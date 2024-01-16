Find the best cash out betting sites for football, horse racing and other sports in the UK.

Best online betting sites with cash out Whether you are betting ante-post or in-play, on football, horse racing or pretty much any other sport, cashing out is a valuable tool on , allowing you to pocket a profit, no matter the final outcome of your wager. It is therefore important to know which are the best cash out betting sites on the market. Here, we’ve listed the best online betting sites with cash out for football and horse racing.

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Best football cash out sites The best should offer punters the chance to lock in a profit and minimise losses via cash out on the majority of matches and markets. The option to cash out, be that a full or partial cash out, gives bettors more control over their wagers, especially when it comes to the volatile world of football accumulators. Below are our selections for the best cash out betting sites when it comes to football. Kwiff Kwiff have a unique take on cashing out, which we feel puts them ahead of their rivals in this field. Kwiff’s Supercharged Cash Out is unparalleled amongst football betting sites, adding more funds to the minimum cash out total when activated. Single and accumulator bets, placed pre-match or in-play, that are cashed out have the chance to be Supercharged, although keep in mind that not every cash out will be Supercharged. Having your cash out Supercharged is a great way to lock in an even bigger profit, or potentially even prosper from a loss-making wager.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Betition Betiton offer control and flexibility with their cash out feature, which is applicable to both single and accumulator bets on football. Whether you are looking to lock in your winnings before full-time, get out of a bet that looks in danger of losing or turn a profit from an accumulator, Betiton has the cash out options punters are looking for. They offer both full and partial cash out. A full cash out gives the option for an early payout, while the partial cash out gives bettors a chance to collect a portion of their winnings and let the remainder of their stake ride.

Established 2020 Bet £15 Get £10 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new player only, 1st deposit, min deposit £15, Max £10 Free Bet valid for 14 days, Bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller, Skrill and Payapl not eligible. T&C apply.

Heyspin With the click of a button, Heyspin gives you the chance to cash out your football bet on selected matches and markets. Heyspin, who also offer cash out on tennis, basketball, cricket and volleyball, like to make it as simple as possible for users to cash out when the time comes, raising their stock amongst the best cash out betting sites. The cash out button is easy to find and use, and is available on both single and acca bets. HeySpin are also one of the quickest sites when it comes to calculating the cash out amount and gives bettors the best opportunity to choose when to settle their bets.

Best Horse Racing Cash Out Sites Cash out in football is largely used in-play, but the fast-paced nature of horse racing makes cashing out during a race difficult. You might struggle to cash out mid-race but it remains a useful tool and is a must for any bookmaker to be considered amongst the best . Cash out gives bettors the chance to protect their bankroll, get out of a bet if a horse doesn’t look right in the warm up or turn a profit from an accumulator. Here are three of the best cash out betting sites for horse racing: Luckster Luckster is widely regarded in the betting community as one of the top racing sites, offering some of the best odds, a good range of markets and regular price boosts. It also has a cash out feature, available on both single and multiple bets. Luckster makes it quick and easy to cash out a bet if a bettor should choose, reducing the time it takes to calculate a cash out price before offering it to users. It’s worth keeping in mind that those looking to take advantage of Luckster’s combo boost won’t be eligible for extra winnings should they choose to cash out their accumulator.

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. Available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Ireland.

Bet365 It isn’t a surprise that bet365, one of the world’s largest bookmakers, were a market-leader when cash out burst onto the betting landscape, and they still offer a strong package today. Bet365 were one of the first operators to offer auto cash out, giving users the option to set the value they want a bet to reach before accepting a settlement. That gives users the option to bet on a race or ante-post market and not have to constantly monitor it to be sure of locking in an early profit. Pair their auto, partial and full cash out options with all the offers and promotions available when betting on horse racing on bet365, including the daily Bet Boost, and one of the best on the market, you’ve got a strong cash out site for racing punters.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

NetBet Offering best odds guaranteed on racing in the UK and Ireland, and cash out on both single and multiple wagers, NetBet should be given consideration by day-to-day horse racing punters. Cash out is available on selected race card bets and each-way wagers, although the option is disabled once the race starts. NetBet regularly run promotions, including offering extra places on certain races on a daily basis, which may factor into your thinking when deciding to cash out a bet.

Full cash out vs partial cash out Having the option to cash out all or part of your bet offers punters greater flexibility over their wagers. Here’s a breakdown of the difference between a full and partial cash out, and some of the reasons why you might select one of these options on the best online betting sites for cash out: Full cash out A full cash out settles the entire wager at the price offered by the bookmaker, regardless of the final outcome.

A full cash out offers peace of mind that either a profit has been locked in or losses have been minimised.

Cashing out fully could mean the bettor misses out on a bigger payout should their selection go on to win as the cash out amount is rarely as great as the returns generated by a winning bet. Partial cash out Partial cash out gives bettors the chance to settle part of the wager while the rest is left in play for the remainder of the event.

Punters can often choose how much of the bet they want to cash out with bookmakers offering to settle between 10 and 90 per cent of the wager at the user’s discretion.

A partial cash out opens the door to making a profit from both the cash out and the original bet, should it go on to win.

A partial cash out doesn’t offer the same security as a full cash out and carries a bigger risk of making a loss.

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

When to Cash Out Your Bets Understanding the value of cashing out is the first step when deciding whether you want to settle a wager early or let it ride. By settling a bet before an event finishes, you are potentially missing out on a bigger return, but there are plenty of reasons why cashing out can be the smart choice sometimes. Common reasons to cash out include: When there’s a degree of uncertainty about the final outcome of the event.

The desire to secure a profit before an event is over.

The chance to lock in a significant return from an accumulator.

When the cash out value exceeds your expected returns on a wager.

The need to adjust your betting strategy on an event in real time.

When you want to minimise potential losses if your bet is going against you. Cash Out Terms and Conditions Before cashing out a bet or placing a wager with one eye on potentially settling it early, always check the cash out terms and conditions offered by a bookmaker. Here are some of the more common conditions applied by betting sites when it comes to cashing out: Cash out is only available on selected markets and bet types.

A time delay of a few seconds is applied before a cash out is confirmed.

The cash-out amount may be subject to fluctuations based on live event conditions.

Cashing out can invalidate certain and promotions.

Partial cash-out may have specific conditions and limits with minimum and maximum amounts applied.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Auto Cash Out Auto cash out has become a third string on a bettors’ cash out bow and gives punters the option to agree upon a return before an event. Rather than waiting to cash out in-play, which is where most cash outs occur, auto cash out means you don’t have to be on a betting site when the event is taking place to get paid out early. Auto cash out allows a user to make a bet and then set a profit amount for that bet. Should the cash out value exceed the specified amount then the bet will be settled automatically. Some bookmakers offer partial auto cash out, most notably bet365, where you select a specific amount of the cash out value that you want to be settled before the end of the event. The remainder of your stake will be left in play and any further returns will be worked out come the conclusion of the event. How to use cash out at a betting site Cashing out a bet should be a straightforward process, requiring just a few steps, whether you are on a bookmaker’s desktop site or mobile app: Find the cash out section. This is usually located on the bet slip or my bets section of a betting site.

Select the bet you would like to cash out.

Be sure to compare the original stake, cash out sum and full return on the bet to determine whether the cash out sum offers value for money before proceeding.

Decide whether you want to complete a full or partial cash out.

Confirm the cash-out request.

Established 2005 50% Back as a Free Bet up to £50 on First Day Losses Plus 10 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Minimum deposit £10. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Get 50% back on first day losses as a free bet up to £50 plus 10 extra spins on Reel King, credited within 24 hours. Free Bet and Spins expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

Types of cash out Most bookmakers tend to offer at least a full cash out option, but some also offer partial or auto cash out. As the names suggest, there is a difference between the three cash out options; Full cash out: A bettor is offered a certain amount to settle their bet in full, be that a single or multiple wager, before the event they’ve bet on has concluded. If selected, the bettor will be paid the amount offered by the operator, no matter the final outcome of the event.

A bettor is offered a certain amount to settle their bet in full, be that a single or multiple wager, before the event they’ve bet on has concluded. If selected, the bettor will be paid the amount offered by the operator, no matter the final outcome of the event. Partial cash out: A bettor can choose to settle part of their wager and leave the rest running with a partial cash out. Punters can usually select how much of the bet they would like to cash out, ranging from 10 to 90 per cent of the full cash out amount. The rest of the bet will be settled at the conclusion of the event.

A bettor can choose to settle part of their wager and leave the rest running with a partial cash out. Punters can usually select how much of the bet they would like to cash out, ranging from 10 to 90 per cent of the full cash out amount. The rest of the bet will be settled at the conclusion of the event. Auto cash out: Bettors can select an amount they would be happy to cash out for, usually between the current cash out value and the maximum amount of winnings possible from the wager. Unlike full and partial cash outs on events in-play, users do not need to go back to the bet once an auto cash out value has been set. How cash out works Cash out is the process of settling all or part of a wager before the event has concluded. Bookmakers use algorithms to work out a cash out sum based on several factors, including your original stakes, current odds and potential winnings. They will then offer you an amount to settle the bet early. If the punter takes the cash out option, they will be paid the agreed upon amount and the bet will be marked as settled, if they took a full cash out. In the case of a partial cash out, the bet will remain open but with a new payout amount, depending on the size of the partial cash out.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Why betting sites offer cash out Nearly every major UK bookmaker offers some form of cash out now, such is its popularity amongst punters and betting site operators. For bettors, cash out offers greater flexibility and control over their bets, allowing them to lock in a profit or minimise any potential losses before an event is concluded. There’s also an opportunity for punters to get paid twice if they can secure a profit from a partial cash out and their bet goes on to win. For bookmakers, it’s a chance to minimise their losses on a bet which may cost them more in the future by taking a small hit now. Cash out markets Cash out is now offered across a wide variety of sports and markets, although not every bet is eligible for cash out. It’s worth checking whether a bookmaker offers cash out on the market or bet type you would like to wager on before placing a bet. Typically, bookmakers offer cash out on single or accumulator bets covering the more popular markets. For those betting on football, they can usually find cash out available on the match result, correct score, total goals and goalscorer markets. For racing, win only and to place bets are often covered by cash out. The best cash out betting sites will also cover tennis, boxing, NFL, darts, rugby and more with their cash out option.

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.

Best cash out betting sites - The Independent view Using the information in this article, bettors should be able to decide which bookmaker is for them from the best cash out betting sites highlighted. Punters should also be armed with the knowledge of when to cash out and how to use the various different cash out options to enhance their betting experience. All the bookmakers featured in this article are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Remember to bet responsibly Gambling can be addictive and betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, bettors are advised to make use of the responsible gambling tools the best cash out betting sites offer, such as: Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit

- users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit Reality checks - set up notifications to prompt you to be mindful of how long you've been active

- set up notifications to prompt you to be mindful of how long you've been active Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits All betting sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and the bookmakers on this list are no different. The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS