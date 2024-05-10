Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction: Gunners to ease past struggling hosts

Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction
Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title continues away at Manchester United on Sunday (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
The Gunners are running into a wounded United side following their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace on Monday night. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is a man under pressure and desperately needs a performance from his team to avoid further questions on his future.
Whereas Ten Hag and United’s stock continues to fall, Mikel Arteta’s side are making Manchester City work extremely hard in their quest to secure a fourth straight crown.
Arsenal battled past Bournemouth last time out, making it four Premier League wins on the bounce. They are still one point ahead of City, albeit Pep Guardiola’s men have a game in hand on their rivals and get the chance to strike first this weekend away to Fulham.
The Gunners could be trailing City at the top come kick-off, putting the pressure on them to respond. Arsenal are odds-on with football betting sites to get the job done at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils would relish denting their title hopes.
Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction: Gunners to ease past hosts
United are a mess and are limping towards the end of the season. Having had ambitions of a top four finish two months ago, United have slumped into eighth place, behind fellow underachievers Chelsea in the Premier League standings.
Injuries have left the Red Devils exposed at the back and Palace were able to capitalise with a clinical performance at Selhurst Park.
Ten Hag’s men were listless and the Dutchman will be fearing the worst against an Arsenal team that have been extremely dangerous in the final third since the turn of the year. No team has scored more goals than the Gunners in the Premier League in 2024.
Their record in the second half of the season has been sublime, including 6-0 wins at West Ham and Sheffield United along with 5-0 drubbings of Chelsea and Burnley. They’ve done it without a recognised centre-forward, spreading the goals around the side.
Bukayo Saka leads the Gunners' goal chart with 16 strikes, but Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have also reached double figures. That spells trouble for a United team that has been forced to play Casemiro at centre-back due to injuries to Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.
After Palace’s goal blitz and other poor performances against Coventry, Sheffield United and Burnley, we’re expecting Arsenal to deal with United with relative ease going forward.
The Gunners also have the best defensive record away from home in the division. Before conceding two against Tottenham in their last away game, they had kept six clean sheets in a row on the road. United are likely to struggle to break down their defence even if Bruno Fernandes returns to fitness.
After looking on betting sites, we like the value for Arsenal to win to nil.
Man Utd vs Arsenal betting: Saka to produce at Old Trafford
Arteta will be hopeful that Saka can have the same level of success as Michael Olise did for Palace against United on Monday. The Red Devils had no answer for Olise cutting in from the right flank and he poured on the agony with a super strike to score his second and the Eagles’ fourth on the night.
Ten Hag has had problems at left-back throughout the season as Luke Shaw has missed a large portion of the campaign, while Tyrell Malacia has been ruled out of the entirety of the term. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was deployed in the role on Monday, but has been far from his best in a United shirt.
The 22-year-old could be the one to capitalise, although if the Red Devils continue to defend as they have done, the Gunners will be queuing up to find the net. Saka intrigues as a goalscoring option on gambling sites not only because of his record this season, but due to his prowess against United.
Saka has netted against the Red Devils in three of his last four matches, while he also notched an assist in the 3-1 win earlier this season.
BetMGM are offering a price of 7/5 for Saka to score any time that we’re taking with our second prediction given United’s woes at the back and the England man’s form this term.
Man Utd vs Arsenal tips: Red card at Old Trafford?
Games between United and Arsenal used to be fever pitch battles when Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger patrolled the dugout.
Tensions between the two teams have softened in recent years, so much so, there has not been a red card in this fixture in the last 13 meetings. Paul Pogba was the last man to be dismissed in 2017.
Referee Paul Tierney is not renowned for brandishing cards, his average of 3.58 yellow cards is on the lower end of the spectrum for Premier League officials this season, while he has only dismissed three players in 24 matches.