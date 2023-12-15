The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.

Last Updated: 15th of December 2023 Jamie Casey · Betting Writer

England and France are the 7/2 joint-favourites to win Euro 2024 following the draw for the tournament, with cutting the Three Lions' odds after they were placed in Group C, alongside Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia. Gareth Southgate's side, who finished runners-up to Italy at Euro 2020, will start their campaign on June 16 against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen before facing Denmark on June 20 and wrapping up the group stage against Slovenia on June 25.

France, who were placed in Group D with Netherlands, Austria and a play-off winner, which could be Wales if they come through the final phase of qualifying. Hosts Germany are as big as 7/1 with to win Euro 2024. They will face Scotland - who are 80/1 to win the tournament - in the opening game in Munich on Friday, June 14 with Switzerland and Hungary completing Group A. Nations League winners Spain and Euro 2016 champions Portugal can both be found at 8/1 with Betway, with La Roja placed in the same group as defending champions Italy. The Azzurri are 18/1 after being drawn alongside Spain, Croatia and Albania.

Euro 2024 Groups Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England Group D: Play-off winners A, Netherlands, Austria, France Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winners B Group F: Turkey, Play-off winners C, Portugal, Czech Republic Play-off winners A: Poland, Wales, Finland, Estonia Play-off winners B: Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, Iceland Play-off winners C: Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg

Euro 2024 Odds FAQs Who is the favourite to win Euro 2024? France and England currently hold joint-favourtism in the Euro 2024 outright odds. Most betting sites go 7/2 on either team with hosts Germany considered third favourites at a best price of 7/1. France and England each boast some of the world's most exciting talents and both have performed efficiently in recent major tournaments. When does Euro 2024 start? Euro 2024 will begin on June 14, 2024 in Munich, with hosts Germany pencilled in to open the tournament. The Munich Football Arena - the home of Bayern Munich - is the setting and can host 67,000 spectators. Having hosted three games at Euro 2020, it will be the first stadium in history to host games in consecutive European Championships. When is the Euro 2024 final? The final of the 2024 European Championship will be held in Berlin on July 14, 2024. The Olympiastadion Berlin will be the venue and can hold 70,000 spectators, the biggest ground at the tournament, all of which will be staged in Germany. Who won the last European Championship? Italy are the reigning European champions having beaten England on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley. The game actually took place in 2021 with the Covid-19 pandemic having forced the tournament to be postponed for 12 months.

Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.