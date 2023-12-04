Understanding Trixie bets and how they work

A Trixie bet is a popular form of multiple bet that involves four equal stakes placed on three different selections: three doubles and one treble. Therefore, a £1 Trixie costs £4, while a £5 Trixie costs £20. Unlike standard accumulator bets, Trixie bets offer the benefit of still providing a return even if one of your selections fails to win, although it is the treble that can significantly boost your winnings. Place a Trixie bet with Unibet:

Advantages of placing a Trixie bet Placing a Trixie bet comes with several advantages for bettors: Increased Chance of Return: Unlike accumulators that require all selections to win, Trixie bets offer the opportunity to earn a return even if one selection loses.

Unlike accumulators that require all selections to win, Trixie bets offer the opportunity to earn a return even if one selection loses. Risk Mitigation: Trixie bets act as a form of insurance, providing some level of protection against potential losses.

Trixie bets act as a form of insurance, providing some level of protection against potential losses. Suitable for Short Odds Selections: Trixie bets are particularly beneficial when backing short-odds selections that may not yield significant returns individually but can generate higher winnings through multiple bets if successful. Calculating Trixie bet winnings Here is our simple three-step guide to calculating your potential winnings from a Trixie bet: 1. Convert Odds to Decimal: If your odds are in fractional format, convert them to decimal by dividing the first number by the second number and then adding 1. Examples: 1/2 = 1.5, 4/6 = 1.67, 10/11 = 1.91, 1/1 (Evens) = 2.0, 6/4 = 2.5, 2/1 = 3.0, 9/4 = 3.25, 5/2 = 3.5, 5/1 = 6.0, 10/1 = 11.0 etc. 2. Doubles Calculation: Multiply the decimal odds of each selection in a double and then multiply the result by your stake (per bet) to determine the potential return for each double. Example: (2.0 x 2.5 x £5) = £25 (potential return for the double) 3. Treble Calculation: Multiply the decimal odds of all three selections in the treble and then multiply the result by your stake to calculate the potential return for the treble. Example: (2.0 x 2.5 x 4.0 x £5) = £100 (potential return for the treble) To take this final example, if all three selections won (at Evens, 5/2 & 3/1), your return to a total £20 stake (£5 per bet) would be £215 calculated thus: First Double: 2.0 x 2.5 x £5 = £25 Second Double: 2.0 x 4.0 x £5 = £40 Third Double: 2.5 x 4.0 x £5 = £50 Treble: 2.0 x 2.5 x 4.0 x £5 = £100 £25 + £40 + £50 + £100 = £215 Suitability of Trixie bets for different sports Although Trixie bets are commonly associated with horse racing they can also be placed on other sports. Trixie bets can often be placed on football, cricket, basketball and more – as long as you have three selections in three separate events in your bet slip, you will most likely be able to place a Trixie. Place a Trixie bet with Zet Bet:

How to place a Trixie bet Placing an online Trixie bet is straightforward, just follow these simple steps: 1. Add Your Desired Selections: Choose three different selections (in three different events) and add them to your betting slip. 2. Choose Trixie Bet Option: Look for the Trixie bet option within the multiple bets available. 3. Enter Stake Amount: Enter the stake amount you wish to place on each of the four bets within the Trixie. 4. Confirm and Place Trixie Bet: Review your bet slip, ensuring the details are correct, and click the "Place Bet" button to place your Trixie.

What is an each-way Trixie bet? You can place each-way Trixie bets on horse racing, covering the win and place outcomes for each selection - popular with people betting on higher priced horses as usually pay 1/5th of the win odds for a place. An each-way Trixie doubles the amount of bets from four to eight so a £1 each-way Trixie costs £8. As an example, let’s say you placed a £1 each-way Trixie on horses at 5/1, 20/1 & 40/1, with the first horse winning and the second two horses placed. The win returns and the place returns are calculated separately, so although there would be no WIN double or treble winnings, with all three selections placed your total PLACE return would be £163 (a profit of £155), thus: First Place Double: 2.0 x 5.0 x £1 = £10 Second Place Double: 2.0 x 9.0 x £1 = £18 Third Place Double: 5.0 x 9.0 x £1 = £45 Place Treble: 2.0 x 5.0 x 9.0 x £1 = £90 £10 + £18 + £45 + £90 = £163 Note: At 1/5th odds for a place, 5/1 = evens for the place (2.0), 20/1 = 4/1 for the place (5.0) and 40/1 = 8/1 for the place (9.0) Even if those first two selections were placed and the third lost, you would make a small £2 profit on your total £8 stake courtesy of that place double: Place Double: 2.0 x 5.0 x £1 = £10