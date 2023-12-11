Jump to content
MrQ promo code: Enter sign up code INDY2023 for free casino spins

How to claim an exclusive MrQ sign up offer for casino using our bespoke promo code
Last Updated: 14th of December 2023
Erica Schembri
Casino Writer
MrQ promo code: Enter sign up code INDY2023 for free casino spins

There’s an exclusive MrQ bonus code available for December 2023. In order to claim the MrQ sign up offer, you can enter INDY2023 when you register. 

Customers using this MrQ promo code can get 75 free casino spins when they spend £20. 

MrQ Casino
Established 2018
Spend £20 and Get 75 No Wagering Bonus Spins!
Promo Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. First deposit only. Min deposit & spend £20. Max 75 spins on Book of Dead at 10p per spin. Spins credited upon spend of £20. 18+ Full T&Cs apply.

To benefit from this new customer offer, you need to sign up for a MrQ casino account at the above link and enter the MrQ promo code INDY2023 when you make a first deposit, like so:

MR Q SIGN UP BONUS

Casino Offer: Spend £20 Get 75 Free Casino Spins 

The minimum deposit and spend with this offer is £20. Sign up to MrQ via the link below and you can claim 75 free spins when you deposit and spend £20 or more. The free casino spins are available for the Book of Dead slot game. 

Create a new MrQ casino account before choosing a deposit method. Fund your balance with a minimum £20 and enter MrQ bonus code INDY2023.

Once you have spent £20 or more at MrQ, then the 75 free spins will be credited. There is no wagering on any winnings, meaning that any money you win is not subject to additional wagering requirements (the number of times you must bet or play through your winnings before you can withdraw them).

Wagers on live casino, table games or selected slot games won’t count towards the spend requirement. Free spins must be used within 48 hours. 

MrQ offers and promotions 

Once you have taken up the MrQ new customer offer, you are then able to take advantage of the existing player promotions.  

For casino, these are the ongoing promos:

  • Verify your mobile: players who successfully verify their mobile number and make a deposit can enjoy 10 free spins on the Squealin’ Riches game.
  • Refer a friend: you can claim 10 spins on Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Catch when you and a referred friend deposit and spend £10.
  • Play the highest RTP slots: MrQ have some of the highest Return to Play slot games including 1429 Unchartered Seas, Money Card and Joker’s Luck.
Why should you join MrQ? 

MrQ is currently considered one of the best online casinos, offering customers over 900 games. All of their best slots and casino games are fully mobile-optimised, with the licensed operator providing a fast withdrawal casino for you with no payment fees.

This online casino has earned multiple industry awards including a Slots Operator accolade at the 2021 EGR Operator Awards. 

MrQ are also a UK-licensed casino who are regulated by the Gambling Commission. 

In addition to playing slots at MrQ, customers can also enjoy Live Casino and Bingo. They are also the official partner of Watford Football Club. 

Erica Schembri for independent.co.uk
Erica Schembri

With over five years of experience in casino writing and research, Erica Schembri explores online casinos looking for innovative games. Erica aims to offer valuable insights, helping players find the best casino experience.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.