The Independent guide to the best golf betting websites in January 2024

Last Updated: 3rd of January 2024 Simon Sinclair · Betting Writer

Here you’ll discover a list of the best golf , featuring a comprehensive breakdown of markets, odds, sign-up offers and promotions online.

Our team of experts has reviewed an extensive list of golf betting sites to bring you the best operators on the market that provide a wide range of markets, competitive odds and promotions. These golf betting sites must meet our stringent criteria, which includes the following requirements: First, the golf betting site must be regulated and have a license to operate in the United Kingdom. We perform a simple check to see whether the operator has a UK Gambling Commission licence, which allows them to operate online.

licence, which allows them to operate online. The best betting sites for golf will have a top range of promotions available for new and existing customers. Customers should expect a good welcome offer and then receive regular free bets, enhanced odds and other promotions for betting on golf.

will have a top range of promotions available for new and existing customers. Customers should expect a good welcome offer and then receive regular free bets, enhanced odds and other promotions for betting on golf. One of the most important features of a golf betting site is value. We would never recommend an operator that does not provide competitive odds on the market. Our list of the best golf betting sites includes only operators that offer value across the board. Expand Collapse

Our picks for the Best Golf Betting Sites in January 2024 We've looked at an extensive list of golf betting sites and have ranked the best operators for the quality of their golf product. Our rankings are based on the value of their odds, range of markets and promotions, including sign-up offers. You can choose your golf betting site by looking at our breakdown and deciding which operator suits your betting preferences. 1. William Hill William Hill is our top choice for the best golf betting site on the market.

Key Features stands out for a number of reasons for betting on golf. It has an extensive range of betting markets available for wagering on golf. The PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Series and LPGA events are all covered with numerous betting markets available. These include winner, top five, top 10, top 20 finishes, over/unders, props as well as winning nationality and other compelling markets for betting on the golf events. William Hill golf betting does not disappoint for value. You will find competitive odds available for all tournaments, whether you’re betting on a simple tour event or a major. William Hill strives to offer top prices on all its available markets. One of the impressive aspects of its golf betting product is the #YourOdds section, which allows users to create their own bet before the operator prices up the market. William Hill meets the criteria for standout promotions too. It starts with its welcome offer that allows new customers to receive £30 in free bets after signing up and betting £10 online. Existing customers can expect to receive boosted odds and free bets on a regular basis, and especially around the majors and the Ryder Cup. You will find special features such as live streaming and statistics to support your golf betting. William Hill ensures that it covers all the bases to offer a seamless experience for betting on golf.

Summary William Hill is a standout for the quality of its golf betting product and we believe it’s the number one golf betting site available. 2. BoyleSports BoyleSports is a top operator in general and one of the best places for golf betting online.

Key features BoyleSports is one of the standout betting operators not just for golf but all sports. Your betting experience with can be kicked off with its bet £10 get £20 welcome offer for new mobile customers. New customers can claim £20 in free bets by signing up and betting £10 on golf or other sports via a mobile device. BoyleSports provides top value on its golf betting odds, ensuring you’re getting bang for your buck when placing a bet on any tournament. We’re pleased to say there are extensive betting markets for all events on the PGA Tour, LIV Series, DP World Tour and many others with BoyleSports. These are commonplace during the season, while outright markets are always available. One of BoyleSports’ strengths is its accas. Customers can expect to receive price boosts on accas up to 14 legs or acca insurance on five-leg bets that fail by one selection through its Acca Rewards programme. For users that regularly use accas, BoyleSports’ Acca Loyalty bonus gives a £5 free bet for placing five accas in a week. You can expect other promotions such as free bets and boosted odds with BoyleSports, especially for the majors making it the perfect place for Masters golf betting. There are also live streaming options and support information on BoyleSports to aid your bets online. Summary BoyleSports’ golf betting product is one of the best around featuring excellent promotions, value and comprehensive coverage of the sport. 3. BetMGM BetMGM is one of the newest operators on the market but has hit the ground running with its golf product.

Key features BetMGM built a reputation as a quality betting site in the United States and they’ve brought the same standard to their operation in the UK. starts off by offering new customers free bets worth £40 for signing up to its betting site and betting £10 online. The promotions don’t stop there as existing users can get free bets, profit odds and enhanced odds for betting on golf and others. Due to golf’s popularity in the United States as well as the rest of the world, BetMGM has ensured that it has met the demand for customers who like betting on golf. There are no shortage of markets for betting on the PGA Tour, LIV Series, DP World Tour and other events including the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup. BetMGM has met our standards for value, offering top prices across the board for betting pre-tournament and live golf betting. As a result, it’s one of the best golf betting sites for wagering on the majors. The look and feel of BetMGM’s betting site and app make it all the more appealing compared to others on the markets. Its aesthetics are smooth and navigation around the betting site is straightforward. There are few other sites that offer such a sound golf betting experience. Summary Although it is a relative newcomer to the UK betting scene, BetMGM has one of the top golf offerings around and does not have many weaknesses. 4. Bet365 Bet365 is arguably the best all-round betting site in the business and its golf betting product is another example of its stellar offering.

Key features Bet365 are one of the most complete betting sites in the business and there are not many flaws to its overall product. You’ll certainly struggle to find anything wrong with the quality of its golf betting section. Using a , you can unlock a welcome offer from the operator worth up to £30 in free bets by betting £10 on any sport. One of the few issues we have with bet365 is the lack of free bets compared to other betting sites. But, bet365 is improving in this regard and it has an impressive range of profit boosts and enhanced odds for betting on golf, including the majors where there are a number of special offers available. Bet365 have a huge array of betting markets for all golf events, so whether you’re looking for US Open golf betting sites or a DP World tour event, you’ll be able to find a market that suits your preference. Its odds are priced fairly and in line with its competitors, although you can find stronger value on its odds boosts, so keep your eyes peeled for those, particularly before and during the majors. Live streaming is a particular strength, providing comprehensive golf coverage at all times of the year. Summary Bet365 rarely disappoints with the quality of its product and golf is no different with its extensive range of markets and competitive odds. 5. Betway Betway is one of the most reliable and trusted operators in the UK and you'll quickly find out why it is one of the best betting sites for golf.

Key Features Betway is one of the premier betting operators in the UK and has a particular strength for punters that prefer to bet in-play. Betway always has a wide range of markets available for users during events, especially for golf. Golf lends itself perfectly for in-play wagering due to the stop-start nature of the sport and it allows betting sites like Betway to be creative with its markets, and it does not disappoint. It has one of the best welcome offers to attract new customers, providing a £30 matched bet if your first acca bet loses after signing up and 50 free spins on its . Promotions are not just for new users, existing customers can join Betway’s Free Bet Club to earn free bets. Enhanced odds and price boosts are also available, making it ideal for golf Masters betting along with the other three majors and tour events. Betway has a slick user interface, allowing customers to bet and navigate its site with ease. For golf betting in running, you'll struggle to find a better site. Summary Betway offers one of the best in-play betting experiences for wagering on golf and should be considered by bettors that prefer live betting.

How to choose a Golf Betting Site Choosing the best golf betting site for your preference can be tough, but using our range of criteria will help you narrow down the field. Regulation First and foremost, the golf betting site has to be regulated and licensed to legally operate in the UK. Our list of betting sites for golf all have obtained a licence from the UK Gambling Commission. Regulation ensures that all of your data is protected to a high standard with the latest encryption software. Value We only select bookmakers that offer the prices on their golf betting odds across all markets for pre-tournament, live and outright wagering. So, you should feel confident that you're getting value for money. Welcome offers Betting sites use welcome offers to attract new customers and our selected operators provide some of the best sign-up deals in the business. You can expect to receive free bets and more when joining a new golf betting site. Promotions Promotions should not only be for new customers, the best operators continue to provide offers for existing customers for betting on the golf and more. These promotions should include free bets, enhanced odds and profit boosts. Depth of markets Golf is one of the more nuanced sports to bet online, and punters want to see the same level of detail from bookmakers. Our golf betting sites have a wide range of markets to bet on, including winner, top five, top 10 and top 20 finishes among many others. These operators cover every detail for almost every tournament. Payment methods Betting sites should offer a variety of methods beyond traditional forms of payment. Our golf bookmakers go beyond debit card and bank transfers and allow users to deposit funds through e-wallets, Google Wallet and Apple Pay among others. Live betting Live betting should be a staple of all betting operators and given the nature of golf a quality in-play product is vital. You'll find our providers are up to the task with almost all markets available for live golf betting at competitive odds. There are also useful tools such as statistics and in-play graphics to support in-play wagering. Streaming There are few sports that can be as enjoyable to watch as golf, allowing punters to sit back all day and witness the action unfold even more so if you have a few quid on the tournament. The best operators in the business provide streaming of all four majors as well as PGA Tour, LIV and DP World Tour events. Support If you need assistance from customer support, the best betting sites for golf should have a 24/7 live chat to solve any issues. Traditional methods including a phone line and email should also be available. App The importance of a quality betting app cannot be overstated given the majority of betting is now performed on mobile devices. Apps need to be easy to use and aesthetically pleasing as well as offering functionality across different platforms. Our golf betting sites all have top apps that fit the bill.

Golf betting offers Here are the latest golf betting offers available in January 2024 and we have detailed what to look out for when choosing your welcome bonus while creating an account online. Free Golf Bets Customers can receive free bets for signing up for online such as BetMGM. They provide new customers with £40 in free bets for creating an account and betting £10 on any sport at odds of evens or greater. You should also look out for around major tournaments such as The Masters, The Open, PGA Championship and the US Open.

Enhanced odds Golf betting sites tend to offer enhanced odds ahead of major tournaments, although others will provide this promotion on a more regularly basis for PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. These boosted odds can be from any market available on the betting site, but it more often than not focuses on the winner and top five, 10 and 20 finish markets. Notable players such as Tiger Woods may have specially created markets that may be worth a look.

Acca specials Acca specials can be useful for betting on golf, especially when wagering on the year ahead if you want to predict all four major winners or around one tournament. As mentioned above, BoyleSports are one of the best for accas. They offer Acca Rewards that provide insurance for failed accas or substantial price boosts. They also provide an Acca Loyalty free bet bonus for customers that place five accas in a week on golf and other sports on its betting site.

Responsible gambling All gambling operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are required to provide customers with useful tools to help stay in control of their activity. Gambling can be addictive and golf betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. Thus, you should only choose a betting site for golf if they provide responsible gambling tools such as: Deposit limits - so users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit

- so users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit Reality checks - notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active

- notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active Profit/loss indicators - instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate

- instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate Time outs - so users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits Without question, all licensed golf and websites must give users the option to self-exclude, which should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS Best Golf Betting Sites UK: In Summary Punters should now feel comfortable going out and picking the golf betting site of their preference after reading our detailed breakdown of the best operators. Feel free to come back and check out the latest promotions from betting sites, especially ahead of the majors where offers will be readily available. The Independent ensures that all the bookmakers mentioned in our breakdown are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

Golf Betting Sites FAQs What are the best golf betting sites? The best golf betting site comes down to personal choice. But, our team of experts believe that William Hill is the best operator in the business when it comes to golf. BoyleSports, BetMGM, bet365 and Betway are also worthy of consideration. How do you bet on golf online? You can bet on golf online by signing up for a licensed operator in the UK and creating an account. After that, place a deposit into your account with an accepted payment method. Enter the golf section of the betting site and select your bet, enter your stake and confirm. What types of golf bet are available online? You can bet on a variety of golf markets online. The most common wager is a bet on the outright winner of the event. There are also markets for a top 5/10/20 finish, over/unders and props. These markets can be bet on before or during an event. What are the best golf events to bet on? The most popular golf events to bet on are the four majors; The Masters, The Open, PGA Championship and US Open. The Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup are also popular events. The best golf betting sites have markets available for almost every tournament on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Series. Can you watch golf on betting sites? Yes. The best sites for betting on golf will offer live streaming for top golf events. You may have to have placed a bet or have funds in your account to watch the action depending on the bookmaker, but most bookies will provide live streaming information on their odds page for each individual event.

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.