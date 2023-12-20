Jump to content

Boxing Betting Sites UK

The Independent guide to the best boxing betting websites in December 2023

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers.
Last Updated: 21st of December 2023
Chris Rivers
·
Betting Writer

Check out our comprehensive guide to the best boxing betting sites in the UK, featuring a breakdown of the latest promotions and sign-up offers available to boxing betting fans.

Our picks for the Best Boxing Betting Sites in December 2023

To help you choose where to wager on boxing, here are our best online betting boxing sites, as chosen by a team of industry experts and knowledgeable boxing punters.

1. William Hill

One of the UK’s best-known bookmakers has a long-standing relationship with boxing and has plenty to offer those punters looking for a wager on the sport, making it our top pick amongst boxing betting sites.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Previously a key partner of Matchroom Sport and sponsor of former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, William Hill remains fully committed to boxing, offering comprehensive markets on a range of both domestic and international bouts.

The current William Hill sign-up offer gives new customers £30 in free bets when they bet £10, but they have previously run boxing-specific welcome offers. For example, in February 2023, they offered new customers the chance to back either Jake Paul or Tommy Fury at 60/1 to win their bout via stoppage.

Once boxing bettors have opened an account with William Hill, they can enjoy a good choice of markets on fights, available at the earliest opportunity and priced up competitively. 

William Hill will often enhance the odds for certain markets on big fights, as well as running multi-fight specials, such as boosting Deontay Wilder and Joshua to win their respective fights by KO, TKO or DQ on December’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ mega-card from 9/4 to 11/4.

Their #YourOdds feature also gives punters the option to create their own bets for fights not currently offered on the William Hill site or app. Just send them a bet proposal via X (formerly Twitter) using the #YourOdds tag and they’ll try and price it up.

The Independent View

William Hill excels amongst boxing betting sites as a result of having a strong welcome package, good value, consistent price boosts and special offers.

2. BetVictor

Boxing has been a cornerstone sport for BetVictor since the bookmaker was established in 1946 and it continues to offer punters a good array of markets and offers on big fights.

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Get £40 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins When you bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet min £10 on any Sports market at min odds of evens (2.00). No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected markets and 50 Extra Spins on Fishin' Christmas Pots of Gold. Free Bets and Extra Spins expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

BetVictor’s Bet £10, Get £40 in free bets is one of the best sign-up offers currently on the market, and that’s before you start considering their merits as far as boxing betting sites go.

They do a good job of getting fights priced up well ahead of time and even go as far as to offer markets on potential big fights that have yet to be confirmed. At the time of writing, you’ll currently find Joshua vs Wilder betting odds ahead of a prospective showdown between the pair in 2024.

They offer all the standard markets you’d expect from boxing betting sites, as well as producing boxing specials for the big fights and cards.

Bettors can also take advantage of their loyalty club scheme by placing five bets of £5 or more each week to qualify for a free bet worth up to £25.

The Independent View

BetVictor are keen to maintain a strong presence in boxing and recently sponsored Joe Joyce for his heavyweight bout with Zhilei Zhang, all of which adds to its image as one of the best online betting sites for boxing.

3. BoyleSports

BoyleSports may not have been around as long as the previous two betting sites and they may be more synonymous with other sports, but it shouldn’t be overlooked when considering boxing betting sites.

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Once you’ve signed up and claimed their free bet bundle, BoyleSports offer a very competitive boxing product, pricing up fights well in advance of the event and offering betting value across a range of markets. 

But where the bookmaker really shines is in its frequent price boosts on boxing, both on individual markets and across multiple bouts.

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets and claim an odds boost on Joshua & Wilder both to win by KO, TKO or DQ - Was 2/1, NOW 3/1
VISIT SITE
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Max Stake 10. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability. T&Cs apply.

For fans of accumulator betting, BoyleSports may be the ideal choice when searching for the best betting sites for boxing

The operator rewards customers with a free £5 acca for every five accumulators they place, while you can choose to boost the price of your multiple or take out insurance in case one leg of your acca lets you down.

The Independent View

BoyleSports packs a punch when it comes to boxing accumulators and their regular price boosts on fights make it stand out from the many boxing betting sites available.

4. Betfred

Betfred has stepped up to become one of the heavyweights among boxing betting sites and their logo is a regular sight on the canvas and ring ropes at the big fights. 

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

The UK bookmaker has worked closely with Matchroom Boxing in recent years, acting as the main sponsor for Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title fight with Dereck Chisora in 2022 to enhance its image in the sport.

And by using the Betfred promo code Welcome40 when opening an account, boxing bettors can unlock £30 in free bets for the sportsbook and a £10 bonus for Betfred’s online casino.

Once you’ve got an account, you can enjoy one of the top betting apps on the market with Betfred’s mobile offering making it easy to bet on boxing before the first bell or in-play.

The Independent View

Betfred’s eagerness to get involved with boxing can only be a good thing for boxing betting fans and big fight promotions, in-play facility and slick app help them stand out from the crowd of boxing betting sites.

How to choose between Boxing Betting Sites

There’s plenty to think about when it comes to finding the best online boxing betting sites. Here’s our checklist of what you need to consider when examining boxing betting sites:

Regulation

Before assessing any merits of boxing betting sites, the first thing to check is whether they are properly licensed and regulated. A UK Gambling Commission license offers bettors protection and guarantees, as well as peace of mind that their financial information will be safe.

Sign-up offer

A good welcome bonus has the potential to boost a boxing betting fan’s account balance straight away. Just make sure to check with the bookmaker whether boxing is one of the sports covered as part of the sign-up offer.

Payment options

Boxing betting sites should offer a range of options when it comes to deposits and withdrawals, including accepting transactions from E-wallets such as PayPal and Skrill. Just remember to check which methods are acceptable as part of any offers. Also, be sure to check on the limits for deposits and withdrawals.

Value for money

With so many choices out there when it comes to boxing betting sites, it’s not worth staying with a bookmaker if you aren’t getting the best fight odds on a regular basis. Be sure to check how a betting site's odds compares to its rivals before signing up.

Markets galore

Betting sites are expected to provide a range of markets for a fight. If the bet you are looking for isn’t there, some of the best boxing betting sites will offer you the chance to create your own bet.

Boxing betting on the move

Having a high-quality betting app is an absolute must as the majority of bets are now made through mobile devices. A good app should be speedy, easy to navigate and offer all the same features as a desktop site.

Live boxing betting

Fights don’t always go as you expect so being able to bet on a bout in-play is a key feature for boxing betting sites. The live streaming of fights on betting sites is rare, but they should still offer a good range of in-play betting options.

Promotions and offers

Horse racing betting and football betting are bread and butter for a bookmaker, but a high-profile boxing bout can be a significant event for operators too. 

As such, offers and promotions relating to a headline fight should be plentiful with the best online boxing betting sites expected to offer enhanced odds or money-back specials.

Help and support

Given the time difference UK boxing bettors sometimes face, having support available 24/7 can be vital. Boxing betting sites should offer multiple methods of contact to help resolve any issues as quickly as possible.

Responsible gambling

All gambling operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are required to provide customers with useful tools to help stay in control of their activity. 

Gambling can be addictive and boxing betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. Thus, you should only choose a betting site for boxing if they provide responsible gambling tools such as:

  • Deposit limits - so users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
  • Reality checks - notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active
  • Profit/loss indicators - instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate
  • Time outs - so users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits

Without question, all licensed boxing betting apps and websites must give users the option to self-exclude, which should be utilised the moment a punter realises their gambling has become problematic. 

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Boxing betting offers

Here are some of the best promotions and offers available on boxing betting sites as of December 2023: 

Free boxing bets

Boxing bettors will often find new bookmakers will offer free bets to new customers as part of a welcome package, usually along the lines of ‘Bet X, Get Y’. 

Bet365’s offer follows these principles. By opening an account with the bet365 promo code INDY2023 and placing a qualifying wager of £10, new customers will receive £30 in free bets.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Enhanced boxing odds

The best boxing betting sites will often run promotions in the run-up to big fights, offering to boost the price on a certain outcome. 

BoyleSports are one of the top boxing betting sites when it comes to odds boosts, often enhancing the price of certain outcomes across multiple markets.

For example, in the lead-up to December’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ card, BoyleSports have boosted the odds on both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder winning their fights via KO, TKO or DQ to 3/1. 

The offer is open to new and existing customers, with new customers having the added bonus of earning £20 in free bets as part of the offer. 

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets and claim an odds boost on Joshua & Wilder both to win by KO, TKO or DQ - Was 2/1, NOW 3/1
VISIT SITE
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Max Stake 10. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability. T&Cs apply.

Bet builder and acca rewards

Placing an accumulator on a stacked card is a popular option amongst boxing betting fans and Betway offer a reward to those who place multiples of three or more selections.

Customers who wager £25 or more on an acca or bet builder at odds of 2/1 or higher can claim a £10 free bet. 

The offer runs in conjunction with Betway’s Free Bet Club, which offers £10 in free bets every week for those punters that meet the requirements.

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

The Best Boxing Betting Sites: In summary

You should now have all the information you need to sort through multiple boxing betting sites and pick out your most suitable.

You are welcome to come back and check in on this page to see all the latest offers and promotions from the best boxing betting sites online. 

Every bookmaker mentioned in this article and those featured on The Independent website are licensed, regulated and legal to bet on within the UK.

Boxing Betting Sites FAQs

FAQ
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.