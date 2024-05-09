Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

Chester racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Day Two at the May Meeting

Our analyst James Boyle identifies three standout bets at 50/1, 20/1 and 9/1
Last Updated: 9th of May 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Chester racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Day Two at the May Meeting
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Chester with three selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

 

13:30 Chester – Michaela’s Boy – 1pt @ 9/1

This will be fast and furious, and Michaela’s Boy has no shortage of pace. It was on display for his comeback run at Musselburgh but he didn’t have a good draw and looked anything other than fit, eventually weakening to finish towards the rear of the field.

It’s never a positive to see a performance like that but he’s down 4lbs as a result and runs off 90. That’s a half-stone below his narrow second in the Rockingham at the Curragh last July and there’s no doubt he will be weighted to do something meaningful when he’s back in good form.

He’s yet to run at Chester and was pulled out due to the ground last season, but looks every inch a horse who’ll love racing here and if he can get into a good position early on, and stay within his comfort zone, I think we’ll see an improved effort. A tongue-tie going on could be a help as well.

Of the remainder, I think Roman Dragon has a tough mark but he is drawn nicely and loves it here, albeit over a furlong further. Democracy Dilemma is rapid but all wins have come in a visor and his mark isn’t simple. If the pace collapses completely, Vintage Clarets has a chance.

 

15:40 Chester – L’Astronome – 1pt @ 50/1

L’Astronome should have little chance of winning this based on ratings but the top three in the betting can hardly be considered certainties to run up to their marks. If they don’t, he wouldn’t have much to find on his peak runs and one of those did come at this track last September.

He couldn’t muster the pace to catch up with Al Quareem that day but was only beaten a couple of lengths at the line on what was his first run for Hugo Palmer. His outings since were poor but he looked to be a non-stayer when returning in a handicap at Newbury a few weeks back.

Dropping in trip should help, coming back here may also spark a revival and he’s bound to be fitter for that recent run as well. Again, I have no idea whether he can muster a performance to even threaten an involvement but 50/1 about it happening is fair and they may ride him more aggressively.

 

16:10 Chester – Al Rufaa – 1pt @ 20/1

Al Rufaa was a single-figured price earlier and is now a 20/1 shot in places. He isn’t the easiest ride in the world so I can understand why punters would be leaving him alone but quite whether he should be available at this sort of price, I wouldn’t be so certain. It looks very generous.

He didn’t perform too well when behind Inspiritus at Lingfield on Finals Day but was ridden cold and only had the inside of the track to operate on when in the straight. That’s rarely ever the place to be, especially when coming from the back, and he simply never had a chance.

Before that, he had run a cracking race over the extended 1m 1f at Wolverhampton and seems happiest away from Lingfield. He has untapped potential over this sort of distance, which he should stay well if he relaxes, and he’ll enjoy the ground. With luck in-running, he’s not a 20/1 chance.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. 

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 9th May 2024, 10:41 AM

Share:

You might also like

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction: Undefeated hosts unlikely to slip up
Football
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction: Undefeated hosts unlikely to slip up
Eurovision 2024 semi-final 2 betting tips, predictions and odds
Eurovision
Eurovision 2024 semi-final 2 betting tips, predictions and odds
Atalanta vs Marseille prediction: La Dea eye maiden European final
Football
Atalanta vs Marseille prediction: La Dea eye maiden European final
Premier League Darts Night 15 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 15 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Chester racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Day One at the May Meeting
Horse Racing
Chester racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Day One at the May Meeting
Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction: Can Los Blancos reach 18th Champions League final?
Football
Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction: Can Los Blancos reach 18th Champions League final?
Bolton vs Barnsley prediction: Trotters to punch Wembley ticket
Football
Bolton vs Barnsley prediction: Trotters to punch Wembley ticket
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Can hosts overturn deficit to reach final?
Football
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Can hosts overturn deficit to reach final?
Italian Open predictions: Tennis betting tips, odds & free bets
Tennis
Italian Open predictions: Tennis betting tips, odds & free bets
Eurovision 2024 semi-final 1 predictions, betting tips and odds
Eurovision
Eurovision 2024 semi-final 1 predictions, betting tips and odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
What is Spread Betting and How Does it Work?
Betting
What is Spread Betting and How Does it Work?
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to maintain impressive form
Football
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to maintain impressive form
Bally Casino Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get 30 Free Spins When You Sign Up
Casino
Bally Casino Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get 30 Free Spins When You Sign Up
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 1000 Guineas Day
Horse Racing
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 1000 Guineas Day
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways
Football
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: Blues to keep top six push alive
Football
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: Blues to keep top six push alive
1,000 Guineas tips: Newmarket predictions, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
1,000 Guineas tips: Newmarket predictions, best bets and racing odds
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 2000 Guineas Day
Horse Racing
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 2000 Guineas Day
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Rugby
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Football
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Football
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Football
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
Football
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Cycling
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Football
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.