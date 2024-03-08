2024 Oscars betting tips, predictions, best odds & free bets

2024 Oscars betting tips Oppenheimer to win Best Sound Award – 1/2 with bet365

Emma Stone to win Best Actress Award – 13/8 with QuinnBet

Godzilla Minus One to win Best Visual Effects Award – Evens with William Hill The 96th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday night in Hollywood. This is the highlight of the awards season, with the Oscars being the jewel in the crown for everybody involved in the industry. Many stars with an excellent chance of picking up a gong are making their way to LA, notably Cillian Murphy, who is long odds-on in the Best Actor betting for his role in Oppenheimer. It could be a great night for Oppenheimer as it is as short as 1/20 to win the Best Picture, while Christopher Nolan is 1/80 to land the Best Director prize at the ceremony. It would be a huge surprise if either of those two men walked away empty-handed. There is a wide range of markets on should punters wish to get involved while they watch the ceremony unfold.

Established 2014 Bet £10, Get £20 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New players only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £ 20, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £ 200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply.

Oscars odds: Oppenheimer heavy favourite in Best Picture betting Oppenheimer is 1/50 with bet365 to win this year’s Best Picture Award. The biographical thriller documents American physicist, Robert Oppenheimer, who is played by Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy. Christopher Nolan’s film has been a big success at the Box Office. It has already grossed over $960 million worldwide. It is behind only Joker in highest-grossing R-rated films, while it has overtaken Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing biographical film in history. Oppenheimer has already cleaned up at many of the major award ceremonies leading into the Oscars. It won the Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, it was handed the Best Film at the BAFTAs and the Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards. Those are usually a good guide heading into the Oscars. Poor Things is second best in the Best Picture betting at 16/1 with . It is based on an Alasdair Gray novel abd was the winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival.

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

The Zone of Interest and The Holdovers are both available at around 25/1 with for those looking to take on Oppenheimer in this market. However, should Nolan’s film not win the prize, it would rank as one of the biggest upsets in Oscars history. One market that should be of interest across the is Oppenheimer to land the Best Sound prize. It is 1/2 with bet365, which looks like a very fair price. Composer Ludwig Goransson’s music is one of the reasons this film has been such a big hit. He could be rewarded for his work on this 2023 film. Oscars Tip 1: Oppenheimer to win Best Sound Award – 1/2 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Murphy set to enter Oscars history books Irish actor Cillian Murphy has received widespread positive reviews for the way he portrayed Robert Oppenheimer. It means he goes into the biggest night of his career with an excellent chance of being given a first Oscars gong. Murphy is 1/20 with in the Best Actor betting. It would complete a major treble for the 47-year-old, as he already won a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA Award for his title role in the biggest film of 2023.

Paul Giamatti ranks as the biggest opposition to Murphy. The star of The Holdovers is as big as 13/2 with in the Best Actor market. If you are happy to bet against Murphy, he appears to be the most likely alternative. Elsewhere, the betting on the Best Actress is far more competitive this year. The prices suggest this is a two-horse race between Lily Gladstone (Killer of the Flower Moon) and Emma Stone (Poor Things). The pair have shared the top prizes between them during the awards season, and at 13/8 with QuinnBet, Stone potentially offers excellent value to have Oscars success. Oscars Tip 2: Emma Stone to win Best Actress Award – 13/8 with QuinnBet

Established 2017 50% Back as a Free Bet up to £35 + 10 Extra Spins VISIT SITE If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £35 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free online casino spins at QuinnCasino. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 10 Extra Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org | Gamble Responsibly

Nolan set for maiden Oscar It is hard to believe that Christopher Nolan has yet to win an Oscar in his illustrious career so far. That could well change on Sunday evening in Los Angeles as he is as short as 1/80 to win the Best Director Award.

Nolan has directed some great films over the last three decades, but this is arguably his finest work yet. There was a huge phenomenon created by the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer in 2023, which led to the term 'Barbenheimer'. There can be no doubt that Oppenheimer won that battle by a distance. The Best Director is not the only gong handed out for work behind the scenes. The Best Visual Effect is another prize that rewards a lot of creativity. This can go the way of Godzilla Minus One, which is evens with . It is the latest in the Godzilla franchise and Takashi Yamazaki has been able to produce an impressive modern-day version of the fictional monster that could result in his efforts being recognised by the Academy. Oscar Tip 3: Godzilla Minus One to win Best Visual Effects Award – Evens with William Hill

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Get a free bet for the Oscars For those looking to have a bet on the Academy Awards, you'll find certain bookmakers are offering that can be used on the event. Betfred are one such bookmaker and their £40 welcome bonus consists of £30 in free bets that can be wagered on the Oscars and a £10 credit to spend on at their . To qualify, enter the WELCOME40 when registering and deposit a minimum of £10 via debit card into your account. Then place a bet of £10 or more on a selection on the sportsbook, which is where you will find the Oscars betting, at odds of evens (1/1) or greater. Once the qualifying bet has been settled, the welcome bonus will be credited to the account. Remember to read the terms and conditions of the sign-up offer carefully before joining and if you do have a bet on the Oscars, please .