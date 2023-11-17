#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new player only, 1st deposit, min deposit £15, Max £30 Free Bet valid for 14 days, Bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller, Skrill and Payapl not eligible. T&C apply.




Our picks for the Best Cricket Betting Sites in December 2023
In this section we pick out the best UK betting sites available for wagering on cricket, breaking down the top operators based on provided features.
So, based on our feedback you should be able to find a betting site that appeals to your preference for betting on cricket.
Best for Pre-Match Cricket Betting: Betway
Betway has established itself as one of the premier online cricket betting sites. You’ll find a complete range of markets well ahead of the first ball, detailing all the interesting facets of the game whether you’re betting on a Test match, the Cricket World Cup, the IPL or even the English county season.
Betway delves into the deep nuances that we all love about cricket, offering markets on individuals and the game that other cricket betting sites fail to provide. It also offers useful statistics to arm yourself with vital information before placing your bets.
For its detail and range of markets, you’ll struggle to find a better pre-match betting experience for cricket than Betway.
Best for In-Play Cricket Betting: Unibet
Unibet excels with its product for in-game betting across the board, and it’s no different for live betting on cricket. Unibet are one of the best betting sites for cricket in general due to their extensive range of markets and value on their odds.
When it comes to in-play wagering Unibet takes its service to the next level, ensuring that you have a wide array of options at hand without comprising on value.
Unibet provides detailed statistics and graphics to support your live betting as well as the option for live streaming. It’s reliable and efficient, ensuring that the whole process for in-play cricket betting is a smooth experience.
Best for Cricket Betting Bet Builders: bet365
Bet365 distinguish themselves from the cricket betting sites UK field with its bet builder offering. It allows you to combine up to 10 bets from different markets from a single game into one large wager. These markets are extensive, although not quite the full number of bets you will find for betting on a single wager.
Features like this are why bet365 are considered one of the best cricket betting sites. Cricket bet builders follow the same principle as football and others, meaning you are eligible to cash out or partially cash out your wager if available.
Best for Odds Specials Cricket Betting: William Hill
William Hill has established itself as one of the best cricket betting sites around for the value of its specials. Its #YourOdds section allows customers to propose bets through Twitter that can be priced up by traders before being supplied on its cricket page.
These bets can be a single option or can combine up to three selections to boost odds for betting on a game or an event such as the Cricket World Cup final or the Ashes.
For true cricket aficionados, it’s the perfect way to combine your knowledge of the sport and betting markets online.
How to choose between Cricket Betting Sites
There are a number of factors to consider when knowing which cricket betting site to choose. These tips here should help you distinguish the operator that fills your needs.
Regulation
Your chosen cricket betting site should be licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Licensed operators are legally obliged to protect your key information and provide responsible gambling tools.
Competitive odds
The best online betting cricket sites should provide optimum value for their odds across the board. It doesn’t matter which market you’re betting on. We examine all the prices provided by operators to determine where the best value lies for cricket betting online.
Mobile app
Mobile apps are where the majority of customers place their bets. So, cricket betting sites have to have a sleek app available for both Apple and Android users. It needs to be fast and durable to reflect the speed of the game, especially T20 when so much can happen in a short space of time.
Promotions
The best betting sites for cricket should always have promotions available for existing customers. Sign-up offers are a great way to get started online, but bonuses should not stop there.
Existing customers should have plenty of offers to choose from for betting on cricket, including free bets, boosted odds and other specials.
Payment options
What we should expect to see from the best cricket betting sites are a diverse range of payment options. Traditional methods will naturally be available such as debit card and bank transfers, but there should also be options for e-wallets such as Skrill, PayPal and more. Also watch out for processing times along with limits on deposits and withdrawals.
Live cricket betting
Live betting is the perfect complement to watching the action as it happens. So, live streaming should be an integral part of the service provided by cricket betting sites along with statistics and graphics to support your bets. Of course, we also want to see the best odds available for in-game wagering.
Customer support
The best online cricket betting sites will have support available to users at all times of the day and night. Especially for those Ashes matches Down Under. Support should entail a 24/7 live chat along with traditional forms of communication such as email, phone and mail. Social media options for Twitter and Facebook are also very useful.
User experience on cricket betting sites UK
Customers should have an enjoyable and easy experience using a cricket betting site. It should be responsive, fast and smooth. The last thing we want is for users to be annoyed with the process of betting. We look out for new betting sites for cricket that fufill all our key criteria for ease of use.
The Best Cricket Betting Apps
The best online cricket betting apps should meet these criteria:
Functionality – The app should be reliable and easy to use for both Apple and Android users. You should not be interupted when placing bets or streaming live games.
Aesthetics – Customers should have an enjoyable experience using the app. It should be easy to navigate to access all the features and bets online.
Exclusive offers – Mobile users should be granted exclusive offers for using the betting app on the go. They are not always common, but are useful for time-sensitive events.
Notifications – Alerts must be available to notify users of the status of their bets or scores in cricket games. They should also be used to signal special offers and bonuses.
Cricket Betting Offers
Here are some of the best cricket promotions to look out for in 2023:
Free Cricket Bets
Online cricket betting sites will have free bet offers available for new customers and existing customers.
New users can sign up to unlock bonuses, while existing customers can expect to receive offers on regular basis based on their use of the betting site and for major events such as the Ashes, Cricket World Cup, World T20 and Indian Premier League.
For example, Unibet offer a £40 money back offer if your first wager loses along with a £10 bonus to use on its UK casino. Bonuses like these are commonplace across the best cricket betting sites.
Cricket Price Boosts
The best cricket betting sites will have a variety of boosted odds available on specific markets. Look out for these boosted odds, especially ahead of major events to get better value than you ordinarily would on the betting market in question.
William Hill are one of the standout cricket betting sites in this regard, allowing you to price up your own markets with a boost on select matches.
The Best Cricket Betting Sites: In summary
We’ve now detailed all you need to look out for when picking a cricket betting site. There are several quality options to fill your personal preference.
Here at The Independent, we ensure that all of our featured cricket betting sites have been thoroughly reviewed and are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
Be sure to check back with this page to find out all the latest cricket betting offers as soon as they become available and look out for tournament and match predictions on our cricket betting tips hub.
Cricket Betting Sites FAQs
There are a number of quality cricket betting sites available, but the best operator depends on your personal perference. Betway stands out for a range of markets, while Unibet offers a solid in-play offering. Bet365 and William Hill also provide excellent cricket betting products.
You first must select a reputable online cricket betting site before signing up using your personal details. Once you’ve created your account and entered a deposit, navigate your way to the cricket betting page before picking your select match or market and relevant bet. You then only need to enter a stake and then confirm it. Always gamble responsibly.
A good cricket betting site should be fully regulated by the UKGC, offer a wide range of betting markets on all games at competitive odds. It should also provide a smooth wagering experience for betting on desktop and mobile devices with the latest features, including live streaming. Promotions and customer support should be readily available for new and existing users.
You can bet on a number of facets of the game online. The best cricket betting sites will permit you to wager on the outcome of the game as well as top bowler and batter markets, over/unders, handicap, props, specials and a range of outright markets among many more.
Yes. The best cricket betting sites will have live steaming available on matches from leading competitions in the game, including the Ashes, Cricket World Cup, World T20, IPL and others. Some bookmakers may require you to have funds in your account to access this service.
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem,
advice
and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.