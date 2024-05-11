Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

Our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at 18/1 and 9/1
Last Updated: 10th of May 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Ascot with two selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

 

14:40 Ascot – Hickory – 1.50pts e/w @ 9/1

Hickory had a slow start to life on the track, only seen once as a juvenile and then ran twice at four. He clearly has a lot of ability, however, having won all of those starts and he then managed a proper season in 2023. No wins came his way but he posted multiple big efforts, including over C&D.

A visor went on for the first time when he finished second in the 25-runner International handicap and I thought he could have done even better there if he was racing among horses, rather than being on the wing of his group. He’s only 2lbs higher and it’s form that puts him in the equation.

He made a solid return to action at Kempton last month, finishing second despite going without the visor, and will likely step forward from it. Whether his draw is a positive or negative remains to be seen but if he runs to his best level, he’ll be involved and there are six places up for grabs.

 

16:55 Ascot – Expert Agent – 1pt e/w @ 18/1

Expert Agent was progressive early last year, winning a hat-trick of All-Weather handicaps following a gelding operation. He looked likely to take that improvement onto the turf but despite running a number of good races from his higher mark, he couldn’t score again.

He moved to Stuart Williams’ yard over the winter and has since come down 8lbs in the weights to 76. That makes him interesting and I thought he shaped with promise at Windsor last time, beaten little more than a couple of lengths having tried to come from off the speed.

The switch over to a stiffer venue could give him a chance to rattle home as the leaders are tiring and he hasn’t faced a test like this all too often. Neil Callan is a good booking, there’s some speed drawn nearby and he’ll like the ground. Hopefully he can put his best foot forward.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. 

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 10th May 2024, 11:39 PM

Share:

You might also like

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Eurovision 2024 final predictions, betting tips and odds
Eurovision
Eurovision 2024 final predictions, betting tips and odds
Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction: Gunners to ease past struggling hosts
Football
Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction: Gunners to ease past struggling hosts
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos predictions, boxing betting tips and odds
Boxing
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos predictions, boxing betting tips and odds
Saturday's Premier League predictions, betting tips, 54/1 accumulator and odds
Football
Saturday's Premier League predictions, betting tips, 54/1 accumulator and odds
Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction: United to go one better in final return
Football
Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction: United to go one better in final return
Chester racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Day Two at the May Meeting
Horse Racing
Chester racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Day Two at the May Meeting
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction: Undefeated hosts unlikely to slip up
Football
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction: Undefeated hosts unlikely to slip up
Eurovision 2024 semi-final 2 betting tips, predictions and odds
Eurovision
Eurovision 2024 semi-final 2 betting tips, predictions and odds
Atalanta vs Marseille prediction: La Dea eye maiden European final
Football
Atalanta vs Marseille prediction: La Dea eye maiden European final
Premier League Darts Night 15 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 15 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Chester racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Day One at the May Meeting
Horse Racing
Chester racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Day One at the May Meeting
Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction: Can Los Blancos reach 18th Champions League final?
Football
Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction: Can Los Blancos reach 18th Champions League final?
Bolton vs Barnsley prediction: Trotters to punch Wembley ticket
Football
Bolton vs Barnsley prediction: Trotters to punch Wembley ticket
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Can hosts overturn deficit to reach final?
Football
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Can hosts overturn deficit to reach final?
Italian Open predictions: Tennis betting tips, odds & free bets
Tennis
Italian Open predictions: Tennis betting tips, odds & free bets
Eurovision 2024 semi-final 1 predictions, betting tips and odds
Eurovision
Eurovision 2024 semi-final 1 predictions, betting tips and odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
What is Spread Betting and How Does it Work?
Betting
What is Spread Betting and How Does it Work?
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to maintain impressive form
Football
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to maintain impressive form
Bally Casino Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get 30 Free Spins When You Sign Up
Casino
Bally Casino Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get 30 Free Spins When You Sign Up
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 1000 Guineas Day
Horse Racing
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 1000 Guineas Day
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways
Football
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: Blues to keep top six push alive
Football
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: Blues to keep top six push alive
1,000 Guineas tips: Newmarket predictions, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
1,000 Guineas tips: Newmarket predictions, best bets and racing odds
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 2000 Guineas Day
Horse Racing
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 2000 Guineas Day
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Rugby
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.