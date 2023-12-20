The Independent guide to the best boxing betting websites in December 2023

Last Updated: 21st of December 2023 Chris Rivers · Betting Writer

Check out our comprehensive guide to the best boxing betting sites in the UK, featuring a breakdown of the latest promotions and sign-up offers available to boxing betting fans.

The Independent’s definitive list of boxing betting sites has been assembled following a comprehensive review to discover which are the top operators currently on the market. Before revealing our list of the top-rated online betting sites for boxing, here are a few factors we took into consideration: Before anything else, any online boxing betting sites must carry a UK Gambling Commission license . This license ensures the bookmaker is regulated and legally able to operate in the United Kingdom.

. This license ensures the bookmaker is regulated and legally able to operate in the United Kingdom. Boxing betting sites must offer good value for money across various markets, a range of offers for new and existing customers and the best prices.

must offer good value for money across various markets, a range of offers for new and existing customers and the best prices. If betting sites for boxing are consistently beaten on price or don’t offer frequent odds boosts and offers, especially around major fights, then they don’t make the cut. Expand Collapse

Our picks for the Best Boxing Betting Sites in December 2023 To help you choose where to wager on boxing, here are our best online betting boxing sites, as chosen by a team of industry experts and knowledgeable boxing punters. 1. William Hill One of the UK’s best-known bookmakers has a long-standing relationship with boxing and has plenty to offer those punters looking for a wager on the sport, making it our top pick amongst boxing betting sites.

Previously a key partner of Matchroom Sport and sponsor of former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, William Hill remains fully committed to boxing, offering comprehensive markets on a range of both domestic and international bouts. The current gives new customers £30 in free bets when they bet £10, but they have previously run boxing-specific welcome offers. For example, in February 2023, they offered new customers the chance to back either Jake Paul or Tommy Fury at 60/1 to win their bout via stoppage. Once boxing bettors have opened an account with William Hill, they can enjoy a good choice of markets on fights, available at the earliest opportunity and priced up competitively. William Hill will often enhance the odds for certain markets on big fights, as well as running multi-fight specials, such as boosting Deontay Wilder and Joshua to win their respective fights by KO, TKO or DQ on December’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ mega-card from 9/4 to 11/4.

Their #YourOdds feature also gives punters the option to create their own bets for fights not currently offered on the William Hill site or app. Just send them a bet proposal via X (formerly Twitter) using the #YourOdds tag and they’ll try and price it up. The Independent View William Hill excels amongst boxing betting sites as a result of having a strong welcome package, good value, consistent price boosts and special offers. 2. BetVictor Boxing has been a cornerstone sport for BetVictor since the bookmaker was established in 1946 and it continues to offer punters a good array of markets and offers on big fights.

BetVictor’s Bet £10, Get £40 in is one of the best sign-up offers currently on the market, and that’s before you start considering their merits as far as boxing betting sites go. They do a good job of getting fights priced up well ahead of time and even go as far as to offer markets on potential big fights that have yet to be confirmed. At the time of writing, you’ll currently find Joshua vs Wilder betting odds ahead of a prospective showdown between the pair in 2024. They offer all the standard markets you’d expect from boxing betting sites, as well as producing boxing specials for the big fights and cards. Bettors can also take advantage of their loyalty club scheme by placing five bets of £5 or more each week to qualify for a free bet worth up to £25. The Independent View are keen to maintain a strong presence in boxing and recently sponsored Joe Joyce for his heavyweight bout with Zhilei Zhang, all of which adds to its image as one of the best online betting sites for boxing.

3. BoyleSports BoyleSports may not have been around as long as the previous two and they may be more synonymous with other sports, but it shouldn’t be overlooked when considering boxing betting sites.

Once you’ve signed up and claimed their free bet bundle, offer a very competitive boxing product, pricing up fights well in advance of the event and offering betting value across a range of markets. But where the bookmaker really shines is in its frequent price boosts on boxing, both on individual markets and across multiple bouts.

For fans of accumulator betting, BoyleSports may be the ideal choice when searching for the best betting sites for boxing. The operator rewards customers with a free £5 acca for every five accumulators they place, while you can choose to boost the price of your multiple or take out insurance in case one leg of your acca lets you down. The Independent View BoyleSports packs a punch when it comes to boxing accumulators and their regular price boosts on fights make it stand out from the many boxing betting sites available. 4. Betfred Betfred has stepped up to become one of the heavyweights among boxing betting sites and their logo is a regular sight on the canvas and ring ropes at the big fights.

The UK bookmaker has worked closely with Matchroom Boxing in recent years, acting as the main sponsor for Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title fight with Dereck Chisora in 2022 to enhance its image in the sport. And by using the Welcome40 when opening an account, boxing bettors can unlock £30 in free bets for the sportsbook and a £10 bonus for Betfred’s . Once you’ve got an account, you can enjoy one of the top on the market with Betfred’s mobile offering making it easy to bet on boxing before the first bell or in-play. The Independent View Betfred’s eagerness to get involved with boxing can only be a good thing for boxing betting fans and big fight promotions, in-play facility and slick app help them stand out from the crowd of boxing betting sites.

How to choose between Boxing Betting Sites There’s plenty to think about when it comes to finding the best online boxing betting sites. Here’s our checklist of what you need to consider when examining boxing betting sites: Regulation Before assessing any merits of boxing betting sites, the first thing to check is whether they are properly licensed and regulated. A UK Gambling Commission license offers bettors protection and guarantees, as well as peace of mind that their financial information will be safe. Sign-up offer A good welcome bonus has the potential to boost a boxing betting fan’s account balance straight away. Just make sure to check with the bookmaker whether boxing is one of the sports covered as part of the sign-up offer. Payment options Boxing betting sites should offer a range of options when it comes to deposits and withdrawals, including accepting transactions from E-wallets such as PayPal and Skrill. Just remember to check which methods are acceptable as part of any offers. Also, be sure to check on the limits for deposits and withdrawals. Value for money With so many choices out there when it comes to boxing betting sites, it’s not worth staying with a bookmaker if you aren’t getting the best fight odds on a regular basis. Be sure to check how a betting site's odds compares to its rivals before signing up. Markets galore Betting sites are expected to provide a range of markets for a fight. If the bet you are looking for isn’t there, some of the best boxing betting sites will offer you the chance to create your own bet. Boxing betting on the move Having a high-quality betting app is an absolute must as the majority of bets are now made through mobile devices. A good app should be speedy, easy to navigate and offer all the same features as a desktop site. Live boxing betting Fights don’t always go as you expect so being able to bet on a bout in-play is a key feature for boxing betting sites. The live streaming of fights on betting sites is rare, but they should still offer a good range of in-play betting options. Promotions and offers and are bread and butter for a bookmaker, but a high-profile boxing bout can be a significant event for operators too. As such, offers and promotions relating to a headline fight should be plentiful with the best online boxing betting sites expected to offer enhanced odds or money-back specials. Help and support Given the time difference UK boxing bettors sometimes face, having support available 24/7 can be vital. Boxing betting sites should offer multiple methods of contact to help resolve any issues as quickly as possible. Responsible gambling All gambling operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are required to provide customers with useful tools to help stay in control of their activity. Gambling can be addictive and boxing betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. Thus, you should only choose a betting site for boxing if they provide responsible gambling tools such as: Deposit limits - so users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit

- so users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit Reality checks - notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active

- notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active Profit/loss indicators - instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate

- instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate Time outs - so users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits Without question, all licensed boxing betting apps and websites must give users the option to self-exclude, which should be utilised the moment a punter realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS

Boxing betting offers Here are some of the best promotions and offers available on boxing betting sites as of December 2023: Free boxing bets Boxing bettors will often find will offer free bets to new customers as part of a welcome package, usually along the lines of ‘Bet X, Get Y’. Bet365’s offer follows these principles. By opening an account with the INDY2023 and placing a qualifying wager of £10, new customers will receive £30 in free bets.

Enhanced boxing odds The best boxing betting sites will often run promotions in the run-up to big fights, offering to boost the price on a certain outcome. BoyleSports are one of the top boxing betting sites when it comes to odds boosts, often enhancing the price of certain outcomes across multiple markets. For example, in the lead-up to December’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ card, BoyleSports have boosted the odds on both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder winning their fights via KO, TKO or DQ to 3/1. The offer is open to new and existing customers, with new customers having the added bonus of earning £20 in free bets as part of the offer.

Bet builder and acca rewards Placing an accumulator on a stacked card is a popular option amongst boxing betting fans and Betway offer a reward to those who place multiples of three or more selections. Customers who wager £25 or more on an acca or bet builder at odds of 2/1 or higher can claim a £10 free bet. The offer runs in conjunction with Betway’s Free Bet Club, which offers £10 in free bets every week for those punters that meet the requirements.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites: In summary You should now have all the information you need to sort through multiple boxing betting sites and pick out your most suitable. You are welcome to come back and check in on this page to see all the latest offers and promotions from the best boxing betting sites online. Every bookmaker mentioned in this article and those featured on The Independent website are licensed, regulated and legal to bet on within the UK.

Boxing Betting Sites FAQs What is the best boxing betting site? There are several highly-rated boxing betting sites currently available, but ultimately it comes down to personal preference. We’ve ranked William Hill as number one amongst boxing betting sites, but BetVictor, BoyleSports and Betfred aren’t far behind in the eyes of our boxing betting experts. How does boxing betting work? That depends on what market you bet on. If you bet on the outcome of a fight, then you’ll win if your fight has his or her hands raised by the referee after the final bell. But there are lots of different markets for boxing, including method of victory, individual round betting and number of punches thrown. How does boxing round betting work? Round betting refers to betting on who you think will find a fight in a particular round. Betting on rounds can be specific to one round, such as backing Anthony Joshua to win in round five, or group round betting where you back Joshua to win between rounds four and six, for example. What is the best betting app for boxing? William Hill, BoyleSports and Betfred all had very user friendly betting apps. It’s a matter of personal preference which one you choose but for us, Betfred was clean, quick and offered everything you’d find on the bookmaker's desktop site. How do you find boxing betting tips? The Independent betting hub will often publish free boxing betting tips ahead of the big fights. There will quite often be multiple tips on a single fight, giving boxing bettors a choice of what to wager on if they choose to follow one or all of our boxing tipster's selections.

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.