Latest odds for 2024 European Championship
The latest Euro 2024 odds are detailed below with outright winner odds available plus prices on England's stage of elimination.
England and France are the 7/2 joint-favourites to win Euro 2024 following the draw for the tournament, with betting apps cutting the Three Lions' odds after they were placed in Group C, alongside Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.
Gareth Southgate's side, who finished runners-up to Italy at Euro 2020, will start their campaign on June 16 against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen before facing Denmark on June 20 and wrapping up the group stage against Slovenia on June 25.
France, who were placed in Group D with Netherlands, Austria and a play-off winner, which could be Wales if they come through the final phase of qualifying.
Hosts Germany are as big as 7/1 with BetVictor to win Euro 2024.
They will face Scotland - who are 80/1 to win the tournament - in the opening game in Munich on Friday, June 14 with Switzerland and Hungary completing Group A.
Nations League winners Spain and Euro 2016 champions Portugal can both be found at 8/1 with Betway, with La Roja placed in the same group as defending champions Italy. The Azzurri are 18/1 after being drawn alongside Spain, Croatia and Albania.
Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D: Play-off winners A, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winners B
Group F: Turkey, Play-off winners C, Portugal, Czech Republic
Play-off winners A: Poland, Wales, Finland, Estonia
Play-off winners B: Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, Iceland
Play-off winners C: Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg
Our Euro 2024 odds comparison tables can help you find the best prices for the main outright markets. These odds are all sourced from licensed betting sites.
The odds will be updated live in the build-up to the tournament, so feel free to check back and monitor the latest Euro 2024 odds at any time.
Closer to the tournament in Germany, football betting sites will provide an array of Euro 2024 betting offers and popular markets such as top goalscorer and 'name the finalists' odds.
