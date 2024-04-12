What Does SP Mean in Betting?

Horse racing betting sites often have their own language bettors will need to learn before being comfortable placing a wager.
One acronym that will be used time and again by online bookmakers and horse racing betting apps is SP.
With plenty of novice bettors likely to be having a look at the Grand National odds and coming across SP ahead of this year's edition, here's a breakdown of all you need to know on the well-used betting abbreviation.
What is SP in Betting?
In betting, SP stands for 'starting price'. It is the official odds determined when the race begins, commonly used in horse racing and greyhound betting.
Officials determine the starting price to reflect the odds available on each runner when the race starts. In more modern times, the SP can be determined by assessing the available odds with gambling sites, often called the Industry SP (ISP).
The determination of the starting price, or SP, is a process that is designed to be transparent and fair to all. It serves as the cornerstone of the gambling industry, particularly in the realm of horse racing, ensuring a level playing field for all participants.
When betting on horse racing, both old and new betting sites will invariably offer early prices on all races, and bettors are usually given the choice to take that early price, which is referred to as taking a price, or place the bet at SP.
Best Odds Guaranteed
For those new to betting on horse racing, it is advisable to consider using betting apps or websites that offer a concession known as BOG or best odds guaranteed.
Best odds guaranteed means that if you take an early price and your selection’s starting price is higher than the price taken, you will be paid out at the higher price. If your selection’s SP is shorter than the price taken, you will be paid out on the price taken, which is the best price.
For a more detailed explanation of the best odds guaranteed promotion and to find the best betting sites offering this service, read our guide on best odds guaranteed bookmakers.
Ante-Post Betting
Newcomers to betting on horse racing will encounter the term ante-post betting at some point. When betting a horse ante-post, the SP becomes defunct, and ante-post bets do not qualify for the best odds guaranteed concession.
Ante-post betting is offered on nearly all sports, but when betting on horse racing, there is a risk that all stakes can be lost without the horse participating in the race. A typical example of this scenario could apply to any early Grand National tip or Cheltenham prediction.
The leading online bookmakers have already priced up all of the Championship races at Cheltenham 2025. The odds on offer are always considerably bigger than what the prices available on the day of the races are likely to be.
This is because online betting sites factor in the possibility that a horse may become ill, pick up a minor injury, or be rerouted to another race. If your selection makes it to the race, the odds taken will likely be significantly higher than the SP. The bet, however, is a loser if the horse does not participate in the race.
Closer to the major events, many betting sites will form alternative ante-post markets, called Non-Runner No Bet (NRNB). If your selection does not make the big race, all stakes will be returned as cash or a free bet.
To find the best betting sites offering this service, read our guide to ante-post betting on sports for a more detailed explanation of ante-post betting.
Last Updated: 12th April 2024, 07:30 AM