Bally Casino Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get 30 Free Spins When You Sign Up

New Bally Casino customers can get 30 free spins when they deposit and play £10
Last Updated: 6th of May 2024
Kevin Walsh
Bally Casino UK
Established 2023
Get 30 Extra Spins on Secret Of The Phoenix Megaways When You Play £10
Promo Code: BALLYINDO2024
New members only, must opt in. Min £10 deposit & wager. 30 day expiry from deposit. 18+. Extra Spins: on Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways. Spins value: 20p each. Game availability & restrictions apply.

New players of Bally Casino can secure 30 free spins when they sign up using the promo code BALLYINDO2024 and spend £10. 

It takes just a few minutes to register at this link before choosing a deposit method and lodging at least £10 into your account. 

Once you have played through your first £10 you will receive your 30 no wagering free spins which are worth 20p each.

The 30 free spins are available on Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways, one of the most popular slot games at Bally Casino. 

Bally Casino currently provide over 900 online slots, progressive jackpots, casino games, live casino games and online poker tables.

There are also slot games which are exclusive to Bally Casino, including Fishin’ Frenzy Even Bigger Splash and Phoenix Gold Blitz, with these titles unavailable anywhere else.

For those wishing to play jackpot slot games, there is major prize pool potential through the progressive jackpots. 

Meanwhile, Drops & Wins Slots are popular with customers who like to compete with other players on a leaderboard for the chance to pick up cash prizes. 

Those that want to experience a game show-style feel will enjoy Crazy Time Live and Dream Catcher Live, while roulette fans may wish to check out Bally Casino's live roulette where a professional croupier spins the wheel.

Other casino offers 

Bally are not the only UK casino that have promo codes and sign up bonuses available to new customers. 

Click on the links below to find out what offers you can get when signing up to other new casino sites:

Remember to gamble responsibly

Casino sites can be addictive and gambling can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. 

As such, new customers are advised to make use of the responsible gambling tools Bally Casino have to offer if you do register an account:

  • Deposit limits - users can limit the amount they can deposit
  • Loss limits - customers can set a maximum loss limit to avoid losing more than they can afford
  • Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their gambling habits

All gambling sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission give users the option to self-exclude, including Bally Casino. 

The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. 

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.