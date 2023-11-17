The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.

Last Updated: 4th of December 2023 Simon Sinclair · Betting Writer

Discover the best cricket betting sites and the latest UK cricket betting sign up offers and promotions:

Our team of experts knows how to identify the best cricket betting sites online due to their years of experience in the industry. The first crucial factor we look for in any site is regulation. All cricket bettings sites should carry a UK Gambling Commission licence to legally operate in the country.

to legally operate in the country. The next item of business is value. Are you getting the best odds available? The best online cricket betting sites offer optimum prices on their odds for all markets at all times.

offer optimum prices on their odds for all markets at all times. Finally, we also want to see special offers geared towards cricket. The best betting sites for cricket have numerous promotions available, especially around major events. Expand Collapse

Our picks for the Best Cricket Betting Sites in December 2023 In this section we pick out the best available for wagering on cricket, breaking down the top operators based on provided features. So, based on our feedback you should be able to find a betting site that appeals to your preference for betting on cricket. Best for Pre-Match Cricket Betting: Betway Betway has established itself as one of the premier online cricket betting sites. You’ll find a complete range of markets well ahead of the first ball, detailing all the interesting facets of the game whether you’re betting on a Test match, the , the IPL or even the English county season. Betway delves into the deep nuances that we all love about cricket, offering markets on individuals and the game that other cricket betting sites fail to provide. It also offers useful statistics to arm yourself with vital information before placing your bets. For its detail and range of markets, you’ll struggle to find a better pre-match betting experience for cricket than Betway.

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Best for In-Play Cricket Betting: Unibet Unibet excels with its product for in-game betting across the board, and it’s no different for live betting on cricket. Unibet are one of the best betting sites for cricket in general due to their extensive range of markets and value on their odds. When it comes to in-play wagering Unibet takes its service to the next level, ensuring that you have a wide array of options at hand without comprising on value. Unibet provides detailed statistics and graphics to support your live betting as well as the option for live streaming. It’s reliable and efficient, ensuring that the whole process for in-play cricket betting is a smooth experience.

Best for Cricket Betting Bet Builders: bet365 Bet365 distinguish themselves from the cricket betting sites UK field with its bet builder offering. It allows you to combine up to 10 bets from different markets from a single game into one large wager. These markets are extensive, although not quite the full number of bets you will find for betting on a single wager. Features like this are why bet365 are considered one of the best cricket betting sites. Cricket bet builders follow the same principle as football and others, meaning you are eligible to cash out or partially cash out your wager if available.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Best for Odds Specials Cricket Betting: William Hill William Hill has established itself as one of the best cricket betting sites around for the value of its specials. Its #YourOdds section allows customers to propose bets through Twitter that can be priced up by traders before being supplied on its cricket page. These bets can be a single option or can combine up to three selections to boost odds for betting on a game or an event such as the or the Ashes. For true cricket aficionados, it’s the perfect way to combine your knowledge of the sport and betting markets online.

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

How to choose between Cricket Betting Sites There are a number of factors to consider when knowing which cricket betting site to choose. These tips here should help you distinguish the operator that fills your needs. Regulation Your chosen cricket betting site should be licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Licensed operators are legally obliged to protect your key information and provide responsible gambling tools. Competitive odds The best online betting cricket sites should provide optimum value for their odds across the board. It doesn’t matter which market you’re betting on. We examine all the prices provided by operators to determine where the best value lies for cricket betting online. Mobile app Mobile apps are where the majority of customers place their bets. So, cricket betting sites have to have a sleek app available for both Apple and Android users. It needs to be fast and durable to reflect the speed of the game, especially T20 when so much can happen in a short space of time. Promotions The best betting sites for cricket should always have promotions available for existing customers. Sign-up offers are a great way to get started online, but bonuses should not stop there. Existing customers should have plenty of offers to choose from for betting on cricket, including free bets, boosted odds and other specials. Payment options What we should expect to see from the best cricket betting sites are a diverse range of payment options. Traditional methods will naturally be available such as debit card and bank transfers, but there should also be options for e-wallets such as Skrill, PayPal and more. Also watch out for processing times along with limits on deposits and withdrawals. Live cricket betting Live betting is the perfect complement to watching the action as it happens. So, live streaming should be an integral part of the service provided by cricket betting sites along with statistics and graphics to support your bets. Of course, we also want to see the best odds available for in-game wagering. Customer support The best online cricket betting sites will have support available to users at all times of the day and night. Especially for those Ashes matches Down Under. Support should entail a 24/7 live chat along with traditional forms of communication such as email, phone and mail. Social media options for Twitter and Facebook are also very useful. User experience on cricket betting sites UK Customers should have an enjoyable and easy experience using a cricket betting site. It should be responsive, fast and smooth. The last thing we want is for users to be annoyed with the process of betting. We look out for for cricket that fufill all our key criteria for ease of use.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

The Best Cricket Betting Apps The best online cricket should meet these criteria: Functionality – The app should be reliable and easy to use for both Apple and Android users. You should not be interupted when placing bets or streaming live games.

– The app should be reliable and easy to use for both Apple and Android users. You should not be interupted when placing bets or streaming live games. Aesthetics – Customers should have an enjoyable experience using the app. It should be easy to navigate to access all the features and bets online.

– Customers should have an enjoyable experience using the app. It should be easy to navigate to access all the features and bets online. Exclusive offers – Mobile users should be granted exclusive offers for using the betting app on the go. They are not always common, but are useful for time-sensitive events.

– Mobile users should be granted exclusive offers for using the betting app on the go. They are not always common, but are useful for time-sensitive events. Notifications – Alerts must be available to notify users of the status of their bets or scores in cricket games. They should also be used to signal special offers and bonuses.

Cricket Betting Offers Here are some of the best cricket promotions to look out for in 2023: Free Cricket Bets Online cricket betting sites will have offers available for new customers and existing customers. New users can sign up to unlock bonuses, while existing customers can expect to receive offers on regular basis based on their use of the betting site and for major events such as the Ashes, Cricket World Cup, World T20 and Indian Premier League. For example, Unibet offer a £40 money back offer if your first wager loses along with a £10 bonus to use on its . Bonuses like these are commonplace across the best cricket betting sites.

Cricket Price Boosts The best cricket betting sites will have a variety of boosted odds available on specific markets. Look out for these boosted odds, especially ahead of major events to get better value than you ordinarily would on the betting market in question. are one of the standout cricket betting sites in this regard, allowing you to price up your own markets with a boost on select matches.

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

The Best Cricket Betting Sites: In summary We’ve now detailed all you need to look out for when picking a cricket betting site. There are several quality options to fill your personal preference. Here at The Independent, we ensure that all of our featured cricket betting sites have been thoroughly reviewed and are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. Be sure to check back with this page to find out all the latest cricket betting offers as soon as they become available and look out for tournament and match predictions on our hub.

Cricket Betting Sites FAQs What is the best site for betting on cricket? There are a number of quality cricket betting sites available, but the best operator depends on your personal perference. Betway stands out for a range of markets, while Unibet offers a solid in-play offering. Bet365 and William Hill also provide excellent cricket betting products. How do you bet on cricket online? You first must select a reputable online cricket betting site before signing up using your personal details. Once you’ve created your account and entered a deposit, navigate your way to the cricket betting page before picking your select match or market and relevant bet. You then only need to enter a stake and then confirm it. Always gamble responsibly. What makes a good cricket betting site? A good cricket betting site should be fully regulated by the UKGC, offer a wide range of betting markets on all games at competitive odds. It should also provide a smooth wagering experience for betting on desktop and mobile devices with the latest features, including live streaming. Promotions and customer support should be readily available for new and existing users. What types of cricket bet are available? You can bet on a number of facets of the game online. The best cricket betting sites will permit you to wager on the outcome of the game as well as top bowler and batter markets, over/unders, handicap, props, specials and a range of outright markets among many more. Can you watch live games on cricket betting sites? Yes. The best cricket betting sites will have live steaming available on matches from leading competitions in the game, including the Ashes, Cricket World Cup, World T20, IPL and others. Some bookmakers may require you to have funds in your account to access this service.

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.