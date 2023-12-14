Pub Casino promo: Claim a 100% welcome bonus up to £100

Jump to content
Pub Casino is one of the latest operators to launch in the UK and provides customers with a wide range of slot and live casino games
14th of December 2023
Matthew Glazier
Pub Casino is one of the latest online casinos to launch in the UK and provides customers with the chance to play a wide range of slot and live casino games.

A fully licenced operator, Pub Casino works with a wide range of games providers to supply a best-in-class online experience for casino customers.

New customers can claim a bonus when they sign up and this article will explain how you can take advantage of the Pub Casino free bet offer.

There are just a few straightforward steps that need to be taken to get your first deposit matched with a bonus which effectively doubles your bankroll. 

How to Claim Your 100% Casino Bonus up to £100

To take advantage of this offer, you must first register a new Pub Casino account by clicking on the link below. 

You will then be asked to fill in a few basic details starting with your email address and a password, while you will also need to verify your identity in keeping with regulation.

Once you have signed up as a new customer, then you can make a first deposit into your Pub Casino account. 

You need to deposit a minimum of £10 and it’s important to note that Skrill and Neteller deposits are excluded when it comes to the welcome bonus.

After making this first deposit, Pub Casino will then match this amount with a casino bonus. There is a wagering requirement of 40x when it comes to this bonus and the maximum bet that you can make with an active bonus is £5.

Pub Casino offer customers plenty of variety and there’s the chance to choose your favourite slot games or providers. 

Why Choose Pub Casino? 

As one of the best new online casinos, Pub Casino works with big software brands such as Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, Play N Go, Pragmatic Play and NetEnt in order to provide a first-class casino experience to customers.

The new blockbuster game at Pub Casino is King Kong Cash, while The Wild Class, Bison Bonanza and The Great Stick Up are just some of the other popular slot games which are available with this operator.

Not only can you enjoy playing the latest video slots at Pub Casino, there is also the chance to play live casino games. 

Thanks to a partnership with leading software provider Evolution Gaming, there’s the chance to experience live roulette, blackjack or baccarat.

Some customers might also be interested in the latest Slingo games which allows players to enjoy games which are a perfect fusion of slots and bingo. 

The Price is Right, Lucky Joker and Deal or no Deal are among the most popular options, while there’s the alternative of playing table games such as Premier Blackjack, Three Card Poker and 100/1 Roulette. 

Only new customers can take advantage of the Pub Casino welcome offer and enjoy the 100 per cent deposit bonus up to £100. 

Matthew Glazier
Matthew Glazier @matthew_glazier

Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.

