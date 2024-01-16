Best Paysafecard Casinos UK

Paysafecard is an accepted payment method at numerous reputable online casinos. We have researched the best casinos that accept Paysafecard based on game variety, user experience, customer support, and new user bonuses.
What is Paysafecard for Casinos?
Paysafecard is a prepaid cash-based online payment method based on vouchers with a 16-digit PIN code which can be used to fund online transactions without a bank account, credit card or other personal information.
Founded in 2000, Paysafecard has become an increasingly popular payment method with new online casinos largely thanks to its strong security measures.
In this complete guide to the best Paysafecard casinos we will outline our top five and the best for each casino game, how to choose the right one for you, how to make deposits and withdrawals, bonuses and much more.
Top 5 online casinos that accept Paysafecard
In this section we outline our top five online casinos that accept Paysafecard in the UK.
1. Duelz Casino
Duelz Casino offers around 2,000 casino games with an emphasis on slots. You can deposit and withdraw funds using Paysafecard instantly, with minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts of £10 each.
Duelz offer a 100 per cent welcome bonus up to £100 plus 100 free spins for new players, while regulars can avail of these two features:
- Duelz Cash Tournaments: Join head-to-head tournaments for a chance to win prizes while playing live matches against others. There are £10,000 in cash prizes every week, with tournaments starting every 15 minutes.
- Cashback Every Week: Weekly cashback is handed out every Friday at 11am, where 10 per cent of your previous week’s spend is credited back into your account.
2. MagicRed
MagicRed is an established casino and sports betting platform that requires a minimum Paysafecard deposit of £5 which processes instantly and takes up to two days for withdrawals.
New players are welcomed with a 100 per cent welcome bonus up to £100, plus 20 bonus spins, while existing players can make use of the following promotions:
- Live Casino Weekend: Every Saturday and Sunday grab 10 per cent cashback up to £20 on any live casino games.
- Magic Spins Tuesdays: Deposit at least £20 using bonus code STARspins and get 10 spins for each deposit you make up to a maximum of three deposits.
3. Boylesports Casino
BoyleSports is an established sports betting and online casino that accepts Paysafecard with a minimum deposit of £10 and processes deposits and withdrawals instantly.
The BoyleSports sign-up offer allows new players to receive a 'bet £25, get 25 free spins on Sporting Legends' offer for signing up as well as access to the Quantum Live Experience where you can enjoy random multipliers for increased wins.
4. 10Bet Casino
10Bet is an online casino platform that accepts Paysafecard deposits with a minimum amount of £10 and maximum of £2,000.
New players are entitled to a 50 per cent casino welcome bonus up to £250 and access to a host of ongoing promotions such as their £2,000,000 monthly prize pool in Drops and Wins where you can compete for the Grand Prize of £25,000, or earn £5 cash for playing £75+ on Pragmatic Play’s new game Juicy Fruits Multihold.
5. Fun Casino
Fun Casino accepts Paysafecard with £10 minimum deposits and withdrawals processed within 24 hours.
New players get a 100 per cent bonus up to £123 for joining the fun and access to a number of ongoing promotions such as the Fun Friday feature where you’ll receive an offer by email every week as well as a host of tournaments and challenges to enjoy. There is also a Game of the Month to sample.
Best Paysafecard Slots Site: Mr Vegas
Mr Vegas is our pick of the best slot sites that accept Paysafecard with minimum deposits and withdrawals of £10 that are processed immediately.
New players are welcomed with a 100 per cent welcome bonus up to £200 on your first deposit, which is released in 10 per cent chunks as you wager allowing you to benefit even if you don’t meet the full x35 wagering requirements.
There are also a number of ongoing promotions to take advantage of once you’ve signed up:
- Rainbow Fridays: Win up to £300 every day when Mr Vegas adds up all the spins you made during the previous week and pays out a win called Rainbow Treasure. Your The Rainbow Treasure bonus is based on the total amount of bets made during the previous week and the RTP’s of the specific games you have played.
- The Wheel of Vegas: Three exclusive jackpots - Mega Jackpot, Major Jackpot and Mini Jackpot - are on offer. There is chance of winning a spin of The Wheel of Vegas with every spin you make in their Slots, Video Slots, Jackpots or Live Casino categories.
- Encore: You can socialise with other players while spinning the reels in competitive slot challenges to win extra spins and cash prizes.
Best Roulette Paysafecard Casino: RedAxePlay
RedAxePlay is our recommended roulette casino that accepts Paysafecard with minimum deposits of £10 and maximum £700, while withdrawals take up to two business days in total.
New players get a welcome bonus of 100 per cent of their first deposit up to £100, plus 20 free spins on Book of Dead as well as a host of ongoing promotions such as:
- Cashback Weekend: You can get up to 15 per cent of your deposit losses back in real money with a minimum deposit of £25 using code MARKER for roulette games.
- MidWeek Cashback: Get up to 10 per cent deposit losses back in real money with a minimum deposit of £20 using code CBGAMES on any casino game.
Best Paysafecard Live Dealer Casino: Grosvenor Casino
Grosvenor Casino is our top choice for live dealer casino accepting Paysafecard with a minimum deposit amount of £5 and withdrawals within 15 minutes.
New players can get a £30 bonus when you make your first deposit of £20 on the site, as well as bonuses up to £100 every day when you play £25 or more at any Live & Direct table and spin the rewards wheel.
Regular play also unlocks rewards such as monthly freebies, deposit bonuses and 'Stake and Get' promotions.
Best Paysafecard Casino for Blackjack: The Vic Casino
The Vic Casino is our recommended Paysafecard casino for blackjack players, with a welcome bundle of up to £200 in bonuses on offer, plus 100 free spins.
The minimum deposit amount is £10 and there are 31 high-quality blackjack games to choose from including Evolution Gaming’s Live Infinite Blackjack which is known for high limits and entertaining gameplay.
Ruby Rewards provide access to a range of exclusive offers and benefits tailored just for you, while weekly cashback could see you return up to £100 on your losses. There are also daily deposit bonus offers and other special promotions.
Best Paysafecard Casino for Mobile: Starwins
In our opinion, Starwins is the best Paysafecard casino for mobile play, with the site offering good user interface and speed with any modern device.
There is no casino app but you can play on a web browser, which may actually be preferable as it eliminates any need to download an app.
New players can win up to £6,000 in welcome bonuses across your first three deposits, while a host of promotions are available:
- Scratch for Cash: Win £1,000 each month playing scratch card games.
- Trophy Rewards: Win up to 500 free spins on Tree of Riches or Master Joker.
- Happy Hours: Funded players have a chance to win 10+ free spins on Hot to Burn every Wednesday, just log in between 3-7pm.
- Winner Winner Chicken Dinner: Player with the biggest single spin win every month lands a £50 Just Eat voucher.
- 200 Club: Win a free amazon voucher when you collect 200 trophies and win up to 20,000 free spins along the way.
Choosing the Best Paysafecard Casino
There are a host of factors to consider when choosing the best Paysafecard casino for your playing style, such as:
- Minimum Deposit Requirements: Most sites have small minimum deposit amounts like £10 but some are higher.
- Free Spin Offers: The best deals come with reasonable wagering requirements.
- Selection of Casino Games, Including Live Casino Options: The best sites have extensive game libraries and solid live casino options.
- Deposit Bonuses: The best sites have enticing welcome offers and ongoing promotions for existing players.
- Overall Casino Experience: Does the site load quickly and navigate easily?
Pros and Cons of Using Paysafecard Casinos
- Quick and secure transactions
- Widely accepted across online casinos
- Additional layers of security with two-factor authentication
- Convenient mobile app for easy account management
- Ability to link multiple funding sources
- Some casinos may exclude Paysafecard deposits from bonuses
- Transaction fees for certain activities
- Verification process can be rigorous
How to make a Casino deposit using Paysafecard
It is simple and fast to make a deposit using Paysafecard, just follow this step-by-step guide:
- Purchase a Paysafecard from a retail store or online.
- Select one of our recommended UK Paysafecard casinos.
- Create an account and head to the cashier section.
- Select ‘deposit’ and make sure the Paysafecard option is selected.
- Enter your 16-digit code and the amount you wish to deposit.
- Click ‘Complete’ and the funds will appear in your account.
- Head back to the game lobby, select a game and play for real money.
How to make a Casino withdrawal using Paysafecard
It should be relatively simple to withdraw funds with Paysafecard - so long as the casino you chose allows you to use this method. If so, follow these steps:
- Head to the cashier section and click ‘withdraw’.
- Select the Paysafecard option and confirm the amount you wish to withdraw.
- Click ‘confirm’ and the amount will appear in your account depending on processing times.
Paysafecard Casino Bonuses
Paysafecard casinos will offer a range of different bonuses to new players and existing users, ranging from:
- Welcome Bonuses: Only available to new players and usually dependent on a deposit amount.
- No Deposit Bonuses: Very hard to find - these are the best type of bonuses as they don't require you to deposit anything.
- Free Spins: You’ll get a certain number to use on new or featured slots.
- Cashback: Coming as a percentage of your losses and often given weekly.
New Paysafecard Casinos
There are a number of new casino sites that accept Paysafecard as an online payment method and we are constantly checking on this evolving landscape to bring you the best newcomers.
Similar Payment Methods to Paysafecard
You don’t have to opt for Paysafecard as there are plenty of similar payment methods accepted at online casinos:
- Neteller: Digital wallet used to transfer money to and from merchants.
- PayPal: Hugely established American online payments system.
- Trustly: Open banking payment method allowing customers to shop and pay from their bank account without using a card or app.
- Skrill: Established in 2001 to offer multiple online payment and money transfer services.
Paysafecard Casinos - The Independent View
There are a huge number of Paysafecard casinos for UK players to choose from, offering a range of welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions for existing players.
Most will allow you to make small minimum deposits instantly and withdraw funds just as quickly, without any transaction fees.
Casino customers should choose the product which best fits their needs, all of which has been outlined above here.