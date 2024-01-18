The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.

Last Updated: 18th of January 2024 Jamie Casey · Betting Writer

Check out Premier League top four odds for the 2023/24 season and compare the best prices from leading . Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

City and Liverpool nailed on? believe that Manchester City and Liverpool are near certainties to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. City are very likely to secure a top-four berth for the 14th season in a row, including their previous seven under Pep Guardiola's tenure. Liverpool also have short odds to finish in the top four. The Reds failed to place in the Champions League places last term, finishing fifth. But, the bookies believe it should be a formality this season given their current position. Arsenal have endured an almighty slump since December, which has stymied any hope of a title challenge for now. But, Mikel Arteta's men are still odds-on to finish in the top four for the second season in a row.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Can Aston Villa secure top four spot? Aston Villa are blazing a trail to finish in the top four of the Premier League for the first time since the 1995/96 season. Back then, fourth spot was only good enough for a place in the Uefa Cup (now the Europa League). However, Unai Emery has Villa fans dreaming of Champions League football and the Midlands outfit are reasonably priced to finish in the top four. But, the job is far from over for Emery's men. If they continue to perform as they have done over the course of the campaign, they can follow in Newcastle United's footsteps in breaking up the set list of six teams that have held a stranglehold over the top four places in the Premier League standings for over a decade.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Could Tottenham regain their place? Spurs have been resurgent under Ange Postecoglou this season. After years of malaise under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Tottenham are playing exciting football. Although the results have been hit and miss, Postecoglou has his team in contention for a Champions League place. After a strong start to the campaign, Spurs endured a five-match winless run. But, Postecoglou brought his team back around and won four out of six, entering their break after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. A strong push in the final months of the campaign could pave a way for a top-four finish.

Outsiders Chelsea are finding their form at home under Mauricio Pochettino, but are still well off the pace to finish in the top four. You can find reasonable odds for the Blues to mount a charge in the second half of their season. Manchester United finished third in the last campaign, but Erik ten Hag's men seem a million miles away from thinking about a return to Champions League football this year. Their price for a top-four finish seems short for what would be an incredible reversal in fortunes. Robert De Zerbi's Brighton have been exciting, but inconsistent in the Premier League this season. With the added workload of their Europa League campaign, the Seagulls' odds to finish in the top four look narrow given their ups and downs as well as their injury list. After finishing fourth in the Premier League last season, Newcastle have fallen down the standings as their Champions League exploits and injuries have hindered Eddie Howe's men. The Magpies look unlikely to return to the Champions League next season and their long price for a top-four finish highlight the difficulties they face in the final four months of the term.

Established 2020 Bet £15 Get £10 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new player only, 1st deposit, min deposit £15, Max £10 Free Bet valid for 14 days, Bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller, Skrill and Payapl not eligible. T&C apply. Use the Premier League top four odds table above to find the best price for the team you want to back. The betting odds listed at The Independent come from licensed betting sites, with the best price for each market highlighted. These markets update live throughout the season, with each game and goal affecting the prices on offer, so check back regularly to see the latest Premier League top four odds at any time.

Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.