The Independent guide to the best rugby betting websites in December 2023

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.

Last Updated: 15th of December 2023 Chris Rivers · Betting Writer

We’ve compiled a list of the best rugby betting sites and all the latest sign up offers and promotions currently available to fans of rugby betting.

Our team of gambling experts and knowledgeable rugby punters have taken an in-depth look at to pinpoint all there is to know about online rugby betting. But before identifying the best online rugby betting sites, here are a few factors we consider: A UK Gambling Commission license is a prerequisite for any rugby betting site. The license ensures the bookmaker is legally authorised to operate in the UK.

is a prerequisite for any rugby betting site. The license ensures the bookmaker is legally authorised to operate in the UK. The best rugby betting sites should carry a range of rugby betting offers for both new and existing customers. These may include early payouts during matches, money-back specials and promotions for the big events, such as the Rugby World Cup and Six Nations.

should carry a range of rugby betting offers for both new and existing customers. These may include early payouts during matches, money-back specials and promotions for the big events, such as the Rugby World Cup and Six Nations. If a sports betting site isn’t offering competitive rugby odds, then it doesn’t make the cut. A good rugby union betting site shouldn’t be constantly beaten on pricing and offer value for money across its range of markets, from outright, pre-match and in-play. Expand Collapse

Our picks for the Best Rugby Betting Sites in December 2023 To make sure rugby bettors get the best experience when wagering on their chosen sport, we have cherry-picked and ranked the best betting sites for rugby. This list should help you find a website that suits your rugby betting needs. 1. BoyleSports BoyleSports comes out on top as the best rugby betting site. The bookmaker can’t be beaten for both its extensive rugby markets and offers.

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Key Features BoyleSports will often be one of the first betting websites to price up rugby matches, offering a comprehensive range of markets on both international and domestic fixtures. These can range from first try scorer odds, rugby handicap betting and the more standard match prices. BoylesSports regularly offer multiple price boosts on individual games for new and existing customers, while their '14 points ahead' market means if the team you back goes 14 points in front in a game, the bet will be settled as a winner immediately. This offer applies to a wide range of domestic and international competitions. That offer also covers both codes of rugby – union and league – and applies to singles and multiples. Speaking of accumulators, BoyleSports also offer rugby bettors the chance to either boost their acca of three legs or more or take out insurance in case one leg of their multiple lets them down. Last but not least, BoyleSports is unique amongst online rugby betting sites in offering customers a free £5 accumulator for every five rugby accas they place as part of their Acca Rewards scheme.

Summary There are several reasons to consider using and as a result we have put them top of our best rugby union betting sites list. 2. bet365 You won’t be surprised to learn one of the most recognisable names in online betting, , has a good range of rugby union betting options.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Key features The is a nice introduction for new customers to a bookmaker that is among the market leaders for the best prices on rugby. When it comes to betting on individual games, bet365 has a comprehensive stat pack on the majority of contests, giving users vital information on a wide range of markets and providing some helpful rugby union betting tips. Bet365 have also incorporated its popular Bet Builder tool into its rugby match markets, allowing users to combine selections from the most popular markets into a single bet. In terms of offers, bet365’s early payout scheme means rugby bettors will get paid out in full if the team they backed as a single in the match result market goes 15 points ahead at any point. Unfortunately, the offer only applies to , Six Nations betting and selected Tier 1 internationals. Finally, bet365’s Extra Time Extra Chance promotion will come in handy when the Champions Cup and other major tournaments reach the knockout stages. Should a match go to extra time, any pre-match bets on a full time or second-half market that aren’t settled at the end of normal time will remain active for extra time and will then be settled on the final outcome. Summary Bet365’s competitive odds, stats packages and Bet Builder tool offer a solid rugby betting experience, but the lack of tournaments their early payout offer applies to marks them down slightly. 3. William Hill William Hill are a well-established operator with a good track record for competitive prices and offers when it comes to rugby union betting odds.

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Key features William Hill rugby markets are wide-ranging and varied, featuring a good selection when it comes to match betting in particular. Hills offers in-play betting on rugby, while they will regularly boost prices on the days domestic and international rugby matches take place. For the bigger tournaments, such as the Six Nations, William Hill will often produce a range of daily enhanced specials, combining bets from each game to come up with a unique wager. William Hill also have a good crop of offers and promotions which can be applied to rugby, including their unique #YourOdds feature. This gives rugby bettors the option to ask the bookmakers to price up a bet not currently available on their platform via X (formerly known as Twitter). Summary is rarely beaten on prices and has some unique rugby betting options, but could have more offers available throughout the season rather than just the biggest events. 4. Kwiff Kwiff may not be synonymous with rugby betting online right now but this bookie has a unique feature which could make it suitable for consideration for bettors.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get £30 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Key features Kwiff covers most of the basic needs of a rugby punter by providing a good range of pre-match markets and in-play betting on both domestic and international fixtures. There’s a good deal of information on a match page too, including line ups and recent performances, but where Kwiff gets interesting is the ability to boost the price of your selection. It’s not always easy to find value with rugby union betting odds so potentially having your odds boosted significantly, or 'Kwiffed' as they call it, is a major plus point. However, getting 'Kwiffed' happens at random and won’t occur every time you bet. Kwiff also offers a supercharged cash out where they add more funds to the minimum cash out value, and Surprise Bets, which are computer-generated bets that appear in your betslip. Summary Kwiff’s unique features make them worthy of consideration when betting on rugby, particularly as their range of match markets expands.

Established 2017 Bet £10, Get £15 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. Click to see full T&Cs

How to choose between Rugby Betting Sites We’ve weighed up several factors when ranking the best rugby union betting sites and here’s our checklist when considering where to place your next rugby bet: The welcome offer Opening an account with any can immediately boost your rugby betting budget via some of the free bet offers handed out to new customers. Just be careful to check the terms of the offer. Are they licensed? If the bookmaker isn’t licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, stay away. Licensed betting websites protect your financial information and must offer certain guarantees on best practices. Payment methods Check which payment options are accepted on your rugby betting site of choice and make sure they offer your preferred method, be that a debit card or e-wallet like PayPal. Easy to navigate A user-friendly interface, rapid loading times and a straightforward betting process can make all the difference to your online rugby betting experience. Some betting sites allow you to bookmark your favourite sports, making them easier to find. Top rugby odds It’s important to get value for money in any walk of life and rugby betting is no different. Carefully examine the odds and compare them with other betting websites to make sure you are consistently getting the best price. Rugby betting on the go The majority of rugby bettors like to wager on their mobiles, making a quality betting app a must-have for most bookmakers. Check if the app offers the same features as the desktop version of the betting site in question. Rugby betting promotions Rugby betting is growing in popularity but still trails behind the likes of and . Therefore, it’s essential to check a bookmaker’s rugby markets and to see whether they offer early payouts, accumulator insurance, odds boosts and money-back specials on rugby. These offers should be even more prominent during the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup. In-play options Not every bookmaker offers in-play betting on rugby and some may limit it to certain matches. Check what games are covered and whether you can take advantage of in-play odds and cash-out options regularly. The right tools Betting on rugby should be fun and rugby betting websites should offer the right kind of support if you need it. Sports betting websites should make help readily accessible, offering multiple methods of contact, including telephone and email support.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Rugby betting offers Here are some of the best rugby betting promotions currently on the market in December 2023: Free Rugby Bets Bookmakers often hand out to new customers and sometimes reward existing customers too. These free bet offers can vary in requirements, but for new accounts, they quite often follow the pattern of ‘Bet X, Get Y’. A prime example of that would be BetMGM’s welcome offer. When you open a new account with BetMGM and bet £10, you receive £40 in free bets.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Money-Back Specials Often only rolled out for the big rugby events, these offers can take various forms, including money back if the team you bet on is leading after 60 minutes but goes on to lose. Fitzdares ran a unique money back offer during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. They offered a free bet if customers had a losing first try scorer bet but the player they backed went on to score the last try of the game.

Established 2005 50% Back as a Free Bet up to £50 on First Day Losses Plus 10 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Minimum deposit £10. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Get 50% back on first day losses as a free bet up to £50 plus 10 extra spins on Reel King, credited within 24 hours. Free Bet and Spins expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

Early payouts Early payouts are a great way to land your rugby bet before the full-time whistle or lock in another leg of your multiple. BoyleSports offers the best range of early payouts with their scheme covering both domestic and international rugby matches. Should the team you back go 14 points clear during a game, your bet will be settled as a winner, whether you had the wager as a single or as part of an accumulator.

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

The Best Rugby Betting Sites: In Summary Using all the information in this article, you should be well-equipped to find a rugby betting website that meets all your needs. Check back on this page at any time to stay up to date with all the latest offers from rugby betting sites, especially ahead of the Six Nations. All the bookmakers mentioned in this article and who are featured on The Independent website are licensed, regulated and legal to bet with in the UK.

Rugby Betting Sites FAQs What is the best rugby betting site? The best rugby betting site will depend on personal preference. Bet365 is the largest online bookmaker in the world and has plenty to offer rugby bettors, but BoyleSports’ overall package is slightly better in our opinion. William Hill, Kwiff and Fitzdares are also solid online rugby betting websites. How do you bet on rugby online? To place a rugby bet online, first choose a reputable bookmaker licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. Next, create an account, deposit funds and head to the rugby betting section. Find a match or market that interests you, click on your bet, select your stake and confirm the bet. Please remember to always gamble responsibly. What is handicap betting on rugby? Rugby handicap betting is one of the most common ways to bet on rugby. It involves giving one team, usually the favourite, a virtual deficit to overcome. The underdog in the match market will start on plus points to give them an advantage. As an example, a bookmaker may give England a handicap of -5.5 points. If you selected that bet, England would have to win the game by more than six points for the bet to win. What types of bet can I place on rugby? The closer to kick-off a game gets, the more markets become available, aside from the standard match (win, lose or draw) and handicap betting options. Bookmakers regularly price up total points, winning margin, first scoring play, first, last or anytime try scorer markets. You can also place an accumulator bet, or a bet builder, featuring a combination of selections. How do you win in rugby betting? Before placing a bet on a rugby match or tournament, several factors have to be considered. Rugby teams are announced at least one day before a game so check who is in the team, the form of those playing and if there are any major absences. Also study the recent results of each team.

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.