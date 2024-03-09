Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk

Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Football
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction: Undefeated hosts unlikely to slip up
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction: Undefeated hosts unlikely to slip...
Check out these Europa League betting tips for Thursday's semi-final between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma
Rugby
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Football
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Football
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: 9/1 fancy for chaotic Bridge encounter
Football
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: 9/1 fancy for chaotic Bridge encounter
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Formula 1
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel tops the market
Football
Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel tops the market
Coventry City vs Ipswich Town prediction: McKenna's men to edge closer to promotion
Football
Coventry City vs Ipswich Town prediction: McKenna's men to edge closer to promotion
Rugby
Women's Six Nations final round betting tips: France vs England predictions & rugby odds
Women's Six Nations final round betting tips: France vs England predictions & rugby odds
Football
West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: Reds response expected in London
West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: Reds response expected in London
Football
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 39/1 acca and odds
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 39/1 acca and odds
NFL
2024 NFL Draft prediction, betting tips, NFL odds and free bets
2024 NFL Draft prediction, betting tips, NFL odds and free bets
Football
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds
Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions and odds
Football
Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions and odds
Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Ralf Rangnick emerges as new favourite
Football
Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Ralf Rangnick emerges as new favourite
Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets
Football
Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets
Wolves vs Arsenal tips: Premier League prediction, betting odds and free football bets
Football
Wolves vs Arsenal tips: Premier League prediction, betting odds and free football bets
Betting
Premier League accumulator tips: 113/1 acca, football odds & free bets
Premier League accumulator tips: 113/1 acca, football odds & free bets
Football
Coventry City vs Manchester United betting tips: FA Cup prediction, best bets and football odds
Coventry City vs Manchester United betting tips: FA Cup prediction, best bets and football odds
Formula 1
Chinese Grand Prix predictions: Betting preview with F1 tips and odds
Chinese Grand Prix predictions: Betting preview with F1 tips and odds
Football
Ballon d'Or betting odds: Who will win the 2024 Ballon d'Or?
Ballon d'Or betting odds: Who will win the 2024 Ballon d'Or?
Football
Bayern vs Arsenal predictions: Champions League tips, football odds & best bets
Bayern vs Arsenal predictions: Champions League tips, football odds & best bets
Barcelona vs PSG tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & best bets
Football
Barcelona vs PSG tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & best bets
BetMGM sportsbook bonus code: Get free bets with latest UK sign up offer
Betting
BetMGM sportsbook bonus code: Get free bets with latest UK sign up offer
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Betway sign up offer: Free bets for new members
Betting
Betway sign up offer: Free bets for new members
Football
Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions and Premier League betting odds
Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions and Premier League betting odds
Football
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, betting preview & odds
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, betting preview & odds
Football
Aston Villa vs Lille tips: Europa Conference League predictions & best football odds
Aston Villa vs Lille tips: Europa Conference League predictions & best football odds
Football
PSG vs Barcelona betting tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & free bets
PSG vs Barcelona betting tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & free bets
Football
Saturday’s accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, 39/1 acca and odds
Saturday’s accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, 39/1 acca and odds
European Champions Cup last 16 predictions and tips including Northampton vs Munster
Rugby
European Champions Cup last 16 predictions and tips including Northampton vs Munster
Japanese Grand Prix predictions: F1 tips, best odds & free bets
Formula 1
Japanese Grand Prix predictions: F1 tips, best odds & free bets
Chelsea vs Manchester United betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds & free bets
Football
Chelsea vs Manchester United betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds & free bets
Arsenal vs Luton predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds & free bets
Football
Arsenal vs Luton predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds & free bets
Football
Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 35/1 accumulator and free bets for Tuesday's games
Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 35/1 accumulator and free bets for Tuesday's games
Football
Saturday's Premier League accumulator tips: 77/1 acca predictions, betting odds & free bets
Saturday's Premier League accumulator tips: 77/1 acca predictions, betting odds & free bets
Football
Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds and free bets
Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds and free bets
Football
Watford vs Leeds predictions: Championship tips, betting odds and free bets
Watford vs Leeds predictions: Championship tips, betting odds and free bets
Football
Championship predictions: 21/1 accumulator betting tips and EFL odds for Good Friday
Championship predictions: 21/1 accumulator betting tips and EFL odds for Good Friday
Germany vs Netherlands predictions: International football tips, betting odds and free bets
Football
Germany vs Netherlands predictions: International football tips, betting odds and free bets
Wales vs Poland predictions: Euro 2024 play-off tips, betting odds and free bets
Football
Wales vs Poland predictions: Euro 2024 play-off tips, betting odds and free bets
Saracens vs Harlequins tips: Premiership predictions, rugby betting odds & free bets
Rugby
Saracens vs Harlequins tips: Premiership predictions, rugby betting odds & free bets
2024 Women's Six Nations predictions: Betting preview with rugby odds and free bets
Rugby
2024 Women's Six Nations predictions: Betting preview with rugby odds and free bets
Formula 1
Australian Grand Prix predictions: F1 tips, best odds & free bets
Australian Grand Prix predictions: F1 tips, best odds & free bets
Football
Wales vs Finland tips: Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, odds & free bets
Wales vs Finland tips: Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, odds & free bets
Tennis
Miami Open predictions: Tennis betting tips, odds & free bets
Miami Open predictions: Tennis betting tips, odds & free bets
Football
Chelsea vs Leicester predictions: FA Cup tips, betting odds & free bets
Chelsea vs Leicester predictions: FA Cup tips, betting odds & free bets
Football
FA Cup predictions: 70/1 accumulator betting tips, quarter-final odds and free bets
FA Cup predictions: 70/1 accumulator betting tips, quarter-final odds and free bets
Ireland vs Scotland predictions: Six Nations tips, rugby odds and best bets
Rugby
Ireland vs Scotland predictions: Six Nations tips, rugby odds and best bets
2024 Oscars betting tips, predictions, best odds & free bets
Betting
2024 Oscars betting tips, predictions, best odds & free bets
England vs Ireland predictions: Six Nations tips, rugby betting odds & free bets
Rugby
England vs Ireland predictions: Six Nations tips, rugby betting odds & free bets
59/1 football accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, odds & free bets
Football
59/1 football accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, odds & free bets
This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.