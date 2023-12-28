Discover and play the best slot games with our comprehensive guide detailing our top 10 slot games, the most common types of slots, mobile slots, new slots, how to choose a slot as well as paylines, tips and more. We review the best slots to play, outlining why we recommend each slot game.
Players are often searching for the best slot games to play at online casinos and the aim of this page is to help users know what to look for.
How we rate the best UK slot games
We put every slot game in this article through a thorough review process in order to compile our list of the best slots to play online. Our expert reviewers have years of experience playing slot games and have an established criteria in order to rate and rank each game fairly.
Here is a breakdown of what we take into account when reviewing slot games:
- Theme and graphics
- Return to Player (RTP)
- Bonus features
- Mobile and desktop compatibility
- Developers
- User friendliness
- Volatility
Top 10 slot games in the UK 2024
The following list is our top 10 best online slots games in the UK for 2024, with these titles ranking best for both desktop and mobile play. These top slot games are also the best slot games to win real money in the UK.
1. Book of Dead
Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead is a classic slot game from Play’n GO where you journey to the sands of Ancient Egypt to uncover the treasures left in the Book of Dead.
With an RTP of 96.21 per cent and high volatility, the game centres around the expanding symbol. By landing three scatter symbols on the reels you will unlock 10 free spins and bring the expanding symbol into play.
After prizes for regular winning combinations have been secured, the special expanding symbol may expand to cover all three positions on its reel.
This five-reel, three-row slot has a total of 10 adjustable paylines and offers stunning graphics that bring the world of Ancient Egypt to life.
You can claim 30 extra spins on Book of Dead as part of the welcome bonus with Las Vegas Casino.
2. Double Bubble
Double Bubble is a fruity slot game from Roxor Gaming that sets itself apart from the pack thanks to its winning potential of x20,000 your stake.
Played across five reels and 20 paylines, players can get stuck into special features such as bubble line, multipliers and a bubble pop bonus game. Five wild symbols provide a x20,000 payout, while the bubble line win on all paylines can multiply to x22.
Collect three bonus symbols to trigger the pop bonus which gives you a choice of three bubbles sparking random coin multipliers.
The game has a distinctive retro arcade theme to it with bright and colourful graphics, with high volatility and an RTP of 95.48 per cent.
The Virgin Games sign up bonus offers new players 30 bonus spins for the game Double Bubble on their UK casino site.
3. Starburst
The Starburst from NetEnt is one of the most popular titles on slot sites that players have been enjoying since 2012. With 96.09 per cent RTP and low volatility, this iconic game has five reels and three rows with 10 paylines that pay out both ways.
Bonus features include wilds that help you form winning combinations by substituting for other paying symbols and whenever a wild lands it will expand to cover the whole reel. Expanding wilds activate free respins which can be triggered up to three times.
The game is aesthetically pleasing too, with five beautifully designed gems coming in their own colours and shapes and two further high-paying symbols - the lucky number seven and the gold BAR.
4. Big Bass Bonanza
Big Bass Bonanza is another classic title from Pragmatic Play where you can fish up big wins on a 5x3 playing grid with 10 paylines where the fisherman is the only one that can collect or bring more fish symbols on the screen.
During the free spins round the fisherman can increase the multiplier up to x10 or activate the dynamite feature which transforms random symbols into fish symbols.
The game RTP is 96.17 per cent and the volatility is medium to high, with the free spins bonus able to be retriggered up to three times.
MagicRed offers new players 100 bonus spins on Big Bass Bonanza.