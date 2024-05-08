Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Darts

Premier League Darts Night 15 prediction, betting tips and darts odds

Follow our Premier League Darts betting tips with the best odds for Night 15 of the competition
Last Updated: 8th of May 2024
Joe Short
·
Darts Writer
Premier League Darts Night 15 tips

Michael van Gerwen needs a big night in Leeds on Thursday in order to stave off Michael Smith and secure a place in the Premier League Darts play-offs.

MVG and Smith are at opposite sides of the bracket this week so could face off in the final. Van Gerwen is just two points ahead of Smith in the battle for fourth place and that last spot heading into the play-offs.

We have just two weeks remaining of the Premier League Darts regular season and online bookmakers reckon Van Gerwen will do the business and snatch fourth place. 

However, gambling sites also think Smith will edge the in-form Nathan Aspinall and make a play for the title in Leeds this week. There may well be some big fluctuations in the darts odds this May and all eyes will be on Van Gerwen, and whether he can hold his nerve to stay in the top four.

Elsewhere, Luke Littler and Luke Humphries have already qualified for the play-offs with two rounds to spare. Littler has been a class above this season and is a heavy favourite to beat Peter Wright in their quarter-final this Thursday.

World champion Humphries gets his night underway against Rob Cross, while the already-eliminated Gerwyn Price takes to the oche against MVG.

The Premier League has all-but split into a top three and bottom three. The big question is what happens to Van Gerwen and Smith, lingering in fourth and fifth respectively.

Having studied darts betting sites, here are our best bets for Night 15.

Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price prediction

(7:15pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

There was a time at the start of this season’s Premier League when Price and Van Gerwen would have been well-matched in the odds. But Price’s season has swung from bad to worse. He reached the final on Night 1 but has since posted nine first-round exits and just one other final – a defeat to Littler in Manchester.

MVG is not the powerhouse he once was, but he still has the best checkout percentage in the Premier League Darts, at 42.29 per cent. His average is letting him down so far but he should have no problems against Price here.

They’ve both claimed one victory apiece in their head-to-heads so far in the Premier League. The big difference now, though, is that MVG has something to play for.

Premier League Darts Prediction 1: Michael van Gerwen to beat Gerwyn Price – 4/5 at BoyleSports

Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross prediction

(8:15pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

Humphries is the big favourite to win here but bettors risk overlooking Cross. It’s the underdog who has won three of their four matches this year, including a 6-2 triumph at the European Darts Grand Prix. Cross has edged two of their three Premier League meetings 6-5. Another close encounter is on the cards.

Humphries, already through to the play-offs, may ease up a little here. Cross can still make the top four so long as he wins the next two events.

So, Cross's price of 8/5 may not accurately reflect his chances of winning here. Backing Cross with a +1.5 handicap at 5/6 with 10Bet is the best choice for the penultimate quarter-final.

Premier League Darts Prediction 2: Rob Cross +1.5 handicap vs Luke Humphries – 5/6 at 10Bet

Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith prediction

(8:45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

The last quarter-final of the evening sees the often overlooked Aspinall face an opponent he has beaten three times on the trot. Aspinall has claimed 6-4 and 6-5 victories over Smith in the Premier League Darts already this year. He also rumbled his compatriot in the New Zealand Masters last summer.

Smith had the better of their head-to-heads in 2023 but Aspinall is having an outstanding year. He’s back to his best and looks happy at the oche.

Some betting apps have both men at 10/11 to win here. There’s no splitting them. The better value option may be to go for another close Aspinall victory instead. Betfredgo 11/2 on another 6-5 Aspinall victory.

Premier League Darts Prediction 3: Nathan Aspinall to beat Michael Smith 6-5 – 11/2 at Betfred

Premier League Darts free bets

For those looking to follow our Premier League Darts prediction for Night 15, make sure to check if you are eligible for free bets before placing a wager.

Tournament sponsors BetMGM are currently giving new customers £40 in free bets when they open an account, deposit and bet a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

BetMGM are also running a darts betting promotion called Golden Arrows, where customers can win up to £1,000 via a profit boost for every night of the Premier League Darts. To qualify, opt in to the promotion and place a £5 bet on any Premier League Darts market on a selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

If that wasn't enough, there's a range of online slots UK to play at BetMGM via their online casinos.

Before signing up for any new betting sites, make sure to read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on the darts, please be GambleAware.

Joe Short for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Joe Short

Last Updated: 8th May 2024, 04:31 PM

