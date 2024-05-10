Eurovision 2024 final predictions, betting tips and odds

Eurovision 2024 predictions
It is the 68th Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday evening in Malmo with 26 weird and wonderful participants battling to take home the top prize (8pm, BBC One).
Cyprus, Serbia, Lithuania, Ireland, Ukraine, Croatia, Slovenia, Finland, Portugal and Luxembourg qualified from semi-final 1 on Tuesday evening. It was many people’s first chance to see the red-hot favourites Croatia in action in Malmo, and they did not disappoint.
Two days later, Greece, Switzerland, Austria, Armenia, Latvia, Georgia, Estonia, Israel, Norway and the Netherlands booked their tickets into the final. It was a good night for Israel, who are now second favourites in the outright betting across many betting sites. Switzerland are also considered one of the leading contenders this year.
As ever, the Big 5 (the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy) will join the qualifiers in the final, as they all bid to be crowned Eurovision winners in 2024. Italy were the last big five nation to be crowned the winners, as they were successful in 2021.
But there could be a new name on the trophy this year as we delve into the Eurovision odds on gambling sites.
Croatia to secure maiden Eurovision crown
Croatia enter this year’s Eurovision competition bidding for a first-ever success in the competition, and they may never get a better chance of adding their name to the roll of honour. Baby Lasagna’s hit “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” was the much-talked about song going into Eurovision week, and it did not disappoint on Tuesday evening in the semi-final, stealing the show.
The song has been number one in the Croatian singles charts, so it has already had a lot of success. On Tuesday, it seemed as though the whole crowd was singing along to the catchy number in the arena in Malmo, something which will have delighted all those involved in the Croatian entry.
The lyrics to “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” are about as bizarre as you possibly could get. However, they have created a buzz on social media and stranger songs have won Eurovision before, so that should not put you off the entry.
Croatia can be backed at 10/11 with William Hill in the outright betting. They are likely to score heavily with the public and they can get the points they need from the jury to secure success.
Eurovision tip 1: Croatia to win Eurovision 2024 – 10/11 with William Hill
Ireland to enjoy throwback Eurovision night
No one has won Eurovision more often than Ireland but the seven-time champions have had a lean couple of years recently and will be performing in the final for the first time since 2018 on Saturday night.
Bambie Thug came through semi-final 1 on Tuesday evening, and since then, Ireland’s odds have tumbled in the outright betting across betting apps.
There are unlikely to be many performances that are more dazzling than Ireland’s on Saturday evening. Bambie Thug will not hold back on stage with theatrics, and based on what we saw on Tuesday, the crowd will be very much into it.
Ireland are 22/1 with BetMGM in the outright market, and they look excellent value each-way at that price.
BetMGM's each-way terms will see them pay out on the top four places and Ireland can't be overlooked as they chase a first Eurovision victory since Eimear Quinn prevailed in 1996.
Eurovision tip 2: Ireland to win Eurovision 2024 – 22/1 each-way with BetMGM
Another tough night expected for UK
The UK had just one country behind them in 2023 in what was a disappointing evening. Unfortunately, things could get worse this year, as there is a real possibility the UK will finish in last place.
Olly Alexander is one of the biggest names the UK has put forward for several years. However, the Years & Years frontman’s participation is unlikely to be enough to give the UK its first Eurovision victory since 1997.
It looks like Spain, Germany and the UK will be in the mix for last place this year. Bet365 go 7/2 on the UK finishing last, and Spain and Germany might just be able to pick up enough points from neighbouring countries to avoid 26th place.
Eurovision tip 3: UK to finish in last place – 7/2 with bet365
Estonia can top Baltic rivals
The top Baltic country market is a three-horse race between Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia. Lithuania are the long odds-on favourite among bookmakers.
However, Estonia, who are represented by Puuluup and 5miinust, could be one of the surprise packages in Eurovision 2024. The two groups have come together to produce a song that is a mix of hip hop and folk.
Although Estonia have not won Eurovision since 2001, they are regulars in the top-10. They are available at 7/2 with Unibet to beat Lithuania and Latvia as the leading Baltic country, and that appears to be one of the best special bets of the night.
Eurovision tip 4: Estonia to be leading Baltic country – 7/2 with Unibet
Last Updated: 10th May 2024, 11:46 AM