What is a Lucky 15 bet and how does it work?

Horse racing betting sites contain a myriad of options when it comes to betting on the sport. For those looking to place bets on multiple races, they can choose to place a Lucky 15.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on selections over four events. It is a simple bet that has been popular amongst horse racing bettors for generations.
What is a Lucky 15?
Lucky 15 bets have long been a popular method of combining four selections on any sport but are particularly common in horse and greyhound racing. The bet covers singles, doubles, trebles, and fourfold and gambling sites often provide a simple, time-saving one-click option when placing the bet.
All bet combinations are covered, and one successful selection guarantees a return from the bet. For each additional successful selection, the amount returned to bettors will increase. If all four selections come up trumps, all 15 bets are winners.
A Lucky 15 bet can be placed on any sport but is hugely popular at the Cheltenham Festival in March and Royal Ascot in June. Cheltenham odds for all four days are often available way in advance, and users can place Lucky 15 bets on the festival before the meeting starts.
How Does a Lucky 15 Work?
A Lucky 15 is a mixed bet of singles, doubles, trebles and a fourfold. A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets if win only or 30 bets when betting the four selections each-way.
- Singles – 1, 2, 3, 4 = 4 bets (each-way 8 bets)
- Doubles – 1+2, 1+3, 1+4, 2+3, 2+4, 3+4 = 6 bets (each-way 12 bets)
- Trebles – 1+2+3, 1+2+4, 1+3+4, 2+3+4 = 4 bets (each-way 8 bets)
- Fourfold – 1+2+3+4 = 1 bet (each-way 2 bets)
- Total – 15 bets (each-way 30 bets)
Lucky 15 Bonuses
Many betting sites offer special bonuses on Lucky 15 bets. These can include an extra 10 or 25 per cent bonus on winnings if all four selections are successful.
Another bonus that may be offered is that if just one pick is successful, it would be settled at double the starting price or the odds taken when placing the bet.
This means there is the possibility of recovering much of the Lucky 15 outlay if the other three selections lose. How much depends on the price of the winner.
Lucky 15 bonuses are not always available, and it is advisable to discover if your preferred betting apps offer a Lucky 15 promotion. It could also pay to check new betting sites to see if they are running Lucky 15 bonus promotions.
How Much Does a Lucky 15 Cost?
A Lucky 15, as the name implies, comprises 15 separate bets on four selections. When placing a Lucky 15 each-way, it is 30 individual bets on four selections. Below is a guide to how much a Lucky 15 bet will cost, depending on your stake.
- 10p Lucky 15 = £1.50 – 10p each-way Lucky 15 = £3.00
- 25p Lucky 15 = £3.75 – 25p each-way Lucky 15 = £7.50
- 50p Lucky 15 = £7.50 – 50p each-way Lucky 15 = £15.00
- £1.00 Lucky 15 = £15.00 – £1.00 each-way Lucky 15 = £30.00
Placing a Lucky 15 Bet at Cheltenham Festival
The Lucky 15 is always a popular option at the Cheltenham Festival.
Enhanced prices, bet boosts and extra place races will be commonplace and Lucky 15 fans know they can take advantage of an abundance of promotions during the four days of the festival.
When placing an each-way Lucky 15 at the festival, extra place races can pay on the first four, five, six, and occasionally seven runners to cross the line. Additional place races are a valuable concession when placing an each-way Lucky 15 bet.
Oddsmakers that offer the best odds guaranteed (BOG) promotion for Lucky 15 bettors at the Cheltenham Festival will be the first port of call for many.
BOG allows customers to obtain the best prices on their Lucky 15 selections. Taking an early price guarantees that if a selection's starting price (SP) is higher, winning bets will be settled at the bigger price, not the odds initially taken.
If a price of 4/1 is selected and the SP is 5/1, winning bets will be settled at 5/1. If the selection wins at 5/2, winning bets will still be paid at 4/1.
Extra place races, bet boosts, and best odds guaranteed combined give Cheltenham Festival Lucky 15 bettors plenty of value.
Other ‘Lucky’ Bet Options
- Lucky 31 – A Lucky 31 consists of five selections and is 31 bets (62 each-way) covering singles, doubles, trebles, four-folds and a five-fold accumulator
- Lucky 63 – A Lucky 63 consists of six selections and is 63 bets (126 each-way) covering singles, doubles, trebles, four-folds, five-folds and a six-fold accumulator
Before signing up with a bookmaker, make sure to check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on Cheltenham this week, please gamble responsibly.
Paul has been professionally involved with sports betting since joining the Racing Post in 1986. Although greyhound racing was his first passion, he has also written multiple articles on a wide range of sports from a betting perspective.