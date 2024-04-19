Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Casino

Ladbrokes Casino: Claim a £30 welcome offer + 30 free online casino spins

We take a look at the latest online casino sign up offer from Ladbrokes
PARTNER CONTENT
Last Updated: 19th of April 2024
Matthew Glazier
·
Casino Writer
Ladbrokes Casino: Claim a £30 welcome offer + 30 free online casino spins

Although traditionally a bookmaker, Ladbrokes are one of the leading online casinos in the UK and new customers have an opportunity to secure a welcome package that includes free spins.

Ladbrokes are one of the biggest gambling sites in the world, with their casino products providing hundreds of games that can be played through desktop, mobile or app. 

If you’re new to Ladbrokes Casino you can qualify for £30 in casino bonuses when you bet £10, plus you’ll get 30 free spins on the popular Fishin’ Frenzy Megaways game. No Ladbrokes casino bonus code is necessary to qualify for this offer. 

Signing up to Ladbrokes Casino UK

You only need to follow a few basic steps to create a Ladbrokes Casino login with which to claim this welcome package.  

First of all, register a Ladbrokes Casino account which should only take a couple of minutes. Click on the link below to get started.

Ladbrokes Casino
Established 2000
Bet £10 Get £30 + 30 Bonus Spins
VISIT SITE
18+. New Casino players only. Deposit required. Min bet £10 on qualifying games. 40x wager reqs (bonus only) on selected games. £30 Bonus + 30 Extra Spins for a selected game. Accept within 14 days. Valid for 30 days. Spins value £0.20 each. Certain deposit types excluded. Player restrictions & T&Cs Apply.

You then need to fill out the application page where you must enter some basic personal information. You need to choose a username and password in order to securely access your Ladbrokes Casino account. 

Once you have a registered and verified account, you are then in a position to make a first deposit. Choose from the available banking options before transferring £10 or more into your Ladbrokes Gaming balance.

Please note, deposits made via Envoy, Paypal, Paysafecard, Moneybookers, Apple Pay and prepaid cards will not qualify for this Ladbrokes Casino welcome offer.

Once you have a funded account, you should then play one of the available Ladbrokes Casino games and wager at least £10. 

Once you have done this, you will then be credited with a £30 Ladbrokes Casino bonus along with 30 no wagering free spins

The £30 bonus is available on selected slot games, while the 30 free spins can be used on Fishin’ Frenzy Megaways. 

The free spins are each worth £0.20 per spin and since there are no wagering requirements you can withdraw any winnings from these free spins.

Why choose Ladbrokes online casino?

Ladbrokes are a UK-licensed gaming brand that have been in operation for decades, both as a high-street bookmaker and more recently as a mobile casino

There is also the option to choose from other products such as their live casino where customers can mimic the experience of a real life casino on whatever device they choose.

Their Game Shows section, where you can play along through a live stream, will appeal to general casino fans with some notable cash prizes on offer.

Their Instant Rewards promotion allows customers to claim free spins frequently, while Ladbrokes also have a bingo site and a poker site for those who enjoy alternative forms of gambling.

Responsible Gambling

Ladbrokes Casino take customer safety seriously and they encourage players to make use of their session limits and other responsible gambling control measures. 

Gambling sites can be addictive so to protect yourself from harm we recommend you make use of Ladbrokes Casino’s safety tools should you decide to sign up with them:

  • Self-Assessment Questions – answer Ladbrokes' gambling harm questions for a better idea of how safe your betting is 
  • Set limits – come up with an affordable budget and then set limits on how much you can deposit, spend and lose
  • Self-exclusion – if you want to step away but can’t, use Ladbrokes' self-exclusion tool which will effectively ban yourself from their gambling products for up to five years

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Matthew Glazier for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Matthew Glazier

Last Updated: 19th April 2024, 07:30 AM

