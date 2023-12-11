Jump to content

Champions League Odds

Latest odds for the 2023/24 Champions League
 

Last Updated: 11th of December 2023
Chris Rivers
·
Betting Writer

Find the latest 2023/24 Champions League odds, including the outright winner, top goalscorer and match betting.

Champions League betting: Premier League duo face early elimination

We've reached the end of the Champions League group stage and while Arsenal and Manchester City are safely through to the last 16, Newcastle and Manchester United both face early exits.

Four spots in the knockout stage are still up for grabs and football betting sites make the Magpies and Red Devils long shots to qualify.

On Tuesday, United face the unenviable task of having to beat Bayern Munich at home and hoping Copenhagen and Galatasaray play out a draw in the other fixture in Group A.

Should either Galatasaray or Copenhagen win then the Red Devils will be eliminated.

The only other major issue to be solved on Tuesday is who will be joining Real Madrid in progressing from Group C. Napoli are in the driver's seat and need only to avoid defeat at home to Braga to advance, while the Portuguese need to beat the Italians by at least two goals to go through.

On Wednesday, Newcastle welcome Milan to St James' Park with both sides knowing only a win will do if they are to have a chance of reaching the last 16. 

Both teams will be hoping the night's other clash between Group F's top two, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, doesn't end in a draw to keep the door to the knockout stage ajar.

In Group H, there's a winner-take-all encounter between Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk. The Portuguese hold the advantage, needing only a draw to move on due to having the superior head-to-head record, while only a win will do for the Ukrainians.

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will be made at 11am on Monday, December 18. 

Champions League outright odds

  • Manchester City - 9/4
  • Bayern Munich - 4/1
  • Real Madrid - 13/2
  • Arsenal - 9/1
  • Paris Saint-Germain - 16/1
  • Barcelona - 16/1
  • Atletico Madrid - 20/1

Manchester City remain strong favourites to retain the Champions League crown they won for the first time last season after a flawless group-stage campaign to date. 

Bayern Munich, super-charged by Harry Kane's goals, are second-favourites with Real Madrid third in the outright market. Both have won four out of four in the group matches so far.

As far as the British sides go, Arsenal are into single figures after taking control of Group B with a pair of wins in Sevilla, but Newcastle have drifted out to 50/1 after their loss to Borussia Dortmund. 

Manchester United are out to 66/1 with bet365 after losing three of their first four matches, while Celtic are as big as 1000/1 having fallen to the bottom of Group E.

Champions League Winner Odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
29.41%
9/4
2/1
2/1
2/1
12/5
2/1
B. Munich
16.67%
4/1
4/1
4/1
4/1
5/1
4/1
Real Madrid
15.38%
5/1
5/1
11/2
11/2
11/2
11/2
Arsenal
12.50%
13/2
7/1
6/1
7/1
7/1
6/1
Barcelona
6.67%
12/1
14/1
14/1
14/1
14/1
13/1
Winning Nation
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
England
44.44%
--
5/4
--
--
--
--
Germany
26.67%
--
11/4
--
--
--
--
Spain
25.00%
--
3/1
--
--
--
--
Italy
9.09%
--
10/1
--
--
--
--
France
7.69%
--
12/1
--
--
--
--
Champions League top scorer betting

  • Erling Haaland - 6/5
  • Harry Kane - 9/4
  • Kylian Mbappe - 9/1
  • Alvaro Morata - 11/1
  • Robert Lewandowski - 20/1
  • Julian Alvarez -20/1
  • Antoine Griezmann - 25/1
  • Rasmus Hojlund - 25/1
  • Jude Bellingham - 25/1

There's a blonde striker from a Manchester club at the top of the Champions League goalscoring charts, only not the one who took home the prize last year. 

Rasmus Hojlund bagged a brace against his old side Copenhagen to move onto five goals for the season and is joined by Atletico Madrtid's Alvaro Morata at the top of the standings.

One goal behind are the top two in the Champions League top scorer betting, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, while Porto's Evanilson and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid have also bagged four goals.

Champions League Top Scorer Odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
47.62%
--
1/1
11/10
--
--
11/10
Harry Edward Kane
26.32%
--
5/2
5/2
--
--
14/5
Kylian Mbappe
12.50%
--
6/1
6/1
--
--
7/1
Alvaro Morata
9.09%
--
10/1
10/1
--
--
10/1
Jude Bellingham
6.67%
--
14/1
14/1
--
--
14/1
Our Champions League odds tables enable you to find the best price for different Champions League betting markets. The odds listed here come from licensed betting sites, with the best price for each market highlighted.

These markets will update throughout the season, so check back regularly to see the latest Champions League odds at any time, including all Champions League matches.

You may also want to find out what free bets are available with our recommended UK bookmakers before betting on the Champions League.

 

Champions League Odds FAQs

You can enjoy a wide range of betting markets when it comes to the Champions League. You can bet on the team that wins the competition, while there’s the opportunity to enjoy hundreds of betting options when it comes to each individual game. There’s also the chance to bet In-Play on all of the matches.
Manchester City were triumphant for the first time in the Champions League last season and they are favourites to lift the European Cup again. They are regarded as the team to beat, although Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Arsenal are also being respected by the bookmakers.
The 2023/24 Champions League final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, with the match scheduled to take place on Saturday 1 June 2024. We might well see at least one English side lining up on home soil when there are two teams left standing, with two Premier League clubs in the first four of the market.
Manchester City were finally able to win last year’s Champions League, with the English champions breaking their duck in the competition after so much financial outlay. They beat Internazionale 1-0 in the final thanks to Rodri’s goal, with the 'Cityzens' previously beating Real Madrid in the semi-final with a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory.
It’s little surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi topping the scoring charts when it comes to the Champions League. The former is the record-holder, having managed an incredible 140 goals in 183 appearances between 2003-2022. Messi was able to score 129 goals in 163 appearances between 2005-2023. Of course, neither will feature this season.
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.