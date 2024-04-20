Best Online Baccarat Casinos in 2024

This is The Independent's guide to the best online baccarat casinos as reviewed and ranked by our .

Top 5 Online Baccarat Casinos 1. Grosvenor Casino There are lots of baccarat options at the Grosvenor online casino, with new customers able to get started with one of the better sign-up promotions. Simply deposit £20 to play with £50, with a maximum win of £2,000 available with the free casino chips.



There’s the chance to play Live Baccarat with this , including Lightning Baccarat, Golden Wealth Baccarat and Fortune 6 Baccarat. You can also head to the Table section and choose from even more games.

Established 2007 Deposit £20, Play with £50 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. min deposit £20. Max non-withdrawable bonus £30. Playable selected games only. 30x wagering required. Expires within 30 days. Max win £2000. T&Cs apply

2. BetMGM For baccarat enthusiasts wanting a generous starter bonus we recommend BetMGM, considering that you can secure a welcome bonus of up to £200 to get you started. There’s also the chance to land 100 free spins as part of the overall package. There are a range of Live Baccarat options at , with players able to enjoy many of the Evolution games such as Speed Baccarat, Prosperity Tree Baccarat and Baccarat Controlled Squeeze.

Established 2023 Up To £200 Welcome Bonus + 100 Bonus Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. Opt in & deposit £10+ within 7 days & wager 35x to get up to £100. Wagering contributions vary. 7 day expiry. Receive 10 - 50 Extra Spins worth 10p on Big Bass Splash. 3 day expiry. Eligible on 2 deposits. T&Cs Apply.

3. Kwiff Casino At Kwiff Casino customers can head to the Baccarat Lobby where you can enjoy the live casino action courtesy of Pragmatic Play. There’s also the opportunity to play First Person Lightning Baccarat, with other options available when you head to the Table Games section. New customers who create a account with Kwiff can wager £20 on slots to receive 200 real money free spins. The free spins are available on popular slot game Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, with customers able to wager £20 for five consecutive days and get 40 daily free spins in the process.

Established 2015 Get up to 200 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Wager £/€20 on slots and Get 40 Cash Extra Spins for five consecutive days.* 18+ new customers only. £/€20 stake on slots each day within 5 days of 1st deposit to qualify. £0.1 Spins on Book of Dead. £/€250 total max withdrawal. Full T&Cs apply.

4. Mr Vegas With Mr Vegas there is an array of baccarat options in their , with games available to suit high rollers and low rollers. Choose from software providers such as Pragmatic Play, Evolution and Playtech. New customers can secure a 100% matched deposit up to £200 at Mr Vegas when you first sign up for an account.

Established 2019 100% Welcome Bonus up to £200 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. The Welcome Bonus is only available to newly registered players who make a minimum initial deposit of £10. The welcome offer can be activated only once, when making your first deposit. In order to receive the maximum of £ 200 bonus, you will need to wager an amount equal to 35 times the value of your first initial deposit within 60 calendar days from the date on which the Welcome Bonus option has been activated under the 'My Bonuses' section of your account. Full Terms Apply. Gamble responsibly.www.begambleaware.org

5. Spin&Win There are eight different baccarat games at the Spin&Win Live Casino section, with Live Lightning Baccarat, First Person Lightning Baccarat, First Person Golden Wealth and Live Baccarat Control Squeeze among the best options. New Spin&Win customers can secure a welcome package to get started. You can qualify for a 100% deposit bonus up to £250 to kick things off, starting from £10 onwards. There’s also the option to land 100 free casino spins on Blueprints .

Established 2011 100% Welcome Bonus up to £500 + £7 Add On Promo Code: WELCOME VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. 1st dep only (min £10), Dep Code WELCOME must be entered, 100% slots bonus up to £500 + £7, valid 7 days, on selected slots; 40x wagering on the sum of deposit & bonus applies. Max convertible to real is 5x bonus amount received bonus & wins for selected slots only. Full T&C apply.

Best Mobile Baccarat Casinos 1. LeoVegas LeoVegas provide a lightning quick , with customers able to sign up and qualify for not only a deposit bonus up to £100 but also 50 bonus spins as part of the deal. We’re also pleased to report that baccarat fans will enjoy the wide range of available games including some that are linked to mega .



Live Speed Baccarat, Mega Baccarat and Lotus Speed Baccarat are just some of the titles where there’s a progressive jackpot up for grabs, with LeoVegas having partnered with some of the leading software providers to showcase a wide range of games.

Established 2012 Deposit and get up to £100 Bonus + 50 Bonus Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+ begambleaware.org, T&Cs apply. New reg only. Opt in & deposit £10, £25 or £50 within 7 days & further 7 days to wager cash stakes 35x to unlock reward (£50 on 2 deposits). 3 day exp. Wagering/game contributions vary. 25 wager-extra spins x10p to added to Big Bass Splash with each qualifying deposit, 3 day expiry.

2. Jackpot Mobile Casino As the name suggests, the Jackpot Mobile Casino provides a first-class option when it comes to playing baccarat games through your mobile device. There’s a welcome offer available which is one of the biggest around as new customers can secure up to £500 across their first three deposits and there’s also an opportunity to land 150 free casino spins. The can be enjoyed on slot games such as Finn and the Swirly Spin, Starburst and Aloha Cluster Pays. A range of Baccarat games are available such as Baccarat Squeeze, Baccarat Control Squeeze and Baccarat Live.

3. Party Casino There are 100 free spins available on the popular Big Bass Splash game when you sign up for a new Party Casino account, with 10x wagering on any winnings required before you can make a withdrawal. This is one of the best Live Casino options, with customers able to play Grand Baccarat, Speed Baccarat and Baccarat Live. There’s also the option to head to the Baccarat Lobby which will unlock another level of games through the Pragmatic Play platform.

Established 1997 100% Welcome Bonus up to £100 & 50 Bonus Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. UK players only. New customers only. Minimum deposit £10 once the offer is claimed. players will receive 50 Extra Spins (value £0.10 each, selected games, valid 7 days) and will have 30 days to release a bonus equivalent to the initial deposit up to £100 (35x wagering, selected games, valid 30 days) Certain deposit types are excluded. T&Cs Apply.

Best New Online Baccarat Casino Neptune Play Baccarat fans can enjoy a wide range of games on Neptune Play and there’s something to suit every budget. Choose from Speed Baccarat, Baccarat No Commission and Baccarat Live where you can play against a live dealer. Launched in 2024, Neptune Play ranks among the best , and with their sign-up offer new customers get the opportunity to get 25 free plays. Furthermore, new players can secure a 100% deposit bonus up to £200, with the bonus spins available on the Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead game.

Established 2024 25 Spins No Wagering + 100% up to £200 VISIT SITE 18+. New depositing players only. Min. deposit: £10. Max. bonus: £200 + 25 Bonus Spins on Book of Dead. Offer valid on the first deposit. No wagering is required on Bonus Spins. Wagering Required on Bonus Cash: 40x. The match-up bonus that requires a deposit must be wagered 40x. In order to withdraw your winnings, you must first use up all of your bonus spins or wait for them to expire (whichever comes first). Bonus Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to Play Online Baccarat Playing at a baccarat online casino is just like a land-based casino. The goal of the game is to predict who will win between the Player or the Bank, or you can also bet on a Tie. Whoever holds the best hand up to a value of nine without going over is the winner. The game is usually played with six, seven, or eight decks of cards. When calculating the value of a hand, you only consider the rightmost digit. For example: A hand made out of 9 and 7 is worth 6

A hand made out of 10 and 5 is worth 5

A hand made out of 3 and 6 is worth 9 All cards from 2 to 9 have their face value, while an Ace is 1. All cards of 10 or more, including Jacks, Queens, and Kings, have no value.

Established 2019 100% Welcome Bonus up to £200 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. The Welcome Bonus is only available to newly registered players who make a minimum initial deposit of £10. The welcome offer can be activated only once, when making your first deposit. In order to receive the maximum of £ 200 bonus, you will need to wager an amount equal to 35 times the value of your first initial deposit within 60 calendar days from the date on which the Welcome Bonus option has been activated under the 'My Bonuses' section of your account. Full Terms Apply. Gamble responsibly.www.begambleaware.org

Best Online Baccarat Games to Play The best online baccarat casino sites are home to multiple variants of the game. Each of the popular options below takes the core baccarat casino online gameplay and adds unique elements on top: Punto Banco A popular variant at UK online baccarat casino brands, Punto Banco retains the Player (Punto) and the Bank (Banco) outcome you bet on. The difference is you do not bet on your own hand. You are more of an observer, as all outcomes are automatic. All you need to do is choose how much you want to wager on either the Player or the Bank. Popular titles include Punto Banco by iSoftBet and Punto Banco Privee by World Match.

Established 2019 Welcome Bonus up to £100 + 200 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Terms and Conditions apply. Offer valid upon 4 deposits. New players only. Min deposit £20. Welcome package split over 4 deposits, 35x wagering applies

Chemin De Fer Chemin De Fer roughly translates from French as “railroad”; players also know this variant as Chemmy. Like Punto Banco, you will have more interaction in Chemmy, as only the player who wagers the most participates in the round. This concept essentially means that you play 1 vs 1 against the house. Mini Baccarat Many UK baccarat casino online sites have Mini Baccarat, a faster version with a smaller betting table. Most Mini Baccarat games feature lower stakes, making this variant popular among budget bettors. The game table is also smaller, so if you play Live Baccarat online, you will play with fewer people. Notable Mini Baccarat games online include Play’n GO’s Mini Baccarat and Platipus’ Baccarat Mini.

Super 6 Super 6 is a relatively new and increasingly popular baccarat variant that adds new rules to standard gameplay. Specifically, the Banker bet pays even odds, and you get 50% of your bet back unless the Banker’s hand value is 6. You can also take the Super 6 side bet, which wagers this outcome with a payout of 12 to 1. Some of the best Super 6 Baccarat games include Baccarat Super 6 from Bigpot Gaming and Baccarat Super 6 Deluxe from Eeze. Speed Baccarat Speed Baccarat is just faster. The main benefit is you can fit more games into your baccarat sessions. Time is of the essence in this variant. If you play live online baccarat, a round on a standard game can last 30 seconds or more. On Live Speed Baccarat from Evolution Gaming, rounds last much less and can be done within 15-20 seconds.

Established 1997 100% Welcome Bonus up to £100 VISIT SITE 18+. Play Safe. 1st time depositor at 888casino only • £20 min deposit • Claim within 48 hrs • Valid for selected games • Bonus wins capped at £500 • 30x wagering – req. vary by game • Bonus expires within 90 days • Payment method & country restrictions apply • Withdrawal terms & T&Cs apply. #ad

RNG Baccarat Our top baccarat online casinos will have a selection of games where you play directly against a computer. Virtual baccarat uses an RNG (Random Number Generator) to ensure all outcomes are left to random chance. You cannot influence the game, but neither can the casino or software provider. In all other aspects, RNG Baccarat is the standard game that is available in all the popular variants. Live Baccarat Alternatively, the best online baccarat casino sites also have live dealer options. You play these games with a human dealer on real tables and with real cards. All the action streams directly from a remote studio to your device. You can chat with the dealer and other players while watching the game as it happens in real time. Some of the best live baccarat games come from Evolution Gaming, a software developer who many consider the King of live dealer entertainment. Popular titles include Live Baccarat Squeeze and Speed Baccarat Live.

Established 2008 400% Deposit Bonus up to £40 on Big Bass Bonanza Promo Code: BASS40 VISIT SITE 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code BASS40 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Min. £10 deposit and stake on Big Bass Bonanza only. Max. bonus £40 with 35x wagering to use on Big Bass Bonanza only. Bonus expires 24 hours from issue. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply. www.begambleaware.org #Ad

Betting Options in Baccarat Baccarat has three standard betting options: Player, Banker, or Tie. Choosing the Banker is the best bet in baccarat, with a 45.86% winning chance. The Player is close but a slightly worse option with a 44.62% winning chance. Most players avoid the Tie bet because while it has the best payout potential, the odds/house edge are much worse than the Banker: Bet Type Payout Odds Odds/ Baccarat Winning Percentage House Edge Banker’s Bet 1:1 45.86% 1.06% Player’s Bet 0.95:1 44.62% 1.24% Tie Bet 8:1 9.52% 14.36%



Side bets are an important part of many baccarat casino online games. Notable options include betting on card pairs or Big/Small, which is where there are five cards on the table (Big), or no player takes a third card (Small).