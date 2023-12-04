Best Mobile Casinos UK

Find the best mobile phone casino for you with our comprehensive list of top-rated mobile casino sites:
Our picks for the best Mobile Casino Sites in December 2023
The best mobile casinos allow you to play a wide variety of table games, slots and live dealer games with a user-friendly mobile gaming experience on iPhone and Android web browsers, without the need to install a casino app.
Best Mobile Casino for Welcome Bonus: Mr Vegas
Mr Vegas Casino offer new customers a 100% first deposit bonus of up to £200, with a long 60-day window within which to meet a low 35x wagering requirement. Additionally, you'll get 11 wager-free mobile slot spins.
Bonus funds are paid out from your 'bonus balance' to your main real money account balance in 10% increments as you complete the wagering requirements.
For example, if you make a first deposit of £50 the total wagering requirement would amount to £1750 (35x £50) and you will get a cash payout of £5 (10% of your £50 bonus amount) each time you wager £175 (10% of £1750).
Best Mobile Casino for Slot Games: Leo Vegas
LeoVegas Casino positions itself as the 'King of Mobile Casino' and they can point to several industry accolades to support this claim, including 'Mobile Operator of the Year' in 2023 and 'Best Casino Product' in 2021.
Notably, they boast an extensive selection of over 2000 mobile slot games, including nearly 100 progressive jackpot slots. Additionally, they offer new depositors up to 100 free spins on their 'Big Bass Splash' slot game.
Best Mobile Casino for Live Dealer Games: MagicRed
MagicRed Casino excels when it comes to mobile live dealer games with a collection of over 50 Live Roulette and over 60 Live Blackjack tables, plus a diverse mix of Live Game Show, Live Poker, Live Baccarat and Sic Bo games.
Crucially, all of their live casino games seamlessly streamed on our mobile devices, without any lag or disruptions.
Best Blackjack Mobile Casino: The Vic Casino
At The Vic Casino, you'll find 31 high-quality blackjack games, including Live Speed VIP Blackjack by Evolution Gaming on Mobile. We also recommend Live Infinite Blackjack for its high limits and gameplay.
We appreciate the exclusive 'Ruby Rewards' feature, offering weekly cashback up to £100 and daily deposit bonuses. The Vic Casino is one the best Blackjack sites for on the go gaming.
Best Mobile Casino Site for Roulette: BetMGM
BetMGM's Android and iOS apps provide access to exclusive features, including live roulette and unique games like BetMGM Roulette. Opt into 'MGM Millions games' for a chance at the Jackpot with four associated Roulette games.
Downloading the BetMGM app, will offer you extra benefits like BetMGM Rewards and the Golden Wheel. These unique offerings make BetMGM a top Roulette site for on to go play.
Highest Rated Casino Apps UK
Casino apps offer a seamless and optimised experience for the specific operating system they're developed for (iOS or Android) and can be stored on your mobile device for quick access without the need to open a browser.
The following are the best casino apps based upon user-ratings on both the Apple App and Google Play Stores.
Simply register online, then download the casino app and you can login using your online username and password:
Party Casino App
Apple App Store Rating: 4.7/5
Google Play Store Rating: 4.3/5
Party Casino were crowned 'Casino Operator of the Year' in both 2017 & 2018 and their native casino app features a collection of over 1500 slots and jackpot slots, accompanied by a diverse range of table and live dealer games.
As well as 24/7 live chat support and fast payouts, they offer an instant cashback program for all real money wagers made on any of their games (win or lose), and this extends to all games played on their mobile site and app.
888 Casino App
Apple App Store Rating: 4.5/5
Google Play Store Rating: 4.3/5
Established back in 1997, 888casino has maintained a spirit of innovation, particularly evident in their mobile app which showcases an extensive array of over 2000 games including '888 exclusive' titles and live dealer tables.
Awarded 'Casino Operator of the Year' in both 2021 & 2022, mobile casino players can test out the 888casino app with 88 free spins and no deposit required. Additionally, they can enjoy a 100% first deposit bonus of up to £100.
bet365 Casino App
Apple App Store Rating: 4.3/5
Google Play Store Rating: 4.3/5
The sleek bet365 casino app receives equally high ratings from both iOS and Android users thanks to its extensive array of popular and original games that cater to diverse player preferences, including exclusive live dealer tables.
Crucially, the bet365 app ensures swift payouts and offers 24/7 customer support, while the user-friendly interface enables seamless navigation between different game categories, promotions and account settings.
Evaluating the best Mobile Casino Sites
Prior to endorsing a mobile casino or casino app, we carefully consider several vital criteria:
Variety of Games
All mobile casinos listed at the Independent offer an extensive array of table games, including multiple roulette and blackjack variants, plus mobile slots and live dealer games from the top-tier software providers.
Bonuses & Promotions
The best mobile casino sites provide a generous sign up bonus, plus regular promotions and loyalty schemes for regular users. Mobile casino bonuses can bolster your bankroll and offer more chances to win real money.
Interface Design & User Experience
Simplicity and user-friendliness are key factors when playing mobile casino games. Some mobile casinos are more intuitive to navigate than others and the best ones offer a seamless transition from desktop to mobile or tablet.
Licensing & Security
We only recommend mobile casinos that hold a license from the UK Gambling Commission and employ encryption to safeguard players' personal data. This ensures a secure, fair and reliable mobile casino experience.
Customer Service
The best mobile casinos offer their players friendly and helpful 24/7 customer support via various channels, including live chat, email and phone.
Responsible Gambling
To make it onto our list of recommended mobile casinos, an operator must offer responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, time-out options and self-exclusion mechanisms. Always remember that playing at a UK mobile casino should be fun and not a means of earning income.
Never risk more than you can afford to lose or play at a mobile casino to recover any losses. By playing responsibly, you can enjoy the entertainment offered by mobile casino games while safeguarding your personal well-being.
Secure & Fast Banking Options
A mobile phone casino should offer a variety of deposit and withdrawal alternatives, such as Visa and Mastercard, e-wallets like PayPal, Neteller and Skrill, as well as the Apple Pay and Google Pay mobile payment systems.
There are also some pay by mobile casino sites, which enable you to fund your account via your mobile phone bill.
App Store Ratings
Not all online casinos offer dedicated apps, but for those that do we factor in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store user ratings from thousands of player reviews to help you find the best casino apps for iPhone and Android.
Mobile Casinos UK - The Independent View
Playing at online mobile casinos has never been as effortless or secure, enabling players to access their favourite games and slots wherever and whenever they choose, using their mobile or tablet devices.
All of the UK's most established casino brands now ensure that their desktop offering is mobile responsive.
New mobile casinos frequently introduce inventive and sophisticated features alongside enticing casino sign-up bonus offers.
Native Casino Apps add another level of convenience for iOS and Android users by providing seamless access to their favourite casino games directly from their devices, with optimised performance and enhanced features.
Remember to bet responsibly
Gambling can be addictive and can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, new mobile casino customers are advised to make use of their responsible gambling tools such as:
- Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
- Reality checks - set up notifications to prompt you to be mindful of how long you've been active
- Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits
All mobile casino sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude.
The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
With over five years of experience in casino writing and research, Erica Schembri explores online casinos looking for innovative games. Erica aims to offer valuable insights, helping players find the best casino experience.