillian Murphy has received widespread positive reviews for the way he portrayed Robert Oppenheimer. It means he goes into the biggest night of his career with an excellent chance of being given a first Oscars gong.

Murphy is 1/20 with Betway in the Best Actor betting. It would complete a major treble for the 47-year-old, as he already won a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA Award for his title role in the biggest film of 2023.

Best Actor odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Unibet
Bet365
BoyleSports
% Chance
Cillian Murphy
90.01%
--
1/16
--
--
1/9
--
Paul Giamatti
14.29%
--
6/1
--
--
11/2
--
Bradley Cooper
5.88%
--
16/1
--
--
14/1
--
Colman Domingo
1.23%
--
80/1
--
--
80/1
--
Jeffrey Wright
1.23%
--
80/1
--
--
80/1
--
Paul Giamatti ranks as the biggest opposition to Murphy. The star of The Holdovers is as big as 13/2 with BetMGM in the Best Actor market. If you are happy to bet against Murphy, he appears to be the most likely alternative.

Elsewhere, the betting on the Best Actress is far more competitive this year. The prices suggest this is a two-horse race between Lily Gladstone (Killer of the Flower Moon) and Emma Stone (Poor Things). The pair have shared the top prizes between them during the awards season, and at 13/8 with QuinnBet, Stone potentially offers excellent value to have Oscars success.

Oscars Tip 2: Emma Stone to win Best Actress Award – 13/8 with QuinnBet

Nolan set for maiden Oscar

It is hard to believe that Christopher Nolan has yet to win an Oscar in his illustrious career so far. That could well change on Sunday evening in Los Angeles as he is as short as 1/80 to win the Best Director Award.

Best Director odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Unibet
Bet365
BoyleSports
% Chance
Christopher Nolan
97.09%
--
1/80
--
--
1/33
--
Yorgos Lanthimos
6.67%
--
14/1
--
--
12/1
--
Martin Scorsese
4.76%
--
20/1
--
--
20/1
--
Justine Triet
3.85%
--
25/1
--
--
25/1
--
Jonathan Glazer
2.44%
--
28/1
--
--
40/1
--
Nolan has directed some great films over the last three decades, but this is arguably his finest work yet. There was a huge phenomenon created by the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer in 2023, which led to the term 'Barbenheimer'. There can be no doubt that Oppenheimer won that battle by a distance.

The Best Director is not the only gong handed out for work behind the scenes. The Best Visual Effect is another prize that rewards a lot of creativity. 

This can go the way of Godzilla Minus One, which is evens with William Hill. It is the latest in the Godzilla franchise and Takashi Yamazaki has been able to produce an impressive modern-day version of the fictional monster that could result in his efforts being recognised by the Academy.

Oscar Tip 3: Godzilla Minus One to win Best Visual Effects Award – Evens with William Hill

Get a free bet for the Oscars

For those looking to have a bet on the Academy Awards, you'll find certain bookmakers are offering free bets that can be used on the event.

Betfred are one such bookmaker and their £40 welcome bonus consists of £30 in free bets that can be wagered on the Oscars and a £10 credit to spend on UK slots at their casino sites.

To qualify, enter the Betfred promo code WELCOME40 when registering and deposit a minimum of £10 via debit card into your account. Then place a bet of £10 or more on a selection on the sportsbook, which is where you will find the Oscars betting, at odds of evens (1/1) or greater. 

Once the qualifying bet has been settled, the welcome bonus will be credited to the account.

Remember to read the terms and conditions of the sign-up offer carefully before joining and if you do have a bet on the Oscars, please gamble responsibly.

Dean Ryan for independent.co.uk
Dean Ryan @Onthenoseinfo

Dean has been working in the gambling industry for well over a decade, providing his services to the likes of RTE Racing, The Weekender, The Irish Field and RacingFM. He has also worked for gambling operators Tote, 888, BetBright, BoyleSports, BetVictor and Stan James. Dean has an extensive background in customer management, betting and casino product development, strategy and industry trends.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.