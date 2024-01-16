Best Paysafecard Casinos UK

Established 2014 100% Welcome Bonus up to £100 + 20 Bonus Spins VISIT SITE New depositing players only. Min. deposit: £20. Max. bonus: £100 + 20 Bonus Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Offer valid on the first deposit. Winnings won with bonus spins that require a deposit have no wagering requirements. The match-up bonus that requires a deposit must be wagered 40x. Magic Red Welcome Bonus – 100% bonus on your first deposit up to £100. This bonus only applies for deposits of £20 or higher. Bonus Policy and Terms of Service apply. The “Welcome bonus” is limited to one bonus per household. The “Welcome bonus” may not be used in conjunction with any other bonus, promotion, or offer. The “Welcome bonus” must be wagered at magicred.com within 72 hours of being credited to your account. magicred.com reserves the right, at any time, to revoke any welcome bonus not used within the allotted period. In the interests of fair gaming, we require you to have wagered a minimum of 40 times the sum of your welcome bonus before cashing out any winnings. Wagering requirements T&Cs apply.

Established 2019 100% Welcome Bonus up to £200 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. The Welcome Bonus is only available to newly registered players who make a minimum initial deposit of £10. The welcome offer can be activated only once, when making your first deposit. In order to receive the maximum of £ 200 bonus, you will need to wager an amount equal to 35 times the value of your first initial deposit within 60 calendar days from the date on which the Welcome Bonus option has been activated under the 'My Bonuses' section of your account. 18+.Full Terms Apply. Gamble responsibly.www.begambleaware.org

Established 1997 100% Welcome Bonus up to £100 & 50 Bonus Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. UK players only. New customers only. Minimum deposit £10 once the offer is claimed. players will receive 50 Extra Spins (value £0.10 each, selected games, valid 7 days) and will have 30 days to release a bonus equivalent to the initial deposit up to £100 (35x wagering, selected games, valid 30 days) Certain deposit types are excluded. T&Cs Apply.

Established 2018 100% Welcome Bonus up to £100 + 100 Bonus Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New players only. Min deposit: £20. Max £100 bonus. Max bet with active bonus: £2. Wagering required 100% match bonus: 30x deposit + bonus. Max win from welcome bonus: £500. 100 Extra Spins are given out 20 per day on Book of Dead for 5 days in a row. Max Extra Spins winnings: £100. Extra Spins winnings credited as bonus money with 45x wagering & 3 days expiry. Deposit bonus & Extra Spins wins are forfeited 30 days after bonus is credited if the wagering is not met. Game weighting and restrictions apply.

Established 2020 200% Welcome Bonus up to £50 VISIT SITE New Players Only. Wagering occurs from real balance first. 50X wagering the bonus. Contribution may vary per game. Available on selected games only. The wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only. Bonus valid 30 Days from receipt. Max conversion: 3 times the bonus amount. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. - Full Terms Apply

Established 2020 100% Welcome Offer up to £200 + 100 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Applies only to new depositing players. Minimum deposit: £10. 35x Wagering requirement applies to match up bonus. Spins credited in specific games. Spins expire after 24 hours. Wagering requirement applies to spins. Terms and Conditions apply.

Established 2012 100% Welcome Bonus up to £100 + Always 10% Cashback VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £20 | No max cash out | Wagering is 35x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 | Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Cashback is cash with no restrictions | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded | Cashback applies to deposits where no bonus is included - Full Terms Apply

Established 2007 Deposit £20, Play with £50 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. min deposit £20. Max non-withdrawable bonus £30. Playable selected games only. 30x wagering required. Expires within 30 days. Max win £2000. T&Cs apply

Established 2017 100% Welcome Bonus up to £300 + 50 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. 1st dep. of £20-£300, max bonus £300 on selected slots; 50x wagering on the sum of deposit & bonus applies. Max convertible 5x bonus amount received. Extra Spins: Use code: REGAL when depositing in the cashier. 5 Batches of 10 FS Daily. Winnings capped at £10 per batch. T&C's Apply. Full T&C apply.

Established 2011 100% Welcome Bonus up to £500 + £7 Add On Promo Code: WELCOME VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. 1st dep only (min £10), Dep Code WELCOME must be entered, 100% slots bonus up to £500 + £7, valid 7 days, on selected slots; 40x wagering on the sum of deposit & bonus applies. Max convertible to real is 5x bonus amount received bonus & wins for selected slots only. Full T&C apply.

Established 2020 Exclusive: 100% up to £150 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Players only, Min deposit £10 max bonus amount £150. Wagering bonus 35x. Neteller and Skrill deposits not eligible. T&Cs apply

Established 2001 100% Welcome Bonus up to £200 Promo Code: FIRST200 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New casino players only. Min. deposit £20 with code ‘FIRST200’. Debit card (Visa or Mastercard) only. Selected Slots only, 7 day expiry. Wagering requirements apply, 5 redemption points per £1 to clear bonus. Game contributions vary. Maximum bet £5 per round. Terms apply.

Established 2007 Bet £10 Get £25 Casino Bonus VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Opt in. Runs until 31/12/23. Selected UK & IRE players only. Qualifying players will be excluded from other Casino Welcome offers. Min. cash wagering of £/€10 (cumulative). 48 hrs to wager, 24 hrs to play, 168 hrs to play with Bonus (BNS). Max. redeemable £/€500 from BNS. 40x wagering on BNS. Until wagering requirement of Bonus is completed, stakes on other game will be taken from the Cash balance. Once per player. Game, game weighting, player restrictions apply. T&C's apply. T&Cs apply

Established 2024 100% Welcome Bonus up to £50 + 110 Bonus Spins VISIT SITE 18+. New Players Only. Welcome Package split over 3 deposit. 1st Deposit: 35 Spins Upon Min. £10. 2nd Deposit: 35 Spins Upon Min. £20. 3rd Deposit: 40 Spins Upon Min. £20. Spins may only be used in specific games. The game allowed: Book of Dead. Spins expire after 24 hours. Wagering Required: 35x. Promotion available for 72 hours. Terms and Conditions apply. Deposits may be withdrawn before a player’s wagering requirements have been fulfilled. T&C's apply.

Established 2005 Stake £10 on Slots, Get up to 200 Extra Spins! VISIT SITE New customers only. Opt In required. £/€10 min stake on Casino slots within 30 days of registration. Max bonus 200 Extra Spins on selected games credited within 48 hours. Extra Spins expire after 7 days. iOS app restrictions may apply. Email/SMS validation may apply. Not available in NI. Full T&Cs apply.

Established 2017 Welcome Bonus up to £400 & 125 Spins VISIT SITE New players only 18+. Min deposit: £20. Max offer: 100% Bonus up to £400 & 125 Spins (on game of our choice). Bonus and Spins split over 3 deposits (min £20 dep required for each). 1st deposit 100% up to £100 + 45 Spins, 2nd deposit 50% up to £150 + 40 Spins, 3rd Deposit 50% Up to £150 + 40 Spins. Bonus & Spins winnings must be wagered 35x before withdrawal. Spins expire after 5 days. Withdrawal & full T&Cs apply. Valid until 31/12/2023. www.begambleaware.org.

Established 2022 100% Welcome Bonus up to £200 + 100 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Offer valid on first deposit. Unused extra spins expires 24hrs after being issued. Spins are on several of our best paying games. Winnings won with spins that require deposit, have to be wagered 35x. Min. deposit: £10. Max. bonus: £200. Games are given as follows: 20 games and 100% bonus upon first deposit. Another 40 games are given upon deposit on the second day after the first deposit (min £20), and an additional 40 games are given upon deposit on the third day (min £20). Offer only applies to new players. Bonuses that require deposit, have to be wagered x35.

Established 2021 100% Bonus up to £100 + 20 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad 18+ Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org New Players Only. Wager from real balance first. 50X wager the bonus. Contribution varies per game. Selected games only. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Bonus valid 30 Days from receipt/ extra spins valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: 3x the bonus amount or from extra spins:£20.Withdrawal requests voids all active pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply

Established 2017 100% Bonus up to £100 + 20 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad 18+ Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org New Players Only. Wager from real balance first. 50X wager the bonus. Contribution varies per game. Selected games only. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Bonus valid 30 Days from receipt/ extra spins valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: 3x the bonus amount or from extra spins:£20.Withdrawal requests voids all active pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply

Established 2017 Welcome Package up to £1000 + 100 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+ New Players Only. Wagering occurs from real balance first. 50X wagering the bonus. Contribution may vary per game. Available on selected games only. The wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only. Bonus valid 30 Days from receipt. Max conversion: 3 times the bonus amount. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply.

Established 2017 100% Welcome Bonus up to £100 + 20 Extra Spins Promo Code: SP100 VISIT SITE New Players Only. Wagering occurs from real balance first. 50X wagering the bonus. Contribution may vary per game. Available on selected games only. The wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only. Bonus valid 30 Days from receipt. Max conversion: 3 times the bonus amount. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply.

Established 2022 Wager £10 Get £30 + 25 Extra Spins! VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in and wager £10, in 7 days. Get 3x £10 in casino bonuses, with 40x wagering, + 25 extra spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Max Redeemable £750. Click for T&Cs. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

Established 2018 100% Welcome Bonus up to £200 + 30 Extra Spins on Book of Dead Promo Code: L200V VISIT SITE Opt-in Required. Wager from real balance first. 40X wager the bonus and the winnings from extra spins. Contribution varies per game. Selected games only. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Bonus valid 30 Days from receipt/extra spins valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: 3x for the bonus. Max conversion for extra spins: £100. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active pending bonuses.

Established 2019 100% Welcome Bonus up to £123 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £123. Minimum deposit is £10. No max cash out. Wagering is 50x bonus. Maximum bet while playing with a bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse. Skrill and Neteller deposits excluded. Gambling can be addictive. Play responsibly. 18+

Established 2019 Welcome Package up to £150 + 50 Extra Spins VISIT SITE 18+. New Players Only. Min. deposit £20. UK players. Max. bonus 1st deposit £50 and 2nd deposit £100. Max wins from spins £100. 35x wagering applies, within 21 days. 20 spins on 1st deposit and 30 spins on 2nd deposit. Spins available on specific games. Spins expire after 24 hours. Full T&Cs apply

Established 2014 100% Welcome Bonus up to £300 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. 1st dep. of £20-£300, max bonus £300 on selected slots, 50x wagering on the sum of deposit & bonus applies. Max convertible 5x bonus amount received and T&Cs Apply. Full T&C apply.

Established 2016 Up to £100 Welcome Bonus + £7 on Live Casino VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Minimum 1st dep of £20 to get 100% up to £100 on selected match slots; 40x wagering requirement (Dep + Bonus) & MCR x5 for Bonus + Guaranteed Live bonus wheel up to £7. Live Bonus and Live Bonus Winnings are playable on selected Live Games. 20x WR, convertible to real cash x5 bonus amount. Full T&C's apply

Established 2017 Welcome Package up to £66 + 66 Extra Spins VISIT SITE 18+. New players only. Min deposit £20. Max bonus 100% up to £66 on 1st deposit. 66 spins on Big Bass Bonanza on 2nd deposit. 35x wagering applies, within 21 days. Max wins from spins £100. Spins expire after 24 hours. Full T&Cs Apply

Established 2020 Win Up To £6000 Welcome Bonus VISIT SITE New Players only. 1st, 2nd and 3rd ever deposit: spin multiplier wheel and win a Matchup Bonus up to 10X your deposit amount (£2,000 max bonus), £10 min fund for all 3 offers, 65x Bonus wagering requirements, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250) - Full Terms Apply

Established 2001 Welcome Bonus up to 500 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New players, £10+ Deposit, no e-wallets/prepaid cards, up to 500 Extra Spins, 40x wagering on Extra Spins winnings. Terms Apply

Established 2018 Welcome Package up to £150 + 50 Extra Spins VISIT SITE 18+. New Players Only. Min. deposit £20. Max. bonus 1st deposit 100% up to £50 and 2nd deposit 50% up to £100. Max wins from spins £100. 35x wagering applies, within 21 days. 20 spins on 1st deposit and 30 spins on 2nd deposit. Spins available on specific games. Spins expire after 24 hours. Full T&Cs Apply

Established 2018 100% Welcome Bonus up to £100 + 20 Extra Spins VISIT SITE New Players Only. Wagering occurs from real balance first. 50X wagering the bonus. Contribution may vary per game. Available on selected games only. The wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only. Bonus valid 30 Days from receipt. Max conversion: 3 times the bonus amount. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

Established 2022 Welcome Package up to £300 + 200 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome bonus package on first 3 deposits 1st Dep. Min £20. 40x wagering (bonus & deposit). max bonus to cash 5x. 50 Extra spins. 25x wagering. Max bonus to cash £25. Claim once. See full T&Cs for 2nd & 3rd Deposit offers: Full T&C apply.

Established 2021 Welcome Package up to £200 + 100 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome bonus package on first 3 deposits 1st Dep. Min £20. 50x wagering (bonus & deposit). max bonus to cash 5x. 20 Extra spins. 35x wagering. Max bonus to cash £30. Claim once. See full T&Cs for 2nd & 3rd Deposit offers. Full T&C's apply.

Established 2017 Deposit £20 get 50 Bonus Spins on Big Bass Bonanza VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org.. New players only. Min deposit £20. 1st deposit: 50 spins on Big Bass Bonanza. 35x wagering applies, within 21 days. Max wins from spins £100. Spins expire after 24 hours. Full T&Cs Apply

Established 2023 100% Welcome Bonus up to £100 & 30 Extra Spins on Reactoonz VISIT SITE #ad 18+. New players only. Min deposit £10. 100% up to £100 + 30 Bonus Spins on Reactoonz. Bonus funds + spin winnings are separate to cash funds and subject to 35x wagering requirement. Only bonus funds count towards wagering contribution. £5 bonus max bet. Bonus funds must be used within 30 days, spins within 10 days. Affordability checks apply. Terms Apply. BeGambleAware.org

Established 2011 100% Welcome Bonus up to £200 + 11 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New players only. Min deposit £/$/€ 10. Account balance is withdrawable at any time, upon withdrawal, any remaining bonus spins are forfeited. 7 days to activate the spins: Bonus spins expire24 hours after activation. Full T&C apply.+18 Play responsibly. - Full Terms Apply