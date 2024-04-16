Virgin Games Casino Promo: Get Free Spins for Online Slots

Virgin Games are one of the UK’s leading online casino brands and they’re currently celebrating a website revamp with a fresh welcome package for new customers.
New Virgin Games customers who deposit and play £10 will get 30 free spins on the popular slot game Double Bubble.
The welcome offer provides new players with no wagering free spins so you can keep any winnings you generate from the sign-up bonus.
You can win up to £300 on each spin and there’s no cap on how much you can generate collectively from the 30 free spins, which is fairly uncommon with other online casinos.
Why join Virgin Games?
The new Virgin Games interface allows a custom-made experience so users only see the games and slot titles that appeal most to them, based on previous game time and preferences.
The curated list of slot games gives a customer a set of favourites in a ‘playlist’ style, along with related new games suggested for them.
This customised experience also applies to daily promotions, while the exclusive offers and benefits now include a daily free game to play.
But the biggest draw for casino players thinking of joining Virgin Games is undoubtedly their ‘no wagering’ requirements on many of their free spin promotions.
Virgin Games are one of the fastest withdrawal casinos on the market, so if you do happen to build up some funds from your free spins, you won’t have to wait any longer than 24 hours for the money to arrive in your account if you decide to withdraw.
Slot Game Library
Virgin Games provide many different forms of gambling. They are one of the best slingo sites and we also rate them highly as a bingo site.
However, there’s no doubt that slot games are their greatest strength with the website offering hundreds of different slots with new games added to their library every week.
For those who prefer to stick to the classics, you’ll find the likes of Big Bass Bonanza, Fishin' Frenzy and Starburst, among others.
Responsible Gambling
Virgin Games take customer safety seriously and they encourage players to make use of their session limits and other responsible gambling control measures.
Gambling sites can be addictive so to protect yourself from harm we recommend you make use of Virgin Games’ safety tools should you decide to sign up with them:
- Self-Assessment Questions – answer Virgin’s gambling harm questions for a better idea of how safe your betting is
- Set limits – come up with an affordable budget and then set limits on how much you can deposit, spend and lose
- Self-exclusion – if you want to step away but can’t, use Virgin’s self-exclusion tool which will effectively ban yourself from their gambling products for up to five years
Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
Last Updated: 16th April 2024, 04:41 PM