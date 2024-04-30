Next West Ham manager odds: Lopetegui primed for Premier League return?

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Julen Lopetegui is the favourite with to become West Ham manager amid uncertainty over David Moyes’ future at London Stadium. Moyes’ contract expires at the end of the season and the club are yet to confirm whether they have offered the Scot an extension beyond the end of his current deal. The 61-year-old delivered West Ham’s first major European trophy since 1965, guiding the Hammers to success in the Europa Conference League last season. The east London outfit enjoyed a strong run in the Europa League this term too, reaching the quarter-finals before being knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen in a close contest, while they made the semi-finals of that same competition in the 2021/22 campaign under Moyes.

The Hammers had also finished sixth and seventh during his second spell at the club before ending last term 14th, but Moyes has always struggled to win the hearts and minds of supporters. The Scot has always appeared to be one bad result from drawing the ire of West Ham fans, and although there have been bad defeats, notably a 6-0 hammering at home to Arsenal, his reign has seen more positives than negatives. But, West Ham’s hierarchy seem to be weighing up a change in the dugout and Lopetegui is the name that has jumped to the top of the list, ahead of Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, who was made favourite after holding talks before his price was pushed back out again.

Next West Ham manager betting: Lopetegui the favourite Lopetegui was reportedly close to agreeing a deal with AC Milan to become their new manager, only for the Rossoneri to have a change of heart about appointing the Spaniard. The former Spain manager has been out of work since leaving Wolves just before the start of the season amid his disappointment with the club’s transfer dealings. The 57-year-old won only 10 of his 27 games in charge of the Midlands outfit, but the Hammers are said to be keen to offer Lopetegui a return to the Premier League. Lopetegui is perhaps more renowned for his dismissals rather than his work on the pitch, notably being sacked by Spain on the eve of the 2018 World Cup after agreeing to join Real Madrid, where he then lasted only four months at the Bernabeu. He restored his reputation at Sevilla by guiding the club to the Europe League crown in 2020. In a three-year spell, Sevilla finished fourth in LaLiga in each campaign, but a difficult start to the 2022/23 term ended his tenure. Lopetegui is reportedly high on West Ham's list of candidates and is available at 3/1 with BetVictor, although his situation could change quickly.

Potter ready to restore reputation? Graham Potter has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea in March 2023. The Englishman has been linked with several clubs since he left Stamford Bridge but has not returned to management yet. Potter established a fine reputation at Brighton, guiding the club to their highest league finish in the 2021/22 campaign. He earned plaudits for the Seagulls’ playing philosophy and his ability to bring out the best in their young players, offering first-team opportunities to talented fledglings. Potter also managed to sustain Brighton's success despite losing star players to the big six clubs, notably Chelsea who he would then join as part of an exodus from the south coast. Potter could not bring instant success to the Blues and he paid the price for their mediocrity, although his successors have also failed to revive Chelsea’s fortunes. West Ham may look favourably upon his time at Brighton. Odds of 5/1 with suggest that he could be a strong contender to replace Moyes.

Fonseca attracting interest Paulo Fonseca has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, but no club has taken the plunge yet. West Ham are right to be interested in the Portuguese, who has excelled in his two years at Lille. Fonseca is perhaps best known for his spell as manager of Shakhtar Donetsk, leading the Ukrainian club to three domestic titles. He also guided Donetsk into the Champions League round of 16 in 2018, pulling off a 2-1 victory over Manchester City during the group stage before their elimination. Fonseca has all the right attributes and an eye-catching playing style, while his contract with Lille expires at the end of the campaign, and is a 6/1 shot on .

Academy ace linked with emotional return Michael Carrick made over 150 appearances for West Ham after graduating from the club’s famed academy. He left in 2003 to join Tottenham and enjoyed a stellar playing career at both Spurs and Manchester United before he retired in 2018. After spending time as the United’s interim manager Carrick was snapped up by Championship side Middlesbrough for his first permanent position. Carrick has performed well at the north east club, steering them into the play-offs in his first season before losing in the semi-finals. Boro have underwhelmed in his second campaign, missing out on the top six, although they recorded a second top-half finish in a row. Odds of 6/1 with Parimatch are fairly short considering his lack of success in the second tier.

Other West Ham contenders Having previously been a best price of 6/4 to become West Ham's next manager, Amorim has seen his odds drift out to 16/1. He has apologised to Sporting fans for holding talks with the Hammers and now seems poised to remain in Portugal, despite attention elsewhere. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is priced up at 12/1 to make the move to West Ham, although given the circumstances of his firing by Leicester two years ago his odds seem a bit too narrow. Rodgers has not won hearts and minds in his second spell at Celtic in a not too dissimilar way to Moyes with the Hammers.

Will Still has caught the eye for transforming Reims into European football chasers in Ligue 1. Despite not having a pro license until this season, the 31-year-old achieved great success at the club and earned a lot of attention across Europe. He was heavily linked with Championship side Sunderland in December and remains a contender for the Stadium of Light post. He's 14/1 to take the West Ham job instead. Former Chelsea managers Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez are 16/1 shots to make a sensational return to English football.