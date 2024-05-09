Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Boxing

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos predictions, boxing betting tips and odds

Our boxing tipster takes a long at the betting for Lomachenko vs Kambosos ahead of Saturday's bout
Last Updated: 9th of May 2024
Ryan Sidle
·
Boxing Writer
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos predictions, boxing betting tips and odds
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr predictions

Two former world champions still with a lot to prove after recent setbacks collide in Australia this weekend with both intent on reclaiming lightweight gold.

The two fighters in question are Vasiliy Lomachenko, one of the great amateur and professional world champions of his generation, who is heading Down Under to take on home favourite George Kambosos Jr (4am Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Australian might be favoured by the crowd but betting sites have him as a long underdog. That shouldn’t be too much of a problem for Kambosos though, whose previous stint as world champion came after a huge shock victory.

The lightweight division is still recovering from its state of flux after Devin Haney, a man both these fighters know well, gave up all the belts at the end of 2023.

One of the belts previously held by Haney is up for grabs in the shape of the IBF strap and the winner will be hoping to go on to unify the division again.

Elsewhere in Perth, there are more world titles on the line in the super flyweight and women’s bantamweight divisions. 

Lomachenko to silence the doubters

It’s quite strange to be in a situation where two former world champions are facing each other for a title and yet there are more questions than answers surrounding both fighters, who seem to be inexorably linked.

‘Loma’ had won 13 world title fights in a row, in three divisions, when he lost his WBA and WBO world titles to Tiefemo Lopez back in 2020.

The first title defence for Lopez went completely wrong as he lost the belts, along with the IBF version to Kambosos.

The Australian then lost the titles to Haney, and the American took the honours once more in a rematch.

Haney then cemented his position at the top of the division by defeating Lomachenko last May. Now, the two men defeated by Haney are looking to bounce back.

The Ukrainian hasn't fought since and at 36 years old and having lost his two recent world title fights, he'll be desperate for the win.

Kambosos won his last bout against Maxi Hughes in a majority decision win last year, but it was a fight many felt he should have lost. 

Like the betting apps we favour ‘Matrix’ to get the victory and, with four of his last six wins coming by judges’ decision, we think it'll go the distance.

Tip: Vasiliy Lomachenko to win on points - 1/2 with BetVictor

Matrix can't be countered

There are few boxers on the planet with the pedigree of Lomachenko. With his career closer to the end than the beginning, he'll be hoping to start picking up all the belts at 135 lbs.

He's twice come close in his losses to Lopez and Haney, with many believing he won the latter.

Styles usually make fights but in this one it could be that Kambosos’ style suits his opponent down to the ground. 

The 30-year-old from Sydney has tended to do his best work as a counter-puncher. Haney's ability on his back foot was certainly something that separated him from ‘Ferocious’ in their two meetings.

Kambosos might be excited by the prospect of coming up against someone more likely to stand in the pocket and give him more chance of firing back with a counter striker.

However, the two-time Olympic champion strikes from angles that his opponent wouldn't have faced all too often, if at all.

Expect Lomachenko to be the aggressor for much of this one as he looks for a way to grind down Kambosos. We don't expect this to lead to a knockout, but it will certainly mean he'll have done most of the work.

Tip: Lomachenko by unanimous decision, Lomachenko most punches thrown, Lomachenko most punches landed - 6/5 with Bet365

Underdog to cause upset

On the undercard in Australia, the WBA women's bantamweight world title is on the line. Champion Nina Hughes defends the belt she won in just her fifth professional fight against Cherneka Johnson.

Essex-born Hughes has only defended the belt once and she'll have the fans against her this time when stepping in to the ring to face Australian Johnson.

The challenger is over a decade younger and has had more fights in the paid ranks, although, unlike her opponent, she has lost twice.

Johnson is the underdog with gambling sites going into this one but has a chance to delight the Perth crowd by leaving with the strap.

Tip: Cherneka Johnson to win - 2/1 with BetMGM

Free boxing bets

May is set to be a stacked month of boxing with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed heavyweight showdown on the horizon and boxing betting sites are offering free bets to use on the action.

William Hill has a bet £10 get £30 offer open to new users who sign up using the link below. Once you’ve registered, deposit and bet a minimum of £10 on event at the sportsbook with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5).

Once the qualifying bet has been settled, users will be credited with three £10 free bet tokens to use on whichever sport they choose.

Before signing up with any new betting sites, always read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and if you do have a bet this week, please gamble responsibly.

Ryan Sidle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Ryan Sidle

Last Updated: 9th May 2024, 04:05 PM

This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.