Who is the favourite to win the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup? India and Australia are the joint-favourites to win the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Both teams are priced at 5/2 to win the competition. Australia edged out India by six wickets in the 2023 final to win their sixth World Cup.

Where is the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup being held? The 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup will be staged in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. The three nations will share hosting duties, although the final will be played in South Africa. It is the second time South Africa and Zimbabwe have held the event, while Namibia are first-time hosts.

When will the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup take place? No dates have been confirmed yet for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. However, the last time the event was staged in South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2003, the tournament took place between February and March.

How many teams will compete in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup? There will be 14 teams competing at the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, four sides more than the 13th iteration of the tournament. There will be two pools of seven teams and the top three sides in each group will advance to the knockout phase of the competition.

Who won the last ICC Cricket World Cup? Australia won the last iteration of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The Aussies defeated India in the final in Ahmedabad by six wickets courtesy of a brilliant hundred from Travis Head. Australia won their sixth crown, extending their own record for most World Cup triumphs.

Who has made the most ICC Cricket World Cup appearances? Ricky Ponting has made the most appearances in ICC Cricket World Cup history. The Australian played 46 matches for the Baggy Greens, leading his country to two triumphs as captain in 2003 and 2007. He made his World Cup debut in 1996 and appeared in his final match in 2011 in the Aussies’ defeat to India in the quarter-finals.