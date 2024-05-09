Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction: United to go one better in final return

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Women prediction Manchester United to win and BTTS – 12/5 Betway

Bethany England to score any time – 18/5 William Hill

Ella Toone to score or assist – 11/10 bet365 Manchester United and Tottenham will battle it out for the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday with both sides aiming to lift the trophy for the first time (2.30pm, BBC One). United were beaten finalists in last year’s competition, Sam Kerr’s strike making sure Chelsea left with the honours 12 months ago. However, Marc Skinner’s team earned a semblance of revenge by knocking the Blues out in the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory. Tottenham are playing in their first FA Cup final. Spurs had only previously reached the quarter-finals before this campaign, but have blazed a trail to the final, taking the scalp of Manchester City in the last eight on the way. make United the odds-on favourites to win in 90 minutes and lift the trophy, but Tottenham could make it a difficult game for the Red Devils.

Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction: Red Devils to claim first FA Cup triumph In the two meetings between the sides in the Women's Super League this season, we've witnessed two contrasting games. United hammered Spurs 4-0 in their clash in north London in December, but their most recent match at Leigh Sports Village Stadium played out very differently. Maya Le Tissier scored a last-minute equaliser to earn her team a share of the spoils after Beth England and Jessica Naz had put the visitors ahead. Both teams come into their third encounter of the season in decent form. Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven, including their semi-final victory over Leicester. United were defeated 1-0 in their last outing by Liverpool to slide down into fifth place in the WSL standings, but had won three of their previous four games before that.

Their form against the elite sides in the division has been suspect, but they will naturally be buoyed after overcoming Chelsea in the last four. Tottenham have only failed to score in one of their last 10 in all competitions, while United’s defeat to Liverpool was the first time they’ve been held in check since their loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup final last season. We’re expecting goals at both ends and make it odds-on for both teams to score. But we’re going to pair up BTTS with Skinner’s side to win in 90 minutes, which pays out at 12/5 with Betway. On a hot day at Wembley, United's superior strength in depth could prove crucial late on in making sure they get across the line and clinching their maiden FA Cup. Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction 1: Manchester United to win and BTTS – 12/5 Betway

Manchester United vs Tottenham betting: England to put pressure on United England missed four months of action due to a hip injury after the Lionesses’ World Cup final defeat to Spain. She was deployed off the bench during the competition by Lionesses' coach Sarina Wiegman, but it was only after the competition that the forward realised the nagging pain in her hip. England was forced to undergo surgery that ruled her out until December, returning in Tottenham’s 4-0 defeat to United. After scoring 12 in 12 for Spurs in the previous WSL campaign, England was back in the goals with a brace to steer Spurs to a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United in the third round of the FA Cup.

She also notched a vital strike at the death to keep her team in the competition against City before Tottenham won the tie on penalties. Her recent form has been outstanding. England has scored in four straight games in the WSL, including her effort in the 2-2 draw with United last month. Robert Vilahamn’s team will certainly carry a threat with England in the side. Given her hot streak in front of goal, it’s hard to look beyond the 29-year-old to find the net in the final when assessing the goalscorer markets on . We like her odds of 18/5 with William Hill to score any time against United. Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction 2: Bethany England to score any time – 18/5 William Hill

Manchester United vs Tottenham tips: Toone to shine in the spotlight When the big games come along Ella Toone is usually one to step up to the plate for both club and country. Toone scored the opener in England’s victory over Germany in the 2022 European Championships final and was on point again in the Lionesses’ 3-1 triumph in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals against Australia. She tops United’s goal contribution chart in the WSL this season, notching four goals and six assists. Toone was also on form in the early rounds of the FA Cup, scoring the opening goal in the wins over Newcastle and Southampton, while she's has also provided two assists. The 24-year-old will relish the occasion of an FA Cup final, and she did score in the 4-0 win over Tottenham last December. Given her reputation, we feel Toone will likely have a big impact on the game. have assist markets available, but to cover our bases we’re taking her to register a goal or assist at any time. Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction 3: Ella Toone to score or assist – 11/10 bet365

