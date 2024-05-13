Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

13:47 Catterick – Glory Call – 1pt e/w @ 33/1

Glory Call finished tamely at Newcastle last month but that was his first start for 154 days and he looked in need of it. Alongside that, he raced out on the wing of the field and even if he was in top form, it was unlikely that he was going to be able to post anything near his best level.

He’s back to his last winning mark, will appreciate a more speed favouring course and although it’s a while since he raced on turf, he’s yet to go beyond an extended 5f in a handicap. 7f here will suit and his best effort in maiden company came at this track. It’s worth having a bet at 33/1.

15:47 Catterick – Blue Eyed Kate – 1pt @ 25/1

I could be barking up the wrong tree, as is often the case, but Darryll Holland has only ventured up to Catterick with one runner in seasons gone by and whilst it wasn’t worth the expense back then, there’s a chance it could be with Blue Eyed Kate if she takes to wearing blinkers.

She’s clearly limited and not the easiest ride in the world, but showed some promise at Lingfield on her seasonal return. She was keen, the pace didn’t stop and the run may have been needed, so I’d view it in a more positive light than a lot of her efforts as a juvenile.

There were definite signs of ability on her debut last July, on which she was harshly handicapped, and now that she’s down to a mark of 52 we could see an improvement in her form. Dropping to 5f is another possible help given how she pulls and hopefully the headgear leads to an attacking ride.