Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

What Does SP Mean in Betting?

Our racing tipster unpacks why bookmakers often use the acronym SP on horse racing betting sites
Last Updated: 12th of April 2024
Paul Millward
·
Horse Racing Writer
What Does SP Mean in Betting?
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Horse racing betting sites often have their own language bettors will need to learn before being comfortable placing a wager. 

One acronym that will be used time and again by online bookmakers and horse racing betting apps is SP. 

With plenty of novice bettors likely to be having a look at the Grand National odds and coming across SP ahead of this year's edition, here's a breakdown of all you need to know on the well-used betting abbreviation. 

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

What is SP in Betting?

In betting, SP stands for 'starting price'. It is the official odds determined when the race begins, commonly used in horse racing and greyhound betting

Officials determine the starting price to reflect the odds available on each runner when the race starts. In more modern times, the SP can be determined by assessing the available odds with gambling sites, often called the Industry SP (ISP).

The determination of the starting price, or SP, is a process that is designed to be transparent and fair to all. It serves as the cornerstone of the gambling industry, particularly in the realm of horse racing, ensuring a level playing field for all participants.

When betting on horse racing, both old and new betting sites will invariably offer early prices on all races, and bettors are usually given the choice to take that early price, which is referred to as taking a price, or place the bet at SP.

Fitzdares Sport
Established 2005
Bet £50, Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhound and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Extra Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days.

Best Odds Guaranteed

For those new to betting on horse racing, it is advisable to consider using betting apps or websites that offer a concession known as BOG or best odds guaranteed.

Best odds guaranteed means that if you take an early price and your selection’s starting price is higher than the price taken, you will be paid out at the higher price. If your selection’s SP is shorter than the price taken, you will be paid out on the price taken, which is the best price.

For a more detailed explanation of the best odds guaranteed promotion and to find the best betting sites offering this service, read our guide on best odds guaranteed bookmakers.

Luckster Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. Available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Ireland.

Ante-Post Betting

Newcomers to betting on horse racing will encounter the term ante-post betting at some point. When betting a horse ante-post, the SP becomes defunct, and ante-post bets do not qualify for the best odds guaranteed concession.

Ante-post betting is offered on nearly all sports, but when betting on horse racing, there is a risk that all stakes can be lost without the horse participating in the race. A typical example of this scenario could apply to any early Grand National tip or Cheltenham prediction.

The leading online bookmakers have already priced up all of the Championship races at Cheltenham 2025. The odds on offer are always considerably bigger than what the prices available on the day of the races are likely to be. 

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Promo Code: WELCOME50
VISIT SITE
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

This is because online betting sites factor in the possibility that a horse may become ill, pick up a minor injury, or be rerouted to another race. If your selection makes it to the race, the odds taken will likely be significantly higher than the SP. The bet, however, is a loser if the horse does not participate in the race.

Closer to the major events, many betting sites will form alternative ante-post markets, called Non-Runner No Bet (NRNB). If your selection does not make the big race, all stakes will be returned as cash or a free bet.

To find the best betting sites offering this service, read our guide to ante-post betting on sports for a more detailed explanation of ante-post betting.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Paul Millward for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Paul Millward

Last Updated: 12th April 2024, 07:30 AM

Share:

You might also like

Day 2 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Friday at the Grand National meeting
Grand National
Day 2 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Friday at the Grand National meeting
Betfred Masters Golf Offers: Betting Promotions & Bonus Code for 2024 US Masters
Golf
Betfred Masters Golf Offers: Betting Promotions & Bonus Code for 2024 US Masters
Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions and Premier League betting odds
Football
Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions and Premier League betting odds
UFC 300 predictions: Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill betting tips, MMA odds and free bets
UFC
UFC 300 predictions: Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill betting tips, MMA odds and free bets
Best Masters Betting Offers & Golf Free Bets for 2024
Golf
Best Masters Betting Offers & Golf Free Bets for 2024
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Day 1 Aintree betting tips: Three best bets for Thursday at the Grand National meeting
Grand National
Day 1 Aintree betting tips: Three best bets for Thursday at the Grand National meeting
Aintree Tips: Four to follow at the Grand National Festival
Grand National
Aintree Tips: Four to follow at the Grand National Festival
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, betting preview & odds
Football
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, betting preview & odds
Liverpool vs Atalanta predictions: Europa League tips, betting preview & football odds
Football
Liverpool vs Atalanta predictions: Europa League tips, betting preview & football odds
Masters Betting Sites: Best Online Bookmakers for 2024 US Masters
Golf
Masters Betting Sites: Best Online Bookmakers for 2024 US Masters
BetMGM Masters betting offers: US Masters promos for 2024
Golf
BetMGM Masters betting offers: US Masters promos for 2024
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Premier League Darts Night 11 tips, predictions, best odds and free bets
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 11 tips, predictions, best odds and free bets
Aston Villa vs Lille tips: Europa Conference League predictions & best football odds
Football
Aston Villa vs Lille tips: Europa Conference League predictions & best football odds
PSG vs Barcelona betting tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & free bets
Football
PSG vs Barcelona betting tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & free bets
William Hill Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
Grand National
William Hill Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
The Masters 2024 specials betting tips, golf predictions & best odds
Golf
The Masters 2024 specials betting tips, golf predictions & best odds
Ipswich vs Watford tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Ipswich vs Watford tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Bet365 Grand National Offer: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
Grand National
Bet365 Grand National Offer: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
2024 The Masters winner predictions: Golf betting tips, 80/1 long shot and best odds
Golf
2024 The Masters winner predictions: Golf betting tips, 80/1 long shot and best odds
Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets
Football
Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets
Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim odds-on for Anfield hot seat
Football
Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim odds-on for Anfield hot seat
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday
Republic of Ireland vs England betting tips: Women's Euro 2025 qualifying odds and free bets
Football
Republic of Ireland vs England betting tips: Women's Euro 2025 qualifying odds and free bets
Leeds vs Sunderland tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Leeds vs Sunderland tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets
Real Madrid vs Manchester City tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Real Madrid vs Manchester City tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.