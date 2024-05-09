Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos predictions, boxing betting tips and odds

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr predictions Vasiliy Lomachenko to win on points - 1/2 with BetVictor

Lomachenko by unanimous decision, Lomachenko most punches thrown, Lomachenko most punches landed - 6/5 with Bet365

Cherneka Johnson to win - 2/1 with BetMGM Two former world champions still with a lot to prove after recent setbacks collide in Australia this weekend with both intent on reclaiming lightweight gold. The two fighters in question are Vasiliy Lomachenko, one of the great amateur and professional world champions of his generation, who is heading Down Under to take on home favourite George Kambosos Jr (4am Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event). The Australian might be favoured by the crowd but have him as a long underdog. That shouldn’t be too much of a problem for Kambosos though, whose previous stint as world champion came after a huge shock victory. The lightweight division is still recovering from its state of flux after Devin Haney, a man both these fighters know well, gave up all the belts at the end of 2023. One of the belts previously held by Haney is up for grabs in the shape of the IBF strap and the winner will be hoping to go on to unify the division again. Elsewhere in Perth, there are more world titles on the line in the super flyweight and women’s bantamweight divisions.

Established 2017 Deposit & Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+ New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

Lomachenko to silence the doubters It’s quite strange to be in a situation where two former world champions are facing each other for a title and yet there are more questions than answers surrounding both fighters, who seem to be inexorably linked. ‘Loma’ had won 13 world title fights in a row, in three divisions, when he lost his WBA and WBO world titles to Tiefemo Lopez back in 2020. The first title defence for Lopez went completely wrong as he lost the belts, along with the IBF version to Kambosos. The Australian then lost the titles to Haney, and the American took the honours once more in a rematch.

Established 2017 Welcome Bonus - Bet £10 Get £15 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.

Haney then cemented his position at the top of the division by defeating Lomachenko last May. Now, the two men defeated by Haney are looking to bounce back. The Ukrainian hasn't fought since and at 36 years old and having lost his two recent world title fights, he'll be desperate for the win. Kambosos won his last bout against Maxi Hughes in a majority decision win last year, but it was a fight many felt he should have lost. Like the we favour ‘Matrix’ to get the victory and, with four of his last six wins coming by judges’ decision, we think it'll go the distance. Tip: Vasiliy Lomachenko to win on points - 1/2 with BetVictor

Established 1946 Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Matrix can't be countered There are few boxers on the planet with the pedigree of Lomachenko. With his career closer to the end than the beginning, he'll be hoping to start picking up all the belts at 135 lbs. He's twice come close in his losses to Lopez and Haney, with many believing he won the latter. Styles usually make fights but in this one it could be that Kambosos’ style suits his opponent down to the ground. The 30-year-old from Sydney has tended to do his best work as a counter-puncher. Haney's ability on his back foot was certainly something that separated him from ‘Ferocious’ in their two meetings.

Established Bet £10, Get £20 Free Bet VISIT SITE Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £10 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. The second free £10 fixed odds bets will be added to your account on the following day. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Kambosos might be excited by the prospect of coming up against someone more likely to stand in the pocket and give him more chance of firing back with a counter striker. However, the two-time Olympic champion strikes from angles that his opponent wouldn't have faced all too often, if at all. Expect Lomachenko to be the aggressor for much of this one as he looks for a way to grind down Kambosos. We don't expect this to lead to a knockout, but it will certainly mean he'll have done most of the work. Tip: Lomachenko by unanimous decision, Lomachenko most punches thrown, Lomachenko most punches landed - 6/5 with Bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Underdog to cause upset On the undercard in Australia, the WBA women's bantamweight world title is on the line. Champion Nina Hughes defends the belt she won in just her fifth professional fight against Cherneka Johnson. Essex-born Hughes has only defended the belt once and she'll have the fans against her this time when stepping in to the ring to face Australian Johnson. The challenger is over a decade younger and has had more fights in the paid ranks, although, unlike her opponent, she has lost twice. Johnson is the underdog with going into this one but has a chance to delight the Perth crowd by leaving with the strap. Tip: Cherneka Johnson to win - 2/1 with BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 VISIT SITE New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Free boxing bets May is set to be a stacked month of boxing with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed heavyweight showdown on the horizon and are offering to use on the action. has a bet £10 get £30 offer open to new users who sign up using the link below. Once you’ve registered, deposit and bet a minimum of £10 on event at the sportsbook with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5). Once the qualifying bet has been settled, users will be credited with three £10 free bet tokens to use on whichever sport they choose. Before signing up with any , always read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and if you do have a bet this week, please gamble responsibly.