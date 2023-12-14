The Independent guide to the best greyhound racing betting websites in December 2023

Last Updated: 15th of December 2023 Paul Millward · Betting Writer

We’ve picked out the best greyhound racing betting sites in the UK and the latest greyhound racing sign-up offers and promotions.

To make The Independent’s list of the best greyhound betting sites, licensed must offer an outstanding service to their customers. Before we take a more in-depth look at the best online greyhound betting sites, there are several elements that we check for: The best UK bookmakers consistently offer early prices on all greyhound races, as well as price boosts, and special offers.

If a live greyhound betting site is consistently beaten on prices, it will not make our list of the best online greyhound betting sites.

A precondition for any greyhound betting app that undergoes our testing and review is that it possesses a UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) licence. This authorisation confirms that a greyhound betting site is regulated and allowed to operate legally in the United Kingdom. Expand Collapse

Best Greyhound Racing Betting Sites in 2023 To help you choose where to bet on greyhound racing online, here are our top three greyhound betting sites currently available. 1. Bet365 It is difficult to find fault in Bet365 regarding greyhound racing betting sites. They offer the complete service for greyhound racing fans. Invariably, Bet365 are the first to offer early prices on every greyhound race in the UK.

Established 2001

Bonus Code: INDY2023

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Another great advantage is that they offer the best odds guaranteed (BOG) service, which means that if you take a price on a greyhound and it wins at bigger odds, you will be paid the greater price. As well as offering live greyhound betting odds daily on every UK race, Bet365 provides their customers with an extensive ante-post service on all major competitions throughout the year. They also offer greyhound betting for Irish and Australian greyhound racing. Another nice touch is the ‘My Greyhounds’ section, which allows users to keep track of their favourite greyhounds and receive alerts when they are due to run. Using the INDY2023, new customers can claim £30 in free bets off a £10 deposit.

2. BoyleSports Leaving BoyleSports out of our top three greyhound online betting sites was unthinkable. Betting and comprehensive coverage of live greyhound racing from the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico are available.

Established 2007

As sponsors of the Irish Greyhound Derby, BoyleSports is committed to greyhound racing and has long been among the market leaders in ante-post betting on greyhound racing. They offer customers an array of punter-friendly incentives such as BOG, free streaming of greyhound races from around the world and money back as a free bet if your greyhound finishes second to the SP favourite. The latest allows new mobile customers to claim £20 in free bets from an initial deposit of £10. 3. Betfred Betfred, a long-established online betting site, offers live greyhound betting on all UK racing and selected greyhound meetings in Ireland.

Established 2005

Their live greyhound betting app is thoughtfully designed, and it is easy to navigate quickly to the desired race or meeting. There is a section for greyhound ante-post competitions, which is updated regularly. Importantly, their prices are competitive as well. There is also a of ‘Bet £10 Get £40 in Bonuses’ for new customers, which may appeal for those without an existing account. New Greyhound Betting Sites In an ever-growing market, there have been many newcomers to greyhound betting online, and BetGoodwin has made one of the better efforts in the sphere. The greyhound section on their website is thoughtfully designed and easy to navigate. They cover all UK races, selected Irish meetings, and have provided full ante-post prices on competitions since their launch. Best odds guaranteed comes as standard, and there is a 50% bonus back as a free bet up to £25 on first-day losses for new customers.

Established 2022

BetMGM is another of the available and is certainly worth monitoring. They offer a complete service for UK greyhound racing and selected Irish meetings. Ante-post betting and a selection of specials are expected to follow. The latest is bet £10 get £40 in free sports bets.

Established 2023

Betting Greyhounds Online The rise of online greyhound betting The internet has opened a whole new world for bookmakers and punters alike. With the shift from traditional betting shops and attending live greyhound meetings, the move to greyhound betting online has gone from strength to strength. As greyhound betting sites evolve, many now offer betting apps, giving their customers a wide range of opportunities. With abundant information, video replays and greyhound form available at the click of a button, greyhound betting apps and online greyhound sites will become ever more popular.

Advantages and disadvantages of online greyhound betting

Pros The sheer number of online greyhound betting sites provides bettors with a wide variety of betting markets and the opportunity to find the best value.

For those interested in greyhound racing who cannot get to a track to watch the action, UK greyhound betting sites are a convenient and comfortable way to enjoy the action without needing to attend.

The other advantage of online greyhound betting is the ability to switch from track to track with the touch of a button. Online betting means that greyhound fans can keep up with all of the action as it happens. Cons Online greyhound betting lacks the live, on-site experience and atmosphere of the track, diminishing the social and immersive aspect.

Internet connectivity issues or platform glitches may disrupt your experience, potentially leading to missed opportunities or frustrations not present when betting directly at the track.

Online platforms may offer fewer options for studying greyhound behaviour or weather compared to being physically present at the track, potentially impacting the quality of betting decisions.

Established 1929

Greyhound Betting Apps Why use greyhound betting apps? Thanks to the popularity of smartphones, online greyhound betting apps have become the go-to choice for many racing fans. Most UK licensed bookmakers have invested heavily in developing state-of-the-art betting apps. Some are better than others, and a perfect example of a great-looking and functional app would be the excellent greyhound betting app produced by Bet365. The greyhound betting menu is straightforward; users can locate a specific race or meeting in seconds. Many other UK greyhound betting apps are similarly simple to use. Following your favourite greyhounds and the ability to bet on the go make greyhound betting apps a handy option to have.

Top Features of Greyhound Betting Apps All of the online greyhound apps that we tested were of a very high standard. Our preference for Bet365 at the top of the pack is a marginal decision, as many online are equally simple to use. BetMGM, Betway, BetVictor, Unibet, Betfred and BetVictor all offer perfectly usable greyhound betting apps. The apps can easily be downloaded to your smartphone by visiting Google Play Store or similar app providers.

Established 1946

Best Greyhound Betting Apps As discussed, many excellent greyhound betting apps are available, and more will be accessible over the coming months and years. The greyhound betting app is another out of the top drawer. Users will find it easy to navigate, and there are no flaws in the app that we were able to locate. Their early prices are competitive and using the William Hill greyhound betting app over their website is recommended.

Established 2008

Another online greyhound app worth using is the Grosvenor greyhound betting app. The layout is clear and straightforward, making betting easier when on the move easy.

Live Greyhound Betting UK Why is live greyhound betting so popular? Betting on live greyhound racing is convenient for users who are on the move. It is one of the most intriguing mediums available in sports betting. Live online greyhound racing betting also offers a quick way to get a bet settled fast, with one of its main appeals being that the action is over in usually no more than 30 seconds. With some UK betting apps streaming every greyhound race, users can watch live greyhound racing action in real-time for most meetings in the UK.

Established 2006

Greyhound Derby Betting The Star Sports Greyhound Derby is the most valuable competition in greyhound racing and is held every summer at Towcester Racecourse. The event attracts the best greyhounds in the UK and Ireland and is the most anticipated affair on the calendar, with up to 200 runners taking their chance in this gruelling knock-out competition. Greyhound Derby betting attracts huge interest and is the biggest greyhound event in the UK. UK online greyhound sites offer ante-post prices on who will win the final and which greyhounds will reach the decider. There are also early prices for every race in each round of the Greyhound Derby, and it attracts enormous betting interest. For more information on ante-post betting, visit our .

Greyhound Racing Betting Markets UK bookmakers offer different markets on their greyhound betting apps, but the main betting interest is the win and forecast markets. Each-way betting is also available, with the first two over-the-line being paid out when there are five or six runners. Forecast betting requires the bettor to choose who they think will be the first two home in the correct order. A popular form of forecast betting on online greyhound apps is a reverse forecast, which is two bets, meaning the two runners picked can cross the line first and second in any order to make the bet a winner.

Established 2007

A similar bet is the tricast, which requires successfully picking the first three runners over the line in the correct order. Many greyhound betting apps offer a range of specials. These include the popular trap challenge, where greyhound fans need to predict which trap will win the most races at an individual race meeting. It is ideal for users who want to keep an active interest throughout a greyhound meeting rather than being involved in every race. Greyhound betting apps are worth exploring to discover the many special bets available.

Established 2005

Greyhound Betting Odds Greyhound betting markets are available up to six hours before the meeting starts. For greyhound racing fans, this offers an opportunity to bet on their fancies at odds that may be greater than the starting price. This facility is especially beneficial to bettors who use greyhound racing apps that offer ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’ (BOG) as part of their service. For example, if a greyhound is backed at an early price of 2/1 (odds against) and its SP (starting price) at the off is 1/2 (odds-on), backers will be paid at 2/1. With BOG, if you bet at an early price of 1/2 and the greyhound chosen drifts out to 2/1 and wins, you are paid at the bigger price. The odds in greyhound racing can change quickly due to the strong support of, perhaps, one or two greyhounds in a race, which results in online betting apps changing the prices on offer in an attempt to balance their books.

Established 2012

The Best Greyhound Betting Site: In summary As we have discovered, there are multiple excellent online greyhound betting sites. Many offer bonuses for new customers, price boosts, and best odds guaranteed for existing users. The choice is vast, and there is value to be found for those punters willing to shop around. Bet365 offers excellent customer service, but all of the online greyhound betting sites discussed here are of a high standard, and greyhound racing fans have never had a wider choice of options. With so much information available, greyhound bettors have every opportunity to find the winners and reduce risk. As with all forms of betting, research is vital in finding winners in greyhound racing.

Greyhound Betting Sites FAQs Are all greyhound betting sites legal and safe? The best greyhound betting websites and apps that The Independent recommend possess a current UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) licence. This means a recommended greyhound betting site is regulated and allowed to operate legally in the United Kingdom. Users can trust that betting websites that hold this licence can be used with full confidence that they are safe and legal. What features should I look for in a top greyhound betting site? Ease of use and value for money are important aspects of the best greyhound betting sites, and being able to navigate to an individual race or meeting quickly is another desirable feature. The apps recommended by The Independent have been thoroughly tested to ensure that users can enjoy a smooth experience when betting on greyhound racing. Do greyhound betting sites offer bonuses and promotions? Yes. Top greyhound betting sites offer incentives such as best odds guaranteed, early prices and price boosts. Many also offer occasional free bets to their existing customers and bonus inducements for new customers. New customers are advised to check the terms and conditions of sign-up bonuses, which vary from site to site. Is live streaming available for greyhound races on betting sites? Live streaming of greyhound racing is commonplace on the best UK greyhound betting sites. Bet365, BoyleSports and Betfred are just a few that provide HD quality coverage of all greyhound meetings that have a betting market. The quality of the streaming is generally excellent. There is usually an option to switch the racing to a full screen.

Paul has been professionally involved with sports betting since joining the Racing Post in 1986. Although greyhound racing was his first passion, he has also written multiple articles on a wide range of sports from a betting perspective.