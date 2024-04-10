Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Wirtz may hurt West Ham Alonso has helped elevate numerous Leverkusen players since arriving at the club, but none more so than Florian Wirtz, who has realised his potential under the Spaniard. The 20-year-old has registered a team-high 32 goal contributions across all competitions this season, comprising of 14 goals and 18 assists. make him the favourite to register an assist in this game at 5/2, but his recent form shows he’s been more of a goal scorer than provider. He’s netted six goals in his last seven appearances for Leverkusen, and he also scored for Germany against France during the March international break. He’s had multiple shots on goal in nine of his last 10 games for Leverkusen and offers decent value at 12/5 to net against the leaky Hammers. Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham Tip 2: Florian Wirtz to score any time – 12/5 with bet365

Grimaldo to get on the ball This quarter-final pits one team happy to play without the ball against another that’s got the highest possession percentage and pass completion stats in their domestic league. If you hadn’t already guessed, West Ham are the side happy not to have the ball, posting the fourth lowest average possession percentage in the Premier League. The Hammers are likely to sit back and soak up the pressure, especially away from home, while Leverkusen probe and try to unpick the Europa Conference League holders. That brings the player passing lines into focus with Alejandro Grimaldo a particularly interesting candidate. He’s 5/6 to attempt over 84.5 passes, a mark he’s passed in five of his last seven Bundesliga and Europa League appearances. His pass attempt numbers have steadily gone up over the course of the season and the wing back is liable to see plenty of the ball on Thursday as Leverkusen try to stretch the game. Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham Tip 3: Alejandro Grimaldo over 84.5 passes – 5/6 with BetVictor

For those wishing to follow any of our Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham predictions, it's worth checking to see if you are eligible for with bookmakers before making a wager.