Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction: Gunners to ease past struggling hosts

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction: Gunners to ease past hosts United are a mess and are limping towards the end of the season. Having had ambitions of a top four finish two months ago, United have slumped into eighth place, behind fellow underachievers Chelsea in the Premier League standings. Injuries have left the Red Devils exposed at the back and Palace were able to capitalise with a clinical performance at Selhurst Park. Ten Hag’s men were listless and the Dutchman will be fearing the worst against an Arsenal team that have been extremely dangerous in the final third since the turn of the year. No team has scored more goals than the Gunners in the Premier League in 2024. Their record in the second half of the season has been sublime, including 6-0 wins at West Ham and Sheffield United along with 5-0 drubbings of Chelsea and Burnley. They’ve done it without a recognised centre-forward, spreading the goals around the side.

Manchester United vs Arsenal May 12th | 4:30pm Home Draw Away Manchester United MUN 13/2 9/2 2/5 Arsenal ARS

Bukayo Saka leads the Gunners' goal chart with 16 strikes, but Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have also reached double figures. That spells trouble for a United team that has been forced to play Casemiro at centre-back due to injuries to Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof. After Palace’s goal blitz and other poor performances against Coventry, Sheffield United and Burnley, we’re expecting Arsenal to deal with United with relative ease going forward. The Gunners also have the best defensive record away from home in the division. Before conceding two against Tottenham in their last away game, they had kept six clean sheets in a row on the road. United are likely to struggle to break down their defence even if Bruno Fernandes returns to fitness. After looking on , we like the value for Arsenal to win to nil. Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction 1: Arsenal to win to nil – 2/1 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply