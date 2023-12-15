Jump to content

Euro 2024 Odds

Latest odds for 2024 European Championship

Last Updated: 15th of December 2023
Jamie Casey
·
Betting Writer

The latest Euro 2024 odds are detailed below with outright winner odds available plus prices on England's stage of elimination.

Euro 2024 Winner Odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
England
21.74%
7/2
--
7/2
7/2
7/2
18/5
France
20.00%
7/2
--
7/2
7/2
4/1
7/2
Germany
12.50%
6/1
--
13/2
6/1
7/1
6/1
Spain
11.11%
8/1
--
7/1
7/1
8/1
7/1
Portugal
11.11%
7/1
--
8/1
8/1
8/1
15/2
Belgium
6.67%
12/1
--
14/1
14/1
14/1
14/1
Italy
5.88%
14/1
--
16/1
16/1
16/1
16/1
Netherlands
4.76%
16/1
--
16/1
16/1
20/1
16/1
Denmark
2.44%
33/1
--
33/1
33/1
40/1
25/1
Croatia
2.44%
33/1
--
40/1
40/1
40/1
33/1
Turkiye
1.49%
66/1
--
50/1
50/1
33/1
50/1
Switzerland
1.23%
66/1
--
66/1
66/1
80/1
66/1
England and France are the 7/2 joint-favourites to win Euro 2024 following the draw for the tournament, with betting apps cutting the Three Lions' odds after they were placed in Group C, alongside Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.

Gareth Southgate's side, who finished runners-up to Italy at Euro 2020, will start their campaign on June 16 against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen before facing Denmark on June 20 and wrapping up the group stage against Slovenia on June 25. 

England Euro 2024 Odds: Stage of Elimination
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Semi Final
25.00%
--
--
--
3/1
--
--
Winner
22.22%
--
--
--
7/2
--
--
Quarter Final
22.22%
--
--
--
7/2
--
--
Round of 16
20.00%
--
--
--
4/1
--
--
Runner-Up
18.18%
--
--
--
9/2
--
--
Group Stage
7.69%
--
--
--
12/1
--
--
France, who were placed in Group D with Netherlands, Austria and a play-off winner, which could be Wales if they come through the final phase of qualifying.

Hosts Germany are as big as 7/1 with BetVictor to win Euro 2024. 

They will face Scotland - who are 80/1 to win the tournament - in the opening game in Munich on Friday, June 14 with Switzerland and Hungary completing Group A.

Nations League winners Spain and Euro 2016 champions Portugal can both be found at 8/1 with Betway, with La Roja placed in the same group as defending champions Italy. The Azzurri are 18/1 after being drawn alongside Spain, Croatia and Albania.

Euro 2024 Groups

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Play-off winners A, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winners B

Group F: Turkey, Play-off winners C, Portugal, Czech Republic

Play-off winners A: Poland, Wales, Finland, Estonia

Play-off winners B: Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, Iceland

Play-off winners C: Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg

Our Euro 2024 odds comparison tables can help you find the best prices for the main outright markets. These odds are all sourced from licensed betting sites.

The odds will be updated live in the build-up to the tournament, so feel free to check back and monitor the latest Euro 2024 odds at any time.

Closer to the tournament in Germany, football betting sites will provide an array of Euro 2024 betting offers and popular markets such as top goalscorer and 'name the finalists' odds. 

Euro 2024 Odds FAQs

FAQ
France and England currently hold joint-favourtism in the Euro 2024 outright odds. Most betting sites go 7/2 on either team with hosts Germany considered third favourites at a best price of 7/1. France and England each boast some of the world's most exciting talents and both have performed efficiently in recent major tournaments.
Euro 2024 will begin on June 14, 2024 in Munich, with hosts Germany pencilled in to open the tournament. The Munich Football Arena - the home of Bayern Munich - is the setting and can host 67,000 spectators. Having hosted three games at Euro 2020, it will be the first stadium in history to host games in consecutive European Championships.
The final of the 2024 European Championship will be held in Berlin on July 14, 2024. The Olympiastadion Berlin will be the venue and can hold 70,000 spectators, the biggest ground at the tournament, all of which will be staged in Germany.
Italy are the reigning European champions having beaten England on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley. The game actually took place in 2021 with the Covid-19 pandemic having forced the tournament to be postponed for 12 months.
Jamie Casey for independent.co.uk
Jamie Casey @jamiecasey37

Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.