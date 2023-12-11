The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.

Last Updated: 11th of December 2023 Chris Rivers · Betting Writer

Find the latest 2023/24 Champions League odds, including the outright winner, top goalscorer and match betting.

Champions League betting: Premier League duo face early elimination We've reached the end of the Champions League group stage and while Arsenal and Manchester City are safely through to the last 16, Newcastle and Manchester United both face early exits. Four spots in the knockout stage are still up for grabs and make the Magpies and Red Devils long shots to qualify. On Tuesday, United face the unenviable task of having to beat Bayern Munich at home and hoping Copenhagen and Galatasaray play out a draw in the other fixture in Group A. Should either Galatasaray or Copenhagen win then the Red Devils will be eliminated. The only other major issue to be solved on Tuesday is who will be joining Real Madrid in progressing from Group C. Napoli are in the driver's seat and need only to avoid defeat at home to Braga to advance, while the Portuguese need to beat the Italians by at least two goals to go through.

On Wednesday, Newcastle welcome Milan to St James' Park with both sides knowing only a win will do if they are to have a chance of reaching the last 16. Both teams will be hoping the night's other clash between Group F's top two, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, doesn't end in a draw to keep the door to the knockout stage ajar. In Group H, there's a winner-take-all encounter between Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk. The Portuguese hold the advantage, needing only a draw to move on due to having the superior head-to-head record, while only a win will do for the Ukrainians. The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will be made at 11am on Monday, December 18.

Champions League outright odds Manchester City - 9/4

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Real Madrid - 13/2

Arsenal - 9/1

Paris Saint-Germain - 16/1

Barcelona - 16/1

Atletico Madrid - 20/1 Manchester City remain strong favourites to retain the Champions League crown they won for the first time last season after a flawless group-stage campaign to date. Bayern Munich, super-charged by Harry Kane's goals, are second-favourites with Real Madrid third in the outright market. Both have won four out of four in the group matches so far. As far as the British sides go, Arsenal are into single figures after taking control of Group B with a pair of wins in Sevilla, but Newcastle have drifted out to 50/1 after their loss to Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United are out to 66/1 with after losing three of their first four matches, while Celtic are as big as 1000/1 having fallen to the bottom of Group E.

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Established 1946 Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days, no cashout. Get 6x £5 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. 7 day bonus expiry. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Champions League top scorer betting Erling Haaland - 6/5

Harry Kane - 9/4

Kylian Mbappe - 9/1

Alvaro Morata - 11/1

Robert Lewandowski - 20/1

Julian Alvarez -20/1

Antoine Griezmann - 25/1

Rasmus Hojlund - 25/1

Jude Bellingham - 25/1 There's a blonde striker from a Manchester club at the top of the Champions League goalscoring charts, only not the one who took home the prize last year. Rasmus Hojlund bagged a brace against his old side Copenhagen to move onto five goals for the season and is joined by Atletico Madrtid's Alvaro Morata at the top of the standings. One goal behind are the top two in the Champions League top scorer betting, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, while Porto's Evanilson and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid have also bagged four goals.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply Our Champions League odds tables enable you to find the best price for different Champions League betting markets. The odds listed here come from licensed , with the best price for each market highlighted. These markets will update throughout the season, so check back regularly to see the latest Champions League odds at any time, including all Champions League matches. You may also want to find out what are available with our recommended UK bookmakers before betting on the Champions League. Champions League Odds FAQs Can you bet on the Champions League? You can enjoy a wide range of betting markets when it comes to the Champions League. You can bet on the team that wins the competition, while there’s the opportunity to enjoy hundreds of betting options when it comes to each individual game. There’s also the chance to bet In-Play on all of the matches. Who is favourite to win the Champions League? Manchester City were triumphant for the first time in the Champions League last season and they are favourites to lift the European Cup again. They are regarded as the team to beat, although Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Arsenal are also being respected by the bookmakers. When is the 2023/24 Champions League final? The 2023/24 Champions League final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, with the match scheduled to take place on Saturday 1 June 2024. We might well see at least one English side lining up on home soil when there are two teams left standing, with two Premier League clubs in the first four of the market. Who won last year’s Champions League? Manchester City were finally able to win last year’s Champions League, with the English champions breaking their duck in the competition after so much financial outlay. They beat Internazionale 1-0 in the final thanks to Rodri’s goal, with the 'Cityzens' previously beating Real Madrid in the semi-final with a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory. Who has scored the most Champions League goals? It’s little surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi topping the scoring charts when it comes to the Champions League. The former is the record-holder, having managed an incredible 140 goals in 183 appearances between 2003-2022. Messi was able to score 129 goals in 163 appearances between 2005-2023. Of course, neither will feature this season.

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.