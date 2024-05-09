Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Saturday's Premier League predictions, betting tips, 54/1 accumulator and odds

After landing three winners last week, our tipster brings us his latest Premier League betting tips
Last Updated: 9th of May 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Saturday's Premier League predictions, betting tips, 54/1 accumulator and odds
Saturday’s Premier League predictions

The Premier League season is nearly over, and we are gearing up for a bumper final Saturday of the 2023/24 campaign. 

The relegation places could be decided on Saturday afternoon with Burnley and Luton in danger of joining Sheffield United in heading straight back to the Championship after one term. 

Victory for Nottingham Forest over Chelsea in the 5.30pm kick-off would all but relegate the pair and secure the Tricky Trees’ place in the top flight for another year.

Here, we have been through the Premier League odds for the six 3pm matches and picked out four best bets, which, when run through accumulator betting sites, make a 54/1 fourfold with bet365.

Premier League fixtures & odds
May 11th | 12:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Fulham Fulham FUL
11/1 Spreadex
6/1 Bet365
1/4 BetMGM UK
Manchester City Manchester City MCI
May 11th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Everton Everton EVE
4/9 BetMGM UK
4/1 Betway
13/2 BetVictor
Sheffield United Sheffield United SHU
May 11th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Newcastle United Newcastle United NEW
3/5 Bet365
15/4 BetMGM UK
19/5 BetVictor
Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
May 11th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton WOL
19/10 Bet365
5/2 BetMGM UK
29/20 BetMGM UK
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
May 11th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
West Ham United West Ham United WHU
5/6 Spreadex
10/3 Spreadex
29/10 BetMGM UK
Luton Town Luton Town LUT
May 11th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
7/20 Betway
5/1 BetMGM UK
7/1 BetVictor
Burnley Burnley BRN
May 11th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth BOU
1/1 Betway
29/10 BetMGM UK
13/5 Bet365
Brentford Brentford BRE
May 11th | 5:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest NFO
5/2 Bet365
3/1 Betway
1/1 BetMGM UK
Chelsea Chelsea CHE

Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction

Neither side have a great deal to play for at the Vitality Stadium with Premier League safety assured and Bournemouth’s late push for Europe having been ended by last week’s defeat at Arsenal

After being overrun in the first half, the Cherries gave a good account of themselves at the Emirates Stadium in the second period and there’s certainly more to like about them than opponents Brentford right now.

Since securing their top flight status, the form of the Bees has dipped and they enter this game with one point and zero goals to show for their efforts in the last two games. 

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
May 11th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth BOU
1/1 Betway
29/10 BetMGM UK
13/5 Bet365
Brentford Brentford BRE

They probably should have lost last week’s west London derby to Fulham and with only Sheffield United (14) having lost more away games than Brentford (12) this season, it may be worth opposing them in this spot.

Despite blanking last week, Bournemouth’s frontline has been pretty sharp in recent games and they look decent value at even-money on football betting sites having won four of the last five at home.

Premier League prediction 1: Bournemouth to beat Brentford – Evens with Betfred

Newcastle vs Brighton prediction

Newcastle are up to sixth after winning five of their last seven games and are heavy favourites with betting sites to enhance their European credentials by beating Brighton.

The Magpies attack has clicked, helped by the return of Callum Wilson from injury, netting four times at Burnley last weekend to make it 13 goals scored across the last four games. 

Brighton would take just a portion of those kind of attacking returns right now having failed to score in four of their last six matches, while they’ve managed five goals across the last 10 league outings.

EPL Top 6 2023-24
Best Odds
They did manage to score in last week’s win over Aston Villa, ending a run of six games without a victory, but may struggle to back up that result at St James’ Park. 

The Seagulls’ away record makes for grim reading, losing seven of the last 10 on the road in all competitions and failing to score in five of those defeats. 

Newcastle are level with Everton for the most home clean sheets in the league with eight this season and a home win nil may be on the cards.

Premier League prediction 2: Newcastle to win to nil vs Brighton – 29/10 with BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

West Ham vs Luton prediction

Luton must win at the London Stadium to have any hope of escaping the drop on the final day of the season and they aren't as short as you might think to get the job done at 29/10 on betting apps.

This will be David Moyes’ final home game in charge of the Hammers and it will be interesting to see what kind of send-off the divisive Scot gets from the home fans. 

Whether Moyes’ departure fires up his players is more pertinent from a betting standpoint and it does muddy the waters when looking at match markets. 

EPL Relegation 2023-24
Best Odds
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
Spreadex
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Betway
Unibet
Sheffield United
--
--
--
--
--
1/2000
--
--
--
Burnley
--
1/100
1/400
--
1/100
1/250
--
--
1/100
Luton Town
--
1/20
1/22
--
1/20
1/25
--
1/20
1/20
Nottingham Forest
--
13/2
15/2
--
8/1
7/1
--
7/1
8/1
Teams Best Odds
Sheffield United
1/2000 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
1/2000 BoyleSports
Burnley
1/100 BetMGM UK
Bet £10 Get £40
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
1/100 BetMGM UK
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
1/400 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/100 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
1/250 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/100 Unibet
Luton Town
1/20 BetMGM UK
Bet £10 Get £40
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
1/20 BetMGM UK
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
1/22 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/20 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
1/25 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
1/20 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/20 Unibet
Nottingham Forest
8/1 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
13/2 BetMGM UK
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
15/2 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/1 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
7/1 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/1 Unibet
West Ham don’t lose many at home, while Luton are far too leaky to trust to get a result. The Hatters will need to go for it and should breach a Hammers defence that’s conceded 12 goals in the last three games.

Elijah Adebayo netted for Luton in last week’s draw with Everton and is an interesting goalscorer option. 

That was his 10th league goal of the season and the 26-year-old has netted eight times in his last 11 league appearances, either side of a spell out through injury. 

Luton rarely fail to score in time and Adebayo looks a threat. 

Premier League prediction 3: Elijah Adebayo to score anytime vs West Ham – 13/5 with Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Wolves vs Crystal Palace prediction

Crystal Palace will do very well to hang on to Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze this summer with both men catching the eye during the Eagles’ strong end to the season. 

Olise and Eze were at the heart of Palace’s fourth win in five games as they cut apart Manchester United on Monday night and they are fancied to keep the good times rolling at Molineux. 

Wolves vs Crystal Palace odds
May 11th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton WOL
19/10 Bet365
5/2 BetMGM UK
29/20 BetMGM UK
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY

Palace have won five of the last six meetings with Wolves and are catching the Old Gold at a good time. Last week’s 5-1 loss to Manchester City made it six defeats in the last nine games for Wolves, while they’ve lost four of the last five home matches.

Wolves have conceded 29 goals since the start of February, the fourth highest total in the division in that time period, and they’ll have issues stopping Olise and Eze.

Going forward, Wolves look more of a threat now Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha are back in the side, but may not have enough to stop a Palace team on a roll. 

Premier League prediction 4: Crystal Palace to beat Wolves – 6/4 with BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Premier League free bet offers

There's one last hectic Saturday of Premier League football left this season and there’s an opportunity to grab a free bet or two to wager on the action.

TalkSPORT BET are giving new customers £30 in free bets to wager on football when they open an account.

After registering, opt in to the welcome offer, make an initial deposit via debit card or Apple Pay and then place a minimum £10 bet on a selection at odds of evens (2.0) or greater on the sportsbook.

Once the qualifying bet has been settled, your account will be credited with three £10 free bets tokens, one of which is specifically for accumulators, giving bettors the chance to follow our Saturday accumulator predictions if they wish.

Before signing up for any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and if you do have a bet, please gamble responsibly.

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Chris Rivers

Last Updated: 9th May 2024, 03:22 PM

Share:

