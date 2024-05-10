Eurovision 2024 final predictions, betting tips and odds

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Ireland to enjoy throwback Eurovision night No one has won Eurovision more often than Ireland but the seven-time champions have had a lean couple of years recently and will be performing in the final for the first time since 2018 on Saturday night. Bambie Thug came through semi-final 1 on Tuesday evening, and since then, Ireland’s odds have tumbled in the outright betting across . There are unlikely to be many performances that are more dazzling than Ireland’s on Saturday evening. Bambie Thug will not hold back on stage with theatrics, and based on what we saw on Tuesday, the crowd will be very much into it. Ireland are 22/1 with BetMGM in the outright market, and they look excellent value each-way at that price. BetMGM's each-way terms will see them pay out on the top four places and Ireland can't be overlooked as they chase a first Eurovision victory since Eimear Quinn prevailed in 1996. Eurovision tip 2: Ireland to win Eurovision 2024 – 22/1 each-way with BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 VISIT SITE New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Another tough night expected for UK The UK had just one country behind them in 2023 in what was a disappointing evening. Unfortunately, things could get worse this year, as there is a real possibility the UK will finish in last place. Olly Alexander is one of the biggest names the UK has put forward for several years. However, the Years & Years frontman’s participation is unlikely to be enough to give the UK its first Eurovision victory since 1997. It looks like Spain, Germany and the UK will be in the mix for last place this year. Bet365 go 7/2 on the UK finishing last, and Spain and Germany might just be able to pick up enough points from neighbouring countries to avoid 26th place. Eurovision tip 3: UK to finish in last place – 7/2 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Estonia can top Baltic rivals The top Baltic country market is a three-horse race between Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia. Lithuania are the long odds-on favourite among bookmakers. However, Estonia, who are represented by Puuluup and 5miinust, could be one of the surprise packages in Eurovision 2024. The two groups have come together to produce a song that is a mix of hip hop and folk. Although Estonia have not won Eurovision since 2001, they are regulars in the top-10. They are available at 7/2 with Unibet to beat Lithuania and Latvia as the leading Baltic country, and that appears to be one of the best special bets of the night. Eurovision tip 4: Estonia to be leading Baltic country – 7/2 with Unibet

Eurovision free bets Eurovision has quickly developed into one of the biggest non-sporting betting events of the year and as such, many bookmakers are happy to let punters have a on the music contest. Bet365 is one bookmaker that will let you spend free bets on Eurovision and they are currently giving new customers up to £30 in free bets to wager on the competition. To qualify, follow the steps below: Sign up using the INDY2024 via the link below

via the link below Deposit between £5 and £10.

Place a qualifying wager at odds of 1/5 (1.2) or greater at the sportsbook. Eurovision odds are under the specials section. Once your qualifying wager has been settled, bet365 will reward you with free bets to the value of three times your qualifying wager. After signing up, you'll also have access to bet365's , which feature a wide variety of games, including some of the . Check the terms and conditions of the bet365 welcome offer, and those of any you are considering joining, before you sign up.