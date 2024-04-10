Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets

Our football tipster fears West Ham could be in for a difficult night against unbeaten Leverkusen
Last Updated: 10th of April 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham predictions

West Ham have overcome numerous European obstacles under David Moyes in the last two-and-a-half years but he faces their biggest challenge to date in a Europa League quarter-final tie against German champions-elect Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen can clinch their first-ever Bundesliga title this weekend with a win over Werder Bremen and are on for a treble after reaching the DFB Pokal final at the start of April. 

Not only that, Die Werkself are yet to lose any of their 41 games in all competition this season, helping turn boss Xabi Alonso into the hottest coaching property in Europe.

Alonso, who will stay at the club for next season, has already exceeded expectations with Leverkusen and football betting sites see them continuing their upward trajectory by dumping West Ham out of the Europa League. 

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham odds
Best Odds
April 11th | 8:00pm
BetVictor
Bet365
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Leverkusen Leverkusen
71.43%
--
2/5
19/50
4/11
4/11
2/5
2/5
Draw
20.41%
--
7/2
15/4
15/4
39/10
15/4
15/4
West Ham West Ham
12.50%
--
13/2
7/1
7/1
13/2
6/1
6/1
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
62.50%
--
3/5
3/5
11/20
--
3/5
4/7
Under 2.5
43.48%
--
13/10
5/4
13/10
--
13/10
5/4
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Leverkusen Leverkusen
2/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
2/5 Bet365
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
2/5 Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
2/5 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
19/50 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
4/11 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/11 Unibet
Draw
39/10 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
39/10 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
15/4 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
15/4 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
15/4 Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
15/4 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/2 Bet365
West Ham West Ham
7/1 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
7/1 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/2 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/2 Unibet
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
6/1 Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
6/1 Spreadex
Over 2.5
3/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
3/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
3/5 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
3/5 Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
4/7 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
11/20 BoyleSports
Under 2.5
13/10 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/10 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
13/10 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
13/10 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
5/4 William Hill
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
5/4 Spreadex
Leverkusen are heavy favourites across betting apps for Thursday’s home leg of the quarter-final at the BayArena (8pm, TNT Sports 2), with the Hammers as big as 7/1 in places.

Moyes’ men did see off German opposition in the round of 16 when beating Freiburg 5-1 on aggregate but this is a far stiffer challenge, especially without two of their key players.

Rampant Leverkusen to leave Hammers reeling

West Ham head to Germany off the back of a win, albeit in controversial circumstances, beating Wolves 2-1 at Molineux on Saturday. 

However, the victory came at a cost with top scorer Jarrod Bowen limping off. He’s unlikely to feature in the first leg and is set to join the suspended Edson Alvarez in taking a watching brief. 

Both men have been key to West Ham’s efforts this season, which sees them lying in seventh in the Premier League and having enjoyed a relatively trouble free run to the Europa League quarter-finals. 

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Promo Code: WELCOME50
VISIT SITE
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

The Hammers comfortably beat Freiburg to first place in Group A before seeing off the same opponents in the last round. 

They did lose the first leg of that last 16 tie though and while their record on the road in Europe is good, more recently they’ve lost seven of their last 11 away matches in all competitions.

There have been some heavy defeats in that run, shipping five at Liverpool and Fulham, and four to Newcastle, and that’s bad news for a meeting with free-scoring Leverkusen. 

Leverkusen have scored three or more in each of their home Europa League games this season, netting 19 in the group stage in total, and had scored two or more in 12 straight games before a 1-0 win over Union Berlin last weekend.

Even in that narrow success, they generated 2.8 expected goals and pose a threat all over the pitch with five players having already reached double figures for goals this season. 

Europa League winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
Bet365
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Liverpool
52.36%
10/11
10/11
10/11
10/11
9/10
10/11
13/15
Leverkusen
22.22%
7/2
7/2
7/2
10/3
7/2
3/1
3/1
Milan
11.76%
7/1
7/1
13/2
7/1
7/1
6/1
15/2
Roma
6.67%
10/1
12/1
12/1
12/1
12/1
14/1
11/1
West Ham
5.26%
16/1
14/1
14/1
18/1
14/1
16/1
18/1
Teams Best Odds
Liverpool
10/11 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
10/11 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
10/11 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
10/11 Betway
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
10/11 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
10/11 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
9/10 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
13/15 Spreadex
Leverkusen
7/2 BetVictor
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
7/2 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/2 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/2 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
7/2 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
10/3 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
3/1 Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
3/1 Spreadex
Milan
15/2 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
15/2 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Bet365
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
7/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/1 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
13/2 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
6/1 Betway
Roma
14/1 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
14/1 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
12/1 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
12/1 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
12/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
12/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
11/1 Spreadex
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
10/1 BetVictor
West Ham
18/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
18/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
18/1 Spreadex
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
16/1 Betway
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
16/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
14/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
14/1 William Hill
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
14/1 Unibet
They’ve been able to blow opponents away, scoring 65 goals at home in all competitions, while averaging 4.25 goals per Europa League home game.

Last 16 opponents Qarabag showed Leverkusen can get got at though, the Azerbaijani outfit securing a 2-2 draw at home and going 2-0 ahead in Germany before the hosts mounted a stunning late comeback. 

West Ham will pose a threat on the counter attack and the potential for goals in this first leg seems high. 

Given how short Leverkusen are just to win on gambling sites, getting 21/20 with Boylesports on a home win and over 2.5 goals could prove decent value. 

Leverkusen have won six on the spin and with so much impetus behind them it will take an extra special effort from West Ham to return home level or with the advantage in the tie.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham Tip 1: Bayer Leverkusen to win & over 2.5 goals – 21/20 with BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus + Liverpool v Atalanta: Liverpool to Win, Salah to Score 1st & Over 7.5 Corners - 4/1
VISIT SITE
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability.

Wirtz may hurt West Ham

Alonso has helped elevate numerous Leverkusen players since arriving at the club, but none more so than Florian Wirtz, who has realised his potential under the Spaniard.

The 20-year-old has registered a team-high 32 goal contributions across all competitions this season, comprising of 14 goals and 18 assists. 

Betting sites make him the favourite to register an assist in this game at 5/2, but his recent form shows he’s been more of a goal scorer than provider. 

He’s netted six goals in his last seven appearances for Leverkusen, and he also scored for Germany against France during the March international break.

He’s had multiple shots on goal in nine of his last 10 games for Leverkusen and offers decent value at 12/5 to net against the leaky Hammers.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham Tip 2: Florian Wirtz to score any time – 12/5 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Grimaldo to get on the ball

This quarter-final pits one team happy to play without the ball against another that’s got the highest possession percentage and pass completion stats in their domestic league. 

If you hadn’t already guessed, West Ham are the side happy not to have the ball, posting the fourth lowest average possession percentage in the Premier League. 

The Hammers are likely to sit back and soak up the pressure, especially away from home, while Leverkusen probe and try to unpick the Europa Conference League holders.

That brings the player passing lines into focus with Alejandro Grimaldo a particularly interesting candidate. He’s 5/6 to attempt over 84.5 passes, a mark he’s passed in five of his last seven Bundesliga and Europa League appearances.

His pass attempt numbers have steadily gone up over the course of the season and the wing back is liable to see plenty of the ball on Thursday as Leverkusen try to stretch the game.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham Tip 3: Alejandro Grimaldo over 84.5 passes – 5/6 with BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Free bet offers for the Europa League

For those wishing to follow any of our Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham predictions, it's worth checking to see if you are eligible for free bet offers with bookmakers before making a wager.

Monster Casino & Sports are currently giving new customers £30 in free bets when they open an account using this link. Once registered, users will then need to deposit a minimum of £10 or more and wager the same amount on a sportsbook selection. 

Once the bet has settled, customers will be credited with a free bet of £30 which must be used in one sum on a selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

For fans of online casinos, Monster also have a new customer offer for their casino where users can earn free spins on UK slots and deposit bonuses.

Before signing up with Monster or any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on the Europa League, or any sport, please gamble responsibly.

Monster Casino Sports
Established 2017
Deposit & Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+ New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.
Chris Rivers

Last Updated: 10th April 2024, 04:57 PM

