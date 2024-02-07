-
Boku is a convenient payment method at a limited amount of online casinos, especially for UK players seeking a secure and straightforward way to fund their gaming.
This guide delves into UK casinos that accept Boku, allowing you to deposit using your phone number.
Whether you're on a pay-as-you-go scheme or prefer monthly billing, Boku seamlessly integrates your casino deposits with your mobile phone bill.
Boku has gained popularity for its user-friendly approach, leveraging mobile network data to ensure a secure and enhanced user experience.
If you're new to online casinos or seeking a more secure payment method, this comprehensive guide can assist you in choosing the best UK Boku casino.
Best Boku Casino for Promos: NetBet
NetBet offers new players up to 500 free spins for signing up to the online casino and depositing £10.
They also have a sportsbook and a live casino platform to take advantage of, with the casino providing a vast collection of games ranging from classic casino games like poker, blackjack and roulette to state-of-the-art slot games.
There’s no NetBet bonus code required in February 2024 to claim its welcome offer for the sportsbook, but you can use this link to unlock 500 free spins on its UK online casino.
There is a Crack the Vault feature for existing customers where players can win up to £5,000 in cash and trigger random mystery prizes such as NetPoints, money and bonuses.
The free games live drop offers up to £25 free games to pocket for those who bet a minimum of £20 real money on any live game.
One of the stand-out features for us with NetBet is their rewards programme. Their Players Club allows you to earn points from your first real money bet and keep collecting them by playing all your favourite games.
Best Boku Casino for New Customers: BoyleSports
BoyleSports is an established sports betting app in the UK that offers casino and live casino gaming.
New players using the BoyleSports sign-up offer can receive up to 100 free spins, while BoyleSports offer a variety of casino games, live casino, bingo, poker, lotto and even financial markets.
Their site is fully mobile-friendly, with several exclusive games, such as Legends of the Lure, Masked Treasures, Tempest of Zeus and Crystal Fruity Deluxe.
They have partnered with some of the biggest software developers in the industry, such as Pragmatic Play, Elk Studios and NetEnt.
Choosing the Best Boku Casino
When reviewing online casinos that accept Boku, The Independent betting team follows strict editorial guidelines to offer you the most comprehensible and trustworthy review of online casino sites.
Licensing and Regulation
All the best Boku casinos are fully licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC).
Security and Privacy
To keep players safe, Boku sites need to utilise HTTPS and TLS encryption to ensure the confidentiality of their personal and financial information.
Game Variety
The best Boku casino sites will have an expansive game library with a vast array of slots to choose from, table games like blackjack, poker and baccarat, as well as a live casino offering.
User Experience
Site navigation, smooth search function and separate sections for different games with fast load times on mobile as on desktop are pivotal.
Boku Casino Bonuses
There are an array of different bonuses available at Boku casinos:
- Welcome Bonus: This welcome package is split across multiple deposits for new players signing up for an online casino. This usually comes in the form of a percentage deposit match bonus rewarding a cash amount to play with and a significant number of free spins.
- Free Spins: Often included in welcome bonuses but sometimes as ongoing promotions for existing users, free spins are given to players to use on selected online slots. They almost always have wagering requirements and a maximum win amount, so check the terms and conditions.
- No deposit bonuses: Players receive a bonus without having to make a deposit using their own money. It is tough to come by; no-deposit bonuses are rare but can be found in some new online casinos.
- Regular promotions: A healthy supply of ongoing promotions is essential to help engage players at a casino once they have signed up and made the most of the welcome offer. These casino bonuses vary across free spins, reload bonuses, deposit match bonuses, weekly cashback and more.
- VIP programs/Loyalty schemes: The best betting sites will have sophisticated VIP programmes and loyalty schemes to reward players who use the site the most. The benefits can include bonuses as well as account managers.
Pay by Phone Casinos vs Boku
Pay by Phone is an umbrella term that covers all online payment methods using a mobile phone.
There are several differences specific to Boku:
- At Boku casinos, you must deposit first to play, with payment added to your billing cycle, while some pay-by-phone casinos allow you to play now and pay later.
- Deposit limits help prevent spending more than you can afford at Boku casinos, while they are only sometimes present when using pay-by-phone.
How to Make a Deposit using a Boku Casino
Depositing at an online casino is simple; follow these steps:
- Choose a top Boku casino: Try our recommended and verified list of Boku casinos above.
- Register for an account: If you already have an account at the site, then great; otherwise, sign up for an account.
- Head to the deposit section: Find the casino’s cashier section and head to the deposit area, being sure to select Boku as the preferred payment method.
- Select an amount to deposit: Decide on how much you want to deposit - with Boku, the maximum amount is £30 per day.
- Confirm your mobile number: Provide your mobile number (ensuring it is correct), and Boku will send you a text message acting as a safety net to catch any accidental or unauthorised deposits.
- Authorise the transaction: Authenticate the payment using the verification code that will have been sent to you by text message.
- Start playing: Depending on your mobile phone contract, the cost of your deposit will either be added to your next mobile phone bill or deducted straight from your pay-as-you-go balance. Once Boku and the funds have been processed, the payment appears in your online casino account, and you are free to start playing.
Pros and Cons of Boku Casinos
- Fast transactions: Boku mobile payments provide a swift deposit method with your funds usually available almost instantly.
- No sensitive information shared: You only need to use your mobile phone number to make Boku transactions, so none of your personal or financial information is used.
- Limited deposit amount: The maximum amount you can deposit using Boku is £30 per day, which is far from ideal for high-rollers.
- No withdrawal option: Although you can deposit freely using Boku, you must use a different payment method to withdraw any winnings.
Similar Payment Methods to Boku Casinos
There are several different payment methods similar to Boku that you can use when playing at online casinos.
PayPal
PayPal remains one of the preferred banking methods among online casino players in the UK and excels in safety and mobile-friendliness.
It provides an easy way to make small deposits. PayPal casinos offer more payment flexibility, including better deposit limits and the ability to withdraw funds directly.
Skrill
Skrill has become a highly popular e-wallet in the UK that can make fast and secure money transfers with low fees.
Skrill casinos are known as one of the best and fastest payment providers in the gaming industry; used to make deposits and withdrawals from your casino account quickly and hassle-free.
Neteller
Neteller is another digital wallet that transfers money to and from merchants that the most reputable and trusted online casinos accept for making deposits and withdrawals.
Just your Neteller username and password are needed to make a deposit. You do have to pay a fee to use Neteller for online payments, though.
Paysafecards
Paysafecard is a prepaid payment method that allows users to make online purchases without the need for a bank account or credit card.
They offer quick and secure transactions and are widely accepted across online casinos. Paysafecard casinos have additional layers of security with two-factor authentication, providing a convenient mobile app for easy account management and offering the ability to link multiple funding sources.
However, they can come with transaction fees, and the verification process can be rigorous.
Trustly
Trustly has rapidly grown into a widely accepted payment method in the UK, with players enjoying how reliable and easy to use it is, with payment typically processing quickly, too.
All you need to use a Trustly casino is to have a bank account. When you deposit money via Trustly, you authorise them to withdraw money directly from your bank account and send it to the casino. Registering for an account with Trustly is unnecessary, and you typically won't be charged a fee for using it.
You avoid sharing your personal and sensitive information with casinos when using Trustly, and it's free to use, supported by most UK banks and particularly secure.
Responsible Gambling
Gambling can be addictive and can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken.
As such, our advice is to choose Boku casinos who offer responsible gambling tools for players to use to help them play safely online, such as deposit limits, online transaction history, self-assessment tests, time-out periods, self-exclusion and reality-check reminders.
Should you develop any concerns about your gambling habits or those of a loved one, there are multiple organisations who can help:
Online Casino Boku FAQ
With over five years of experience in casino writing and research, Erica Schembri explores online casinos looking for innovative games. Erica aims to offer valuable insights, helping players find the best casino experience.