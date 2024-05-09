Saturday's Premier League predictions, betting tips, 54/1 accumulator and odds

Saturday’s Premier League predictions
The Premier League season is nearly over, and we are gearing up for a bumper final Saturday of the 2023/24 campaign.
The relegation places could be decided on Saturday afternoon with Burnley and Luton in danger of joining Sheffield United in heading straight back to the Championship after one term.
Victory for Nottingham Forest over Chelsea in the 5.30pm kick-off would all but relegate the pair and secure the Tricky Trees’ place in the top flight for another year.
Here, we have been through the Premier League odds for the six 3pm matches and picked out four best bets, which, when run through accumulator betting sites, make a 54/1 fourfold with bet365.
Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction
Neither side have a great deal to play for at the Vitality Stadium with Premier League safety assured and Bournemouth’s late push for Europe having been ended by last week’s defeat at Arsenal.
After being overrun in the first half, the Cherries gave a good account of themselves at the Emirates Stadium in the second period and there’s certainly more to like about them than opponents Brentford right now.
Since securing their top flight status, the form of the Bees has dipped and they enter this game with one point and zero goals to show for their efforts in the last two games.
They probably should have lost last week’s west London derby to Fulham and with only Sheffield United (14) having lost more away games than Brentford (12) this season, it may be worth opposing them in this spot.
Despite blanking last week, Bournemouth’s frontline has been pretty sharp in recent games and they look decent value at even-money on football betting sites having won four of the last five at home.
Premier League prediction 1: Bournemouth to beat Brentford
Newcastle vs Brighton prediction
Newcastle are up to sixth after winning five of their last seven games and are heavy favourites with betting sites to enhance their European credentials by beating Brighton.
The Magpies attack has clicked, helped by the return of Callum Wilson from injury, netting four times at Burnley last weekend to make it 13 goals scored across the last four games.
Brighton would take just a portion of those kind of attacking returns right now having failed to score in four of their last six matches, while they’ve managed five goals across the last 10 league outings.
They did manage to score in last week’s win over Aston Villa, ending a run of six games without a victory, but may struggle to back up that result at St James’ Park.
The Seagulls’ away record makes for grim reading, losing seven of the last 10 on the road in all competitions and failing to score in five of those defeats.
Newcastle are level with Everton for the most home clean sheets in the league with eight this season and a home win nil may be on the cards.
Premier League prediction 2: Newcastle to win to nil vs Brighton
West Ham vs Luton prediction
Luton must win at the London Stadium to have any hope of escaping the drop on the final day of the season and they aren't as short as you might think to get the job done at 29/10 on betting apps.
This will be David Moyes’ final home game in charge of the Hammers and it will be interesting to see what kind of send-off the divisive Scot gets from the home fans.
Whether Moyes’ departure fires up his players is more pertinent from a betting standpoint and it does muddy the waters when looking at match markets.
West Ham don’t lose many at home, while Luton are far too leaky to trust to get a result. The Hatters will need to go for it and should breach a Hammers defence that’s conceded 12 goals in the last three games.
Elijah Adebayo netted for Luton in last week’s draw with Everton and is an interesting goalscorer option.
That was his 10th league goal of the season and the 26-year-old has netted eight times in his last 11 league appearances, either side of a spell out through injury.
Luton rarely fail to score in time and Adebayo looks a threat.
Premier League prediction 3: Elijah Adebayo to score anytime vs West Ham
Wolves vs Crystal Palace prediction
Crystal Palace will do very well to hang on to Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze this summer with both men catching the eye during the Eagles’ strong end to the season.
Olise and Eze were at the heart of Palace’s fourth win in five games as they cut apart Manchester United on Monday night and they are fancied to keep the good times rolling at Molineux.
Palace have won five of the last six meetings with Wolves and are catching the Old Gold at a good time. Last week’s 5-1 loss to Manchester City made it six defeats in the last nine games for Wolves, while they’ve lost four of the last five home matches.
Wolves have conceded 29 goals since the start of February, the fourth highest total in the division in that time period, and they’ll have issues stopping Olise and Eze.
Going forward, Wolves look more of a threat now Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha are back in the side, but may not have enough to stop a Palace team on a roll.
Premier League prediction 4: Crystal Palace to beat Wolves
